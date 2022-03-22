'Who Cares About Phil' - Paige Spiranac Not Bothered About Mickelson Missing Masters

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Phil Mickelson’s sabbatical from the game continues after the news emerged he is set to miss the Masters for the first time in 28 years. Whilst Lefty’s absence will be felt by many across Augusta National and the wider golfing community, Paige Spiranac wasn’t too concerned and instead, shifted the focus to another former champion.

The professional golfer turned social media star, who revealed that Mickelson has 'blocked her' on Twitter wrote on social media: “Who cares about Phil. I need to know if Tiger is playing the Masters.”

Whilst the three-time champion will not be teeing it up at Augusta National, there is uncertainty surrounding that of Tiger Woods. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot that Phil Mickelson was included on a list on the Masters' website titled 'Past Champions Not Playing' but they were equally as quick to spot the glaring omission. The name of Tiger Woods was not on that list.

The thought of seeing the 15-time Major champion compete on the grounds of where one of sport's most iconic moments, his victory in 2019, took place would send golf fans into a frenzy - but things may not be as they seem.

The Masters website includes all invitees and those who have confirmed and will only amend those not playing once they have officially stated. In the case of Woods, this means he is yet to formally communicate his decision. Woods, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Players Championship, has not featured in a sanctioned professional tournament since finishing 38th at the Masters two years ago. The American endured near career-ending injuries following a car accident in February 2021.

We’re certain Spiranac isn’t the only one who needs immediate clarification on Tiger’s pursuit of his sixth Green Jacket and 16th Major championship but it remains likely we won't be seeing him compete this year.