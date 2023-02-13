Stacy Lewis Confirmed For Back-To-Back Solheim Cup Captaincies

Stacy Lewis is preparing to lead Team USA in the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain this September after being named its youngest-ever captain a year ago.

However, even though her debut as US captain is seven months away, she has now been confirmed in the role for the following tournament at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia between 10 and 15 September 2024.

Confirmation of the news, which was originally reported by GOLF.com, delighted Lewis, who said: “This is such an amazing honour to be asked to again captain the US Solheim Cup Team. Receiving the first call was one of the highest points of my career, and I am truly grateful to add this second opportunity. I’ve said it many times – representing the United States and wearing our colors are experiences that stand out in any player’s career. To have the chance to lead our country’s best players twice, and especially in 2024 outside our nation’s capital, is a true privilege.”

LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan explained Lewis’s innovative approach to the task of preparing for this year’s tournament was partly behind the decision to extend her captaincy. She said: “Stacy has already proven to be an outstanding captain as she prepares for the 2023 Solheim Cup. She has embraced the role in every way and has implemented several innovative ways to help her team reach peak performance, including the use of advanced data and analytics."

Marcoux Samaan also pointed to other qualities that make Lewis perfect for the role as Team USA looks for a home victory following its defeat to Team Europe in Ohio in 2021. She said: "Her Solheim Cup experience, proven leadership and passion coupled with the many benefits of consistency in 2023 and 2024 led the selection committee to enthusiastically invite Stacy to captain the team in 2024.”

Lewis is a two-time Major winner with 13 LPGA Tour wins to date. She also has plenty of Solheim Cup experience, having competed in the tournament four times between 2011 and 2017. She was also an unofficial assistant captain under Juli Inkster after injury forced her withdrawal as a player from the 2019 tournament. She took on the assistant captain role in an official capacity for that 2021 defeat under Pat Hurst.

Lewis will be the fifth woman to captain Team USA multiple times, following in the footsteps of Inkster, Patty Sheehan, Judy Rankin and Kathy Whitworth.