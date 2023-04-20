Spring Break Crew Return For 'Parent Edition' To Recreate Famous Vacation Snaps
The four PGA Tour friends recreate their famous vacation pictures from seven years ago, this time with their families
Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, and Smylie Kaufman were back on spring break seven years after their social media smash vacation - but this time in a grown up version.
The PGA Tour pros this time were pictured along with their wives and children with Fowler labelling this trip as the 'parent edition' of their spring break.
While back in 2016 we saw the young golfers with shirts off drinking and causing mischief as young 20-somethings do on spring break, this time they cut more sophisticated figures.
But it didn't stop them from recreating their famous spring break photograph from years ago - this time full clothed.
A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
"SB2K23…parent edition…there once was 4…now there’s 11 plus 2 dogs…the squad is growing!!" Fowler wrote on Instagram.
Thomas added: "Spring Break has changed a bit since 2016… But we’re all still the same hooligans at heart. Love these peeps!"
A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Kaufman, who now does more talking about golf on TV than playing on the course, also posted the pictures on Instagram.
"Always pick up right where we left off," wrote Kaufman. "Good times and great company! Until next time #sb2k23"
A post shared by Smylie Kaufman (@smyliekaufman10) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
The quartet were on vacation in South Carolina, not too far away from Hilton Head Island where Spieth, Thomas and Fowler had been playing at the RBC Heritage, while Kaufman was covering the event on TV.
The Spring Break Crew is all grown-up. 🥹 #SB2K23 #SB2K16 pic.twitter.com/6M6x1D8rIJApril 19, 2023
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
