Take This Golf Survey For A Chance To Win A $250 Amazon Voucher
Tell us about your golf media habits for a chance to win a $250 Amazon voucher
Leading research agency Sporting Insights are running a survey about your golf media habits and preferences.
The survey takes around 10 minutes to complete and as a thank you for your time, you’ll have the opportunity to enter a prize draw to win one of two Amazon gift cards worth $250.
This survey is being carried out by independent sports research company Sporting Insights. Conforming to Market Research Society and ESOMAR guidelines, all of your responses will be analysed anonymously, and any contact details you choose to share with us will be held in the strictest confidence and will not be shared or sold.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.