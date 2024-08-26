Automatic Qualifiers Confirmed For US And European Solheim Cup Teams

The AIG Women’s Open wasn’t just the last Major of the year, it was also the final tournament in the Solheim Cup qualifying period for US and European players.

In total, seven US players have qualified automatically for Stacy Lewis’s team via the Solheim Cup points list with two more who didn’t qualify through that route earning their places because of their world ranking.

Lewis will then choose three wildcards to complete her 12-player team for the match at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

Given her incredible form at the start of the year, which included six victories, it’s no surprise to find Nelly Korda at the top of the points list, and she will be joined by the six immediately beneath her on it, two-time Major winner Lilia Vu, Lauren Coughlin, Ally Ewing, Allisen Corpuz, Megan Khang and Andrea Lee.

Lilia Vu has reached her second successive match (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rose Zhang qualifies for her second Solheim Cup via her world ranking of ninth, with World No.25 Alison Lee, who last made a Solheim Cup appearance nine years ago, completing the automatic qualifiers.

Following confirmation of the nine who have guaranteed their places, Lewis said: “I’m just excited to have the team finalized. Much of this crew is repeating from 2023, so a lot of them have experience. We had five that were qualified coming into the week, and I’m happy to have Megan and Andrea back again. They were big parts of last year's success.”

As for Suzann Pettersen’s Team Europe, two players have earned their sports via the LET Solheim Cup points list, with six more via their world ranking.

Charley Hull topped the LET Solheim Cup points list after seven top-five finishes on the LET in 2023 and 2024. She is joined by Germany’s Esther Henseleit, who will be making her debut at the match.

Charley Hull topped the LET points list (Image credit: Getty Images)

The six to qualify via their world ranking are France’s Celine Boutier, who will play in her fourth successive Solheim Cup, Swedish stars Maja Stark and Linn Grant, Ireland’s Leona Maguire, Spaniard Carlota Ciganda, who hit the putt that saw Europe retain the trophy at the 2023 edition, and another Swede, Madelene Sagstrom.

Pettersen said: “The European team is looking great right now for the 2024 Solheim Cup. Congratulations to the eight players who have automatically qualified.

“We have so much experience on the team but it’s also great to have Esther making her Solheim Cup debut this year. The European players have been putting in great performances this year and we’re excited for September.”

The Solheim Cup will be played between 13 and 15 September.

Solheim Cup Automatic Qualifiers

Team USA

Nelly Korda (points list)

Lilia Vu (points list)

Lauren Coughlin (points list)

Ally Ewing (points list)

Allisen Corpuz (points list)

Megan Khang (points list)

Andrea Lee (points list)

Rose Zhang (world ranking)

Alison Lee (world ranking)

Team Europe