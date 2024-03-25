Hero Indian Open Prize Money Payout 2024

The DP World Tour heads to India for the second event of the Asian Swing section of the season at DLF Golf and Country Club.

Last year, German Marcel Siem won his first DP World Tour title in over eight years with a one-shot victory over compatriot Yannik Paul to claim $340,000 of the $2m payout.

Siem is not defending his title at this week’s event, but there is a place for Paul, who is looking for his second DP World Tour win after victory at the 2022 Mallorca Golf Open.

Marcel Siem won the title in 2023, but he's not returning to defend it (Image credit: Getty Images)

If he achieves it he will benefit from an increased purse at this year’s event, with the prize fund standing at $2.25m – a record for the tournament. Of that, the winner will claim $382,500, while the runner-up will bank $247,500.

As with the Opening Swing and International Swing that came before the latest phase of the season, the winner of the five-event Asian Swing will collect a bonus $200,000 as well as entry to the Genesis Scottish Open and each tournament in the Back 9 section of the season, which will offer increased Race To Dubai points. This week, there are 3,000 Race To Dubai points up for grabs, so there's plenty to play for at India's national open.

Below is the prize money payout for the Hero Indian Open at DLF Golf and Country Club.

Hero Indian Open Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $382,500 2nd $247,500 3rd $141,750 4th $112,500 5th $95,400 6th $78,750 7th $67,500 8th $56,250 9th $50,400 10th $45,000 11th $41,400 12th $38,700 13th $36,225 14th $34,425 15th $33,075 16th $31,725 17th $30,375 18th $29,025 19th $27,900 20th $27,000 21st $26,100 22nd $25,425 23rd $24,750 24th $24,075 25th $23,400 26th $22,725 27th $22,050 28th $21,375 29th $20,700 30th $20,025 31st $19,350 32nd $18,675 33rd $18,000 34th $17,325 35th $16,650 36th $15,975 37th $15,525 38th $15,075 39th $14,625 40th $14,175 41st $13,725 42nd $13,275 43rd $12,825 44th $12,375 45th $11,925 46th $11,475 47th $11,025 48th $10,575 49th $10,125 50th $9,675 51st $9,225 52nd $8,775 53rd $8,325 54th $7,875 55th $7,650 56th $7,425 57th $7,200 58th $6,975 59th $6,750 60th $6,525 61st $6,300 62nd $6,075 63rd $5,850 64th $5,625 65th $5,400 66th $5,175 67th $4,950 68th $4,725 69th $4,500 70th $4,275

Who Are The Star Names In The Hero Indian Open?

Rasmus Hojgaard is one of the biggest names in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the biggest names in the field is local hero Anirban Lahiri. The LIV golfer is appearing at this week’s event on an invitation to mark his first start on it since 2019.

Lahiri also claimed one of his his two DP World Tour victories at the event. He took the honors at the 2015 edition after edging out compatriot and two-time winner Shiv Chawrasia in a playoff.

Last year’s runner-up Yannik Paul also appears, while other big names in the field include Rasmus Hojgaard and Adrian Otaegui, who each have four wins on the circuit.

Stephen Gallacher, who won the tournament in 2019, also plays, along with rising star Alex Fitzpatrick, 2012 Ryder Cup winner Nicolas Colsaerts and former LIV Golf player Laurie Canter.

What Is The Hero Indian Open? The Hero Indian Open is an event on the DP World Tour that is held at DFL Golf and Country Club. The country’s national open was established in 1964, where Australian Peter Thomson won the title. The 2024 edition includes local here Anirban Lahiri.