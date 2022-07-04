'Somewhat Close' - Bryson DeChambeau On $125m+ LIV Golf Deal

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Bryson DeChambeau has confirmed that reports he was paid $125million to join LIV Golf are in the ballpark of the actual figure.

The 2020 US Open winner, speaking on the Country Club Adjacent podcast, did confirm that he is set to stay with the Saudi-backed Series until at least the end of 2026, having signed a 4.5 year contract. When it was suggested he had a $125m smile, the Californian joked "that's a little low".

“I'm not gonna say the details, I mean for what's reported it's somewhat close,” confirmed the 28-year-old. “It's a four-and-a-half year deal, I can definitely tell you that and a lot of it was up front which is great. What's cool about it though is that I've already put it in places that make sense, whether it's my foundation or real estate, being able to build a multi-sport complex or taking care of my family, taking care of what we've got going on with our content creation with Regecy, numerous other things too.”

Content creation is one of the passions of the eight-time PGA Tour winner, and the fact that LIV Golf doesn’t have a TV deal and his team can film as much as they want is said to be one of the bonuses of jumping ship. Golf reporter Dan Rapaport pointed out on Twitter that at Pumpkin Ridge last week, DeChambeau was allowed his full content team with him at all times, something the PGA Tour was not keen on.

Bryson has the full content squad out with him on the course. This was one of the reasons he wanted to go—PGA Tour wouldn't let him shoot all this stuff inside the ropes.

DeChambeau made his LIV debut at the second event of the Series at Pumpkin Ridge, Portland last week, finishing in 10th place at two-under-par, good for a $560,000 payday. South African Branden Grace won the event, banking a total of $4.375million in prize money.