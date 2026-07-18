Who Is Lucas Herbert's Caddie? Meet Nick Pugh - A Former Pro Golfer And Registered Reverend

LIV golfer Lucas Herbert's caddie is one of the most instantly recognizable characters in tour golf, with a large white bushy beard helping him stand out.

His name is Nick Pugh, and the professional caddie has a fascinating back story.

In terms of the day job, Pugh has been a looper for over a decade now. And since 2019, a large portion of that time has been spent on the bag of Herbert.

After a stop-start beginning to their professional relationship which initially ended with a polite handshake and the hope - at least from Pugh's side - that they would return to each other's side one day, the pair have enjoyed plenty of success together.

There have been three DP World Tour victories, a PGA Tour win, a LIV Golf triumph and a title on the Asian Tour - all inside the past six years.

And among the wins have been plenty of memorable moments, too. At the 2019 ISPS Handa Vic Open, Pugh had to walk the fairway with the bag over his head after providing a wrong yardage to Herbert.

In an interview with the Asian Tour, Herbert and Pugh insisted they rarely ever argue and have enjoyed an excellent relationship since 2019.

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That was definitively proved when, in 2024, Herbert and his fiancee Erica asked Pugh if he would marry the pair after realizing the looper could become ordained online. Reverend Nicholas Pugh then went on to officiate the couple's September 2025 wedding.

In a former life, the Englishman - who was born in Birkenhead near Liverpool - has worked with DP World Tour winner Johanees Veerman, Asian Tour winner Jazz Janewattanond and PGA Tour winner Kurt Kitayama among others.

Away from the course, Pugh has led a really interesting life as well. He was a coach in England from 1993 until he headed out to the Far East in 2010 to try his hand at playing professionally.

Speaking to Golf Monthly during The Open at Royal Birkdale in 2026, Pugh revealed he had actually competed in Final Qualifying a couple of times during his younger days.

However, the Englishman unfortunately never made it into the final 156-man field contesting the Claret Jug.

As a pro golfer, Pugh competed for five years on the Asian Development Tour but eventually realized he wasn't going to make it to the level he'd hoped and chose to put his clubs away. It was then he decided his life in golf might continue by carrying other people's clubs instead. He also opted to start growing that iconic beard.

Talking about the switch; Pugh said in a Par Golf piece; “I don’t mean it’s easy to do the job, but it was easy for me to make the switch because I think, as a player, I was always very good at the preparation side and maybe the strategy and stuff like that.

"I could always do that part of the game. I just wasn’t good at hitting the ball where I wanted to!

“So I knew how to play the golf course, I knew how to shoot 65, in my head. I just didn’t do it very often because my skill didn’t match up with my knowledge of the game."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another interesting fact about Pugh is that he lived in Malaysia for nine years while his wife Suzy put in a long teaching stint at the Nexus International School in Putrajaya.

The couple have also lived in Bandar Seri Begawan where Suzy taught at the Brunei International School.

These days, now that Pugh caddies for Herbert in the LIV Golf League and is required to travel the world a little more, Pugh and his wife have moved to Seoul. That takes the pro caddie's break from living in the UK to almost 20 years.