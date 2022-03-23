'Sporting Crucifixion' - Piers Morgan Slams Mickelson 'Cancellation'

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Piers Morgan has defended Phil Mickelson after it was revealed the three-time Masters champion would miss the tournament for the first time in 28-years.

“Golf’s ongoing cancellation of Phil Mickelson has now forced him out of the Masters,” Morgan wrote on Twitter.

“You don’t have to agree with the things he said recently, for which he apologised, to think this is now turning into an unedifying sporting crucifixion. I’ll play with you.”

Mickelson has had somewhat of a turbulent few months, with longstanding rumours linking him to the recently announced LIV Golf Invitational Series, also known as the Super League which is financially backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds. Lefty had previously accused the PGA Tour of “obnoxious greed” before it was revealed his involvement with the Series was purely for "leverage."

The 51-year old has since issued a public apology and stated that he is taking some time away from the game. His sabbatical now extends to the Masters, where he won the tournament in 2004, 2006 and 2010.

It remains to be seen when the 51-year-old decides to return to action, with the PGA Championship in May a likely venue a for a comeback. Mickelson made history at last year's PGA Championship at Kiawah Island where he became the oldest Major champion ever.

Paige Spiranac had somewhat of a different response than Morgan when the news of Mickelson's omission from the Masters broke; insisting she "didn't care" and instead demanded clarification as to the status of Tiger Woods.