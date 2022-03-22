'Who Cares About Phil' - Paige Spiranac Not Bothered About Mickelson Missing Masters
Phil Mickelson won't be teeing it up at the Masters this year but Paige Spiranac is more concerned if Tiger Woods will
Phil Mickelson’s sabbatical from the game continues after the news emerged he is set to miss the Masters for the first time in 28 years. Whilst Lefty’s absence will be felt by many across Augusta National and the wider golfing community, Paige Spiranac wasn’t too concerned and instead, shifted the focus to another former champion.
The professional golfer turned social media star, who revealed that Mickelson has 'blocked her' on Twitter wrote on social media: “Who cares about Phil. I need to know if Tiger is playing the Masters.”
Who cares about Phil. I need to know if Tiger is playing the mastersMarch 22, 2022
Whilst the three-time champion will not be teeing it up at Augusta National, there is uncertainty surrounding that of Tiger Woods. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot that Phil Mickelson was included on a list on the Masters' website titled 'Past Champions Not Playing' but they were equally as quick to spot the glaring omission. The name of Tiger Woods was not on that list.
The thought of seeing the 15-time Major champion compete on the grounds of where one of sport's most iconic moments, his victory in 2019, took place would send golf fans into a frenzy - but things may not be as they seem.
The Masters website includes all invitees and those who have confirmed and will only amend those not playing once they have officially stated. In the case of Woods, this means he is yet to formally communicate his decision. Woods, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Players Championship, has not featured in a sanctioned professional tournament since finishing 38th at the Masters two years ago. The American endured near career-ending injuries following a car accident in February 2021.
We’re certain Spiranac isn’t the only one who needs immediate clarification on Tiger’s pursuit of his sixth Green Jacket and 16th Major championship but it remains likely we won't be seeing him compete this year.
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
