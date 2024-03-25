Hero Indian Open Prize Money Payout 2024

Anirban Lahiri is one of the standout names in the field as players compete for a share of the record prize fund at DLF Golf and Country Club

Anirban Lahiri is one of the biggest names in the field
LIV Golf's Anirban Lahiri is one of the biggest names in the field

The DP World Tour heads to India for the second event of the Asian Swing section of the season at DLF Golf and Country Club.

Last year, German Marcel Siem won his first DP World Tour title in over eight years with a one-shot victory over compatriot Yannik Paul to claim $340,000 of the $2m payout. 

Siem is not defending his title at this week’s event, but there is a place for Paul, who is looking for his second DP World Tour win after victory at the 2022 Mallorca Golf Open.

Marcel Siem won the title in 2023, but he's not returning to defend it

Marcel Siem won the title in 2023, but he's not returning to defend it



If he achieves it he will benefit from an increased purse at this year’s event, with the prize fund standing at $2.25m – a record for the tournament. Of that, the winner will claim $382,500, while the runner-up will bank $247,500.

As with the Opening Swing and International Swing that came before the latest phase of the season, the winner of the five-event Asian Swing will collect a bonus $200,000 as well as entry to the Genesis Scottish Open and each tournament in the Back 9 section of the season, which will offer increased Race To Dubai points. This week, there are 3,000 Race To Dubai points up for grabs, so there's plenty to play for at India's national open.

Below is the prize money payout for the Hero Indian Open at DLF Golf and Country Club.

Hero Indian Open Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$382,500
2nd$247,500
3rd$141,750
4th$112,500
5th$95,400
6th$78,750
7th$67,500
8th$56,250
9th$50,400
10th$45,000
11th$41,400
12th$38,700
13th$36,225
14th$34,425
15th$33,075
16th$31,725
17th$30,375
18th$29,025
19th$27,900
20th$27,000
21st$26,100
22nd$25,425
23rd$24,750
24th$24,075
25th$23,400
26th$22,725
27th$22,050
28th$21,375
29th$20,700
30th$20,025
31st$19,350
32nd$18,675
33rd$18,000
34th$17,325
35th$16,650
36th$15,975
37th$15,525
38th$15,075
39th$14,625
40th$14,175
41st$13,725
42nd$13,275
43rd$12,825
44th$12,375
45th$11,925
46th$11,475
47th$11,025
48th$10,575
49th$10,125
50th$9,675
51st$9,225
52nd$8,775
53rd$8,325
54th$7,875
55th$7,650
56th$7,425
57th$7,200
58th$6,975
59th$6,750
60th$6,525
61st$6,300
62nd$6,075
63rd$5,850
64th$5,625
65th$5,400
66th$5,175
67th$4,950
68th$4,725
69th$4,500
70th$4,275

Who Are The Star Names In The Hero Indian Open?

Rasmus Hojgaard takes a shot at the Porsche Singapore Open

Rasmus Hojgaard is one of the biggest names in the field

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the biggest names in the field is local hero Anirban Lahiri. The LIV golfer is appearing at this week’s event on an invitation to mark his first start on it since 2019. 

Lahiri also claimed one of his his two DP World Tour victories at the event. He took the honors at the 2015 edition after edging out compatriot and two-time winner Shiv Chawrasia in a playoff. 

Last year’s runner-up Yannik Paul also appears, while other big names in the field include Rasmus Hojgaard and Adrian Otaegui, who each have four wins on the circuit. 

Stephen Gallacher, who won the tournament in 2019, also plays, along with rising star Alex Fitzpatrick, 2012 Ryder Cup winner Nicolas Colsaerts and former LIV Golf player Laurie Canter.

What Is The Hero Indian Open?

The Hero Indian Open is an event on the DP World Tour that is held at DFL Golf and Country Club. The country’s national open was established in 1964, where Australian Peter Thomson won the title. The 2024 edition includes local here Anirban Lahiri.

What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Hero Indian Open?

Players are competing for a prize fund of $2.25m, a new record for the event after $2m was available a year earlier. The winner will earn $382,500, while the runner-up will bank $247,500.

