Hero Indian Open Prize Money Payout 2024
Anirban Lahiri is one of the standout names in the field as players compete for a share of the record prize fund at DLF Golf and Country Club
The DP World Tour heads to India for the second event of the Asian Swing section of the season at DLF Golf and Country Club.
Last year, German Marcel Siem won his first DP World Tour title in over eight years with a one-shot victory over compatriot Yannik Paul to claim $340,000 of the $2m payout.
Siem is not defending his title at this week’s event, but there is a place for Paul, who is looking for his second DP World Tour win after victory at the 2022 Mallorca Golf Open.
If he achieves it he will benefit from an increased purse at this year’s event, with the prize fund standing at $2.25m – a record for the tournament. Of that, the winner will claim $382,500, while the runner-up will bank $247,500.
As with the Opening Swing and International Swing that came before the latest phase of the season, the winner of the five-event Asian Swing will collect a bonus $200,000 as well as entry to the Genesis Scottish Open and each tournament in the Back 9 section of the season, which will offer increased Race To Dubai points. This week, there are 3,000 Race To Dubai points up for grabs, so there's plenty to play for at India's national open.
Below is the prize money payout for the Hero Indian Open at DLF Golf and Country Club.
Hero Indian Open Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$382,500
|2nd
|$247,500
|3rd
|$141,750
|4th
|$112,500
|5th
|$95,400
|6th
|$78,750
|7th
|$67,500
|8th
|$56,250
|9th
|$50,400
|10th
|$45,000
|11th
|$41,400
|12th
|$38,700
|13th
|$36,225
|14th
|$34,425
|15th
|$33,075
|16th
|$31,725
|17th
|$30,375
|18th
|$29,025
|19th
|$27,900
|20th
|$27,000
|21st
|$26,100
|22nd
|$25,425
|23rd
|$24,750
|24th
|$24,075
|25th
|$23,400
|26th
|$22,725
|27th
|$22,050
|28th
|$21,375
|29th
|$20,700
|30th
|$20,025
|31st
|$19,350
|32nd
|$18,675
|33rd
|$18,000
|34th
|$17,325
|35th
|$16,650
|36th
|$15,975
|37th
|$15,525
|38th
|$15,075
|39th
|$14,625
|40th
|$14,175
|41st
|$13,725
|42nd
|$13,275
|43rd
|$12,825
|44th
|$12,375
|45th
|$11,925
|46th
|$11,475
|47th
|$11,025
|48th
|$10,575
|49th
|$10,125
|50th
|$9,675
|51st
|$9,225
|52nd
|$8,775
|53rd
|$8,325
|54th
|$7,875
|55th
|$7,650
|56th
|$7,425
|57th
|$7,200
|58th
|$6,975
|59th
|$6,750
|60th
|$6,525
|61st
|$6,300
|62nd
|$6,075
|63rd
|$5,850
|64th
|$5,625
|65th
|$5,400
|66th
|$5,175
|67th
|$4,950
|68th
|$4,725
|69th
|$4,500
|70th
|$4,275
Who Are The Star Names In The Hero Indian Open?
One of the biggest names in the field is local hero Anirban Lahiri. The LIV golfer is appearing at this week’s event on an invitation to mark his first start on it since 2019.
Lahiri also claimed one of his his two DP World Tour victories at the event. He took the honors at the 2015 edition after edging out compatriot and two-time winner Shiv Chawrasia in a playoff.
Last year’s runner-up Yannik Paul also appears, while other big names in the field include Rasmus Hojgaard and Adrian Otaegui, who each have four wins on the circuit.
Stephen Gallacher, who won the tournament in 2019, also plays, along with rising star Alex Fitzpatrick, 2012 Ryder Cup winner Nicolas Colsaerts and former LIV Golf player Laurie Canter.
What Is The Hero Indian Open?
The Hero Indian Open is an event on the DP World Tour that is held at DFL Golf and Country Club. The country’s national open was established in 1964, where Australian Peter Thomson won the title. The 2024 edition includes local here Anirban Lahiri.
What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Hero Indian Open?
Players are competing for a prize fund of $2.25m, a new record for the event after $2m was available a year earlier. The winner will earn $382,500, while the runner-up will bank $247,500.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
