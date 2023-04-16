Report: Sentosa Golf Club Agrees Six Year Contract With LIV Golf
The Straits Times report that the Singapore-based course will stage a LIV Golf event until 2028
According to a report in The Straits Times (opens in new tab), Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore and LIV Golf have agreed to sign a multi-year deal to stage a tournament for the next six years, with the deal running until 2028.
It comes after LIV Golf announced an expansion to its schedule for 2023, with 14 events now taking place instead of the eight that we saw in 2022. Within these tournaments, the league has already gone to Mexico and the USA, with Australia, Spain, England, Saudi Arabia, the United States and Sentosa still on the map in a schedule that ends in November.
When Sentosa was announced as a new LIV Golf venue, alongside Valderrama and El Camaleon, it was unclear as to how long the deals were set to last for but, if reports are true, then it's clear the Saudi-backed series has its future firmly in mind.
To further add to the report, Sentosa GC Manager, Andrew Johnston, stated: “Having LIV at Sentosa is an exciting development for the golf ecosystem in Singapore and Asia as it brings some of the world’s best golfers to our country to compete on our world-class golf course.
“Additionally, the partnership with LIV Golf will undoubtedly contribute to the growth of golf tourism in Singapore, bringing in visitors from all over the world to experience our stunning golf courses and enhancing the golf ecosystem in Singapore and our attractions on Sentosa Island.”
One of the best-known courses in Asia, Sentosa is well-regarded for its fast, challenging greens, contours and signature holes, with the venue rumoured to be a target for LIV Golf in August. Back then, there had been reports that the R&A had informed officials at the club that “they would be shunned by the rest of the golf world” if they agreed to host a LIV Golf tournament. However, that was later denied by the club.
In another report, this time by the South China Morning Post (opens in new tab), it is believed that the membership fee at the club has reportedly doubled in just three years to an eye-watering $618,000 for expatriates. Not only that but, according to the report, permanent residents and Singapore citizens do get almost a half-price deal, but it's still been a big rise for them up to $368,000.
Getting underway on Friday 28th April, Sentosa has previously held the DP World Tour and the Singapore Classic in February and the LPGA Tour's HSBC Women’s World Championship in March. What's more, the Ladies European Tour’s Aramco Team Series also featured at Laguna National.
