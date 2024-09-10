Where All 24 Solheim Cup Players Sit In The World Rankings

Team USA enter the 2024 Solheim Cup as favorites thanks to home advantage and higher world rankings

The 19th Solheim Cup is upon us at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, where Stacy Lewis' Team USA will look to beat Suzann Pettersen's Europeans for the first time since 2017.

Lewis' side enter as the favorites to win back the famous Solheim Cup trophy this week, in part to home advantage as well as an advantage when it comes to the world rankings.

While Pettersen's highest-ranked player is World No.10 Celine Boutier, Lewis has three world-top-10 players at her disposal in No.1 Nelly Korda, No.2 Lilia Vu and No.9 Rose Zhang. Major winners Allisen Corpuz, Jennifer Kupcho and Lexi Thompson, likely playing in her final Solheim Cup, add more world class talent to the side.

USA has 11 of its 12 players inside the world's top 50, while Europe has nine of its 12.

The total US ranking adds up to 310 with Europe's total equalling 504.

Odds and world rankings ultimately make no difference to the final result, though, and USA goes into most Solheim Cups as favorites and with a heavy world ranking advantage - similar to the men's Ryder Cup.

Europe might be the underdogs but World No.10 Celine Boutier and No.12 Charley Hull headline a very strong European side that also includes Sweden's Maja Stark, Linn Grant, Madelene Sagstrom and player/vice-captain Anna Nordqvist.

There's also Solheim Cup stalwarts Leona Maguire and Carlota Ciganda as well as Major winner Georgia Hall and Olympic silver medallist Esther Henseleit.

Ahead of the highly anticipated showdown, we look at the world rankings for all 24 Solheim Cup players...

Solheim Cup Team USA Players rankings

World RankingPlayer
1Nelly Korda
2 Lilia Vu
9Rose Zhang
14Lauren Coughlin
18Ally Ewing
21Megan Khang
26Alison Lee
28Allisen Corpuz
39Lexi Thompson
44Andrea Lee
50Jennifer Kupcho
58Sarah Schmelzel

Solheim Cup Team Europe Players rankings

World RankingPlayer
10Celine Boutier
12Charley Hull
25Linn Grant
27Maja Stark
30Esther Henseleit
35Leona Maguire
36Carlota Ciganda
43Madelene Sagstrom
48Georgia Hall
63Albane Valenzuela
72Anna Nordqvist
103Emily Pedersen

The Solheim Cup gets underway on Friday September 14. The event features 28 matches, with 16 doubles games over the first two days before 12 singles showdowns on Sunday.

