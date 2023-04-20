Spring Break Crew Return For 'Parent Edition' To Recreate Famous Vacation Snaps

Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, and Smylie Kaufman were back on spring break seven years after their social media smash vacation - but this time in a grown up version.

The PGA Tour pros this time were pictured along with their wives and children with Fowler labelling this trip as the 'parent edition' of their spring break.

While back in 2016 we saw the young golfers with shirts off drinking and causing mischief as young 20-somethings do on spring break, this time they cut more sophisticated figures.

But it didn't stop them from recreating their famous spring break photograph from years ago - this time full clothed.

"SB2K23…parent edition…there once was 4…now there’s 11 plus 2 dogs…the squad is growing!!" Fowler wrote on Instagram.

Thomas added: "Spring Break has changed a bit since 2016… But we’re all still the same hooligans at heart. Love these peeps!"

Kaufman, who now does more talking about golf on TV than playing on the course, also posted the pictures on Instagram.

"Always pick up right where we left off," wrote Kaufman. "Good times and great company! Until next time #sb2k23"

The quartet were on vacation in South Carolina, not too far away from Hilton Head Island where Spieth, Thomas and Fowler had been playing at the RBC Heritage, while Kaufman was covering the event on TV.