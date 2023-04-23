Talor Gooch Secures Maiden LIV Golf Title In Adelaide
Despite shooting one-over-par for his final round, the American secured a three shot win in Australia
Going into the final day of LIV Golf Adelaide, it was almost a case of how many shots will Talor Gooch win by, with the American firing two rounds of 62 to lead the tournament by 10 going into the third round.
However, the 31-year-old wouldn't have it all his own way as he struggled significantly on Sunday. The margin though was significant and, although Anirban Lahiri cut the deficit by a number of shots, Gooch held on to pick up a first LIV Golf title and the $4 million first prize in Australia.
Beginning the final round, many LIV players had praised Gooch for his incredible golf that saw one eagle, 18 birdies and 17 pars in a 36-hole stretch. It would seem then that the trophy was already in the luggage of the American but, as he started his round, his advantage was getting slimmer by the minute.
Opening up with four pars, Gooch made his first birdie of the day at the par 4 fifth hole. What followed though was a slight car crash, with two bogeys and a double bogey in a four hole stretch being capitalised on by Lahiri, who made an eagle and four birdies in his own six hole stretch.
After starting 10 ahead, Gooch was now just two, but thankfully, for the American at least, he steadied the ship with two birdies on the 11th and 13th. This gave him enough of an advantage to par in and secure a three shot win over Crushers GC's Lahiri.
Speaking of the team event, it was the 4 Aces who returned to winning ways as Dustin Johnson, Pat Perez, Peter Uihlein and Patrick Reed claimed the team victory by just one shot from the Range Goats GC.
It had been relatively close throughout the final day but, thanks to a seven-under score from Reed, a six-under round from Uihlein and a five-under day for Captain, Johnson, they managed to pick up yet another title and a $3 million paycheck.
