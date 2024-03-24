Valspar Championship Leaderboard And Live Report: Mackenzie Hughes , Cameron Young and Peter Malnati In Three-Way Tie

Refresh

CAMERON YOUNG WILL HAVE A SHORT BIRDIE PUTT TO GO JOINT TOP Impressive play from Young on the 12th who has put a wedge to six feet on the par four 12th. He is -9 and has a chance to join Mackenzie Hughes and Peter Malnati at the top of the leaderboard. Young is yet to win on the PGA Tour but he should have another chance today after making birdie to go to -10. Looking for his first TOUR win 👀Cameron Young gets a share of the lead @ValsparChamp. pic.twitter.com/T8WlWM7L8PMarch 24, 2024 See more

FINE BOUNCE BACK BIRDIE FROM HUGHES ON 10 After dropping a shot on the ninth when he drove into the sand, Hughes has responded with a fine birdie on the par 4 10th with a big 45-foot putt. Draining it from way downtown!@MacHughesGolf is the solo leader @ValsparChamp. pic.twitter.com/L15HR6THepMarch 24, 2024 See more

MITCHELL NOW +4 FOR HIS FINAL ROUND AFTER LATEST BOGEY Keith Mitchell teed off with a two-shot lead but has reached the turn +4 over today after dropping back to -6 following a string of poor drives and unconvincing shots. Can't see him winning unless he gets a spark asap. Keith Mitchell began his final round with a two-shot lead @ValsparChamp.He now trails by three following his third bogey. pic.twitter.com/Y0XglmBno8March 24, 2024 See more

HUGHES GETS PLUGGED LIE IN SAND OFF TEE AT NINTH Hughes has looked composed and a good bet as the frontman on -10 but he got a plugged lie off the tee on the ninth and hasn't even managed to advance his ball back on to the fairway with his second at the par 4. He wedges up close but misses his par putt and drops back to -9.

YUAN KEEPS UP PRESSURE AT TOP WITH THIRD CHIP IN OF HIS ROUND Chinese pro Carl Yuan is at -9 and having an incredible round to remember after chipping in for a third time. Astonishing. Three hole-outs!!!@CarlYuanGolf can't miss 🔥 https://t.co/Auw1lyGy3w pic.twitter.com/QXoLsN2EpVMarch 24, 2024 See more

MITCHELL STILL LOOKING UNCONVINCING AS HUGHES SHINES Keith Mitchell lost his two-shot lead early on today after some loose driving and I can't see him clawing himself back into contention on this evidence. He has just left a wedge from 92 yards 32 feet short of the pin and had to settle for a par while MacKenzie Hughes has poured in a 36-feet birdie putt at the eighth to get to -10.

SCHAUFFELE IN CLUBHOUSE AND IN WITH A CHANCE Schauffele, who has finished with a superb final round 65 after going -6 in his last eight holes, is in the clubhouse on -8 and is definitely going to hang around in case of a play-off. He could even yet end up top on his own as Mackenzie Hughes is currently the only player ahead of him. Schauffele just told the press: "I had a nice finish. I'm staying on site so I'm going to cruise back home and hang around."

MITCHELL MISSES HIS THIRD FAIRWAY LEFT IN SIX HOLES Overnight leader Keith Mitchell definitely needs to tweak his swing here as he is consistently missing the fairway on the left side. He has done it again on the 446-yard par 4 sixth and drops another shot as he is forced to hack out en-route to a bogey. (Image credit: Sky Sports)

XANDER SCHAUFFELE PUTTS OUT FOR FINAL ROUND 65 Xander Schauffele was blown away last Sunday by Scottie Scheffler on the PGA Tour but he has finished well this week with a closing 65 for a -6 round to get to -8 following a birdie on the last which has left him tied fourth at the moment. This is a tough course and the American must now hope his clubhouse total is enough.

MITCHELL APPEARS TO BE SETTLE DOWN AFTER SUCCESSIVE PARS Mitchell remains at -9 after pars on the third and fourth as he appears to be getting to grips with his final round following a very rocky start but he has competition from Chandler Phillips and Mackenzie Hughes who are both level with him. New co-leader 👀@MacHughesGolf moves to 9-under @ValsparChamp. pic.twitter.com/cRjZu625paMarch 24, 2024 See more

WHAT A ROUND CARL YUAN IS HAVING After chipping in for eagle at the par 5 fifth, Yuan has holed out from off the green for a birdie at the par 3 eighth to get to -8. Another one?!@CarlYuanGolf does it again! https://t.co/09mwOwk9eu pic.twitter.com/dTYVPuDb2XMarch 24, 2024 See more

MITCHELL FINDS FAIRWAY AT THE PAR 4 THIRD Mitchell is looking to get back on track at the third after finding the fairway with a 225-yard tee shot before a 203-yard shot to the front of the green. It gives him an outside chance of making a birdie but he has to settle for a par after Chandler Phillips moved level with him on -9.

NERVY MITCHELL DROPS A SHOT ON THE SECOND Mitchell has dropped a shot and slipped back to -9. He is still infront but paid the price for missing a second successive fairway off the tee which forced him to only chip out. However the leader has finally found the fairway off the third at the 437-yard par 4.

ROBBY SHELTON HOLES STRONG CONTENDER FOR SHOT OF THE DAY What a fairway wood from Robby Shelton at the 14th which he has only gone and holed from 258 yards for a two on the par 5. Incredible albatross. That gets Shelton to -4 in total and -1 for his round. ALBATROSS FOR @ROBBY_SHELTON! Are you kidding?! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/UzNOQQHkqoMarch 24, 2024 See more

UNCONVINCING MITCHELL SENDS ANOTHER WAYWARD DRIVE Mitchell needs to get to grips with his tee shots and fast. On the second he took his three wood but still managed to pull it left into the rough. He escaped the first with a par but might not be so lucky this time as he is again forced to chip out.

MITCHELL ESCAPES THE FIRST WITH A PAR After all that drama, Mitchell has escaped at the first with a par after firing a iron from 171 yards on to the green, where he has two putted. Not quite like the famous 'Car Park Champion' Seve Ballesteros at the 1979 Open who made birdie from a car park at Lytham on the 16th en-route to victory.

MITCHELL'S OPENING DRIVE ENDS UP IN CAR PARK Drama here at the first where Mitchell's hooked opening tee shot has ended up in a car park and he is taking a free drop. It is a par 5 so he might be able to scramble a par or better but it is a stressful start for the overnight leader who has been forced to chip out almost sideways with his second. (Image credit: Sky Sports)

TERRIBLE OPENING TEE SHOT FOR LEADER KEITH MITCHELL Mitchell looks like he might have blown the tournament wide open on the first with a poor hooked tee shot into trouble on the left. He is now sweating on a good lie because it is a par 5 and he might be able to recover. Reports his ball may have ended in a car park!

YOUNG OFF TO A FLIER WITH SPECTACULAR OPENING APPROACH Cameron Young is searching for his first win on the PGA Tour and shots like this will boost his chances after hitting the flag on the first to tee up a birdie. Cameron Young rings it off the flagstick 🎯 pic.twitter.com/6TfV8wBKMnMarch 24, 2024 See more