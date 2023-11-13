TGL Confirms Newest Side As Atlanta Drive GC Complete Four-Man Squad
The TGL franchise has confirmed its newest team, which features Major winners and Ryder Cuppers
Week by week, the new TGL golf league, which is the brainchild of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, is coming together – and we now know who’s going to be playing for Atlanta Drive Golf Club.
Justin Thomas was the first player signed to Atlanta Drive, and it’s been confirmed that the two-time Major champion will be joined by fellow Americans Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover.
Atlanta is one of the six franchises from across the USA taking part in the new TGL venture, which will start on 9th January and will be played inside a purpose-built arena in Palm Beach, Florida, in front of a live audience as well as being broadcast on ESPN.
Six teams of four players will battle it out in a unique matchplay format in TGL, with holes being played on a simulator as well as an actual short game area and putting green.
Atlanta Drive Golf Club will play against the other TGL teams in five regular-season matches, before four teams qualify for the postseason with semi-finals and a final championship series.
“I could not be more excited to join Atlanta Drive GC and represent Atlanta in TGL,” said Cantlay, currently the fifth-ranked player in the world.
“The city of Atlanta has a rich golf history and being able to bring a new and innovative golf product to its incredible fans is an honor.”
Glover, who won the US Open in 2009, has recently rediscovered some of his very best form, winning both the Wyndham Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship this year.
The 44-year-old said that he was hopeful that TGL would bring “new enthusiasts” to the sport, while Horschel, who has seven PGA Tour titles to his name, added that he was looking forward to “creating a new legacy of success for Atlanta”.
With 36 PGA Tour titles between them, including three Major Championships, Atlanta Drive Golf Club can consider themselves a very strong outfit.
