11 Times Players Have Received Controversial Penalty Shots In Majors

When dealing with the intense pressure and often brutal conditions of a Major, the last thing a player needs is a penalty to make things even harder.

Inevitably, rule infractions do occur from time to time, though, and as some who have fallen foul of them have discovered, they can be utterly unforgiving, without any concessions given for either misfortune or their place on the leaderboard at the time.

Some players have only had themselves to blame for picking up a penalty in a Major, whereas for others, it was a case of lady luck simply not being on their side.

Here are some of the times where pros have found themselves on the wrong side of the rules in the game's biggest tournaments.

Ian Woosnam – 2001 Open

Ian Woosname had too many clubs in his bag at the 2001 Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the final round of The Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes, Ian Woosnam, who was tied for the lead after 54 holes, almost made the dream start in pursuit of his second Major title.

The 1991 Masters champion came close to an ace on the opening hole before making a tap-in birdie. Or so he thought.

By the time he reached the second tee, a sickening realization had dawned on his caddie, Miles Byrne – Woosnam had 15 clubs in his bag, not the maximum allowed of 14.

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The result? A two-stroke penalty, making his opening birdie a damaging bogey.

"It's the only thing that I've asked you to do,” muttered Woosnam to his caddie on being told the news.

He parred the second hole, but his momentum was lost as he bogeyed the next two, eventually missing out on the title by four.

Jeff Maggert – 2003 Masters

Jeff Maggert was a victim of misfortune at the 2003 Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was a bizarre – and extraordinarily unfortunate – moment for Jeff Maggert in the final round of the 2003 Masters. At the par-4 third at Augusta National, he led eventual winner Mike Weir by one.

Finding his ball in a fairway bunker, Maggert’s attempt to dig it out resulted in it hitting the lip before coming back at speed and striking him on the chest.

Maggert was assessed a two-stroke penalty for touching a moving ball. He eventually finished five behind the winner.

Dustin Johnson - 2010 PGA Championship

A ruling cost Dustin Johnson the PGA Championship title (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most consequential rulings hit Dustin Johnson in the final round of the 2010 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits.

Johnson led Bubba Watson and Martin Kaymer by one at the 18th, when his ball landed in a sandy area beyond the gallery ropes.

Johnson didn’t consider it a bunker, so he grounded his club. Unfortunately for the American, local rules stated that even sandy areas were regarded as bunkers, which led to a two-stroke penalty.

That meant Johnson lost the lead at the worst possible moment, with Kaymer going on to defeat Watson in a playoff.

Tiger Woods – 2013 Masters

Tiger Woods was given a retrospective penalty at the 2013 Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the 15th hole of his second round at Augusta National, Tiger Woods’ third shot hit the flagstick before ricocheting into the creek in front of the green.

Woods assessed his options before taking a stroke penalty and dropping his ball.

However, the trouble began when former pro and rules official David Eger, who was watching on TV, spotted that Woods had dropped his ball in the wrong place and alerted officials.

A review followed and Woods was cleared. That wasn't