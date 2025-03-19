The inaugural season of TGL is coming towards its conclusion, with only the final to take place and the first-ever winners to be crowned.

Either Atlanta Drive Golf Club or New York Golf Club will lift the SoFi Cup after ending the regular season in third and fourth place, respectively before going on to win at the semi-final stage.

New York defeated the top-seeded Los Angeles 6-4 thanks to a Xander Schauffele-inspired performance on Monday 17, and Atlanta Drive went on to join them in much more decisive fashion 24 hours later as Justin Thomas' squad dumped The Bay out via a 9-3 scoreline.

Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links and Rory McIlroy's Boston Common failed to reach the playoff stage, despite the pair of iconic names helping to launch the tech-infused competition in the first place. Nevertheless, the Major-winning pair are likely to be pleased with the league's opening campaign.

From when to who and how much - here is everything you need to know about the TGL Playoff Final.

New York Golf Club and Atlanta Drive Golf Club shake hands after their regular-season match (Image credit: Getty Images)

WHEN IS THE TGL PLAYOFF FINAL?

Following five group-stage matches per team and the sudden-death semi-finals, the final of TGL is best of three and takes place on Monday, March 24 and Tuesday, March 25.

There is only one fixture on Monday - which begins at 9pm ET - to ensure the drama unfolds into Tuesday and leaves the possibility of a comeback or a level contest on the table.

On the second day of the finals, the opening match is due to start at 7pm ET before the possible conclusion of TGL will begin immediately after.

New York is the home team for the first Playoff game and Atlanta takes over for both of the last two as a result of its higher position in the final league table.

The first TGL Finals matchup is set. Best of three, next week. See you there. pic.twitter.com/zFtGbg8YlzMarch 19, 2025

WHO IS PLAYING IN THE TGL PLAYOFF FINAL?

New York and Atlanta Drive are yet to announce their three-player line-ups for the Playoff final, but New York is facing a potentially difficult decision with both Rickie Fowler and Matt Fitzpatrick committed to the Texas Children's Houston Open later in the week.

Xander Schauffele and Cameron Young are not playing in Houston and are likely to start all three games for the men in blue, who could end up drafting a new player in if Fowler and Fitzpatrick are keen to head over to Texas before Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

Atlanta Drive, however, don't seem to have the same problem. Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay will almost certainly head up the white and red squad throughout before possibly alternating between Lucas Glover and Billy Horschel.

WHAT IS THE FORMAT IN THE TGL PLAYOFF FINAL?

As was the case with the league phase and semi-final matches, each TGL Playoff final contest will feature 15 holes. The first nine are made up of triples golf with each player taking it in turns to hit a shot, and the final six holes are singles matches.

In the singles portion, the three members of each team alternate playing one hole against a member of the opposition before returning for their second go three holes later.

Each hole is worth one point (unless The Hammer is dropped) and all 15 holes are played to generate the final score. If the teams are tied at the end of regulation, a sudden-death playoff consisting of a nearest-the-pin competition takes place.

WHAT IS THE TGL PRIZE MONEY PAYOUT?

The total prize money payout for the inaugural season of TGL was $21 million - $9 million of which will be split between the side who wins the SoFi Cup.

Each winning member will share $2.25 million, which is half of the total payout for the squad which loses in the final ($4.5 million).

HOW TO WATCH TGL PLAYOFF FINAL

Fans can watch TGL via ESPN and ESPN+ in the US while Sky Sports Golf shows TGL live in the UK. The Playoff Final matches begin at 9pm ET on Monday and 7pm ET on Tuesday.

TGL PLAYOFF FINAL ODDS

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Atlanta Drive are strong favorites to win the SoFi Cup at -140 while New York are priced at +106.

Pre-tournament, Atlanta were +450 (9/2) to reign supreme while New York were +400 (4/1).