Where All 24 Solheim Cup Players Sit In The World Rankings

The 19th Solheim Cup is upon us at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, where Stacy Lewis' Team USA will look to beat Suzann Pettersen's Europeans for the first time since 2017.

Lewis' side enter as the favorites to win back the famous Solheim Cup trophy this week, in part to home advantage as well as an advantage when it comes to the world rankings.

While Pettersen's highest-ranked player is World No.10 Celine Boutier, Lewis has three world-top-10 players at her disposal in No.1 Nelly Korda, No.2 Lilia Vu and No.9 Rose Zhang. Major winners Allisen Corpuz, Jennifer Kupcho and Lexi Thompson, likely playing in her final Solheim Cup, add more world class talent to the side.

USA has 11 of its 12 players inside the world's top 50, while Europe has nine of its 12.

The total US ranking adds up to 310 with Europe's total equalling 504.

Team USA are favorites to win the 2024 Solheim Cup, which would be their first win since 2017 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Odds and world rankings ultimately make no difference to the final result, though, and USA goes into most Solheim Cups as favorites and with a heavy world ranking advantage - similar to the men's Ryder Cup.

Europe might be the underdogs but World No.10 Celine Boutier and No.12 Charley Hull headline a very strong European side that also includes Sweden's Maja Stark, Linn Grant, Madelene Sagstrom and player/vice-captain Anna Nordqvist.

There's also Solheim Cup stalwarts Leona Maguire and Carlota Ciganda as well as Major winner Georgia Hall and Olympic silver medallist Esther Henseleit.

Ahead of the highly anticipated showdown, we look at the world rankings for all 24 Solheim Cup players...

Solheim Cup Team USA Players rankings

Swipe to scroll horizontally World Ranking Player 1 Nelly Korda 2 Lilia Vu 9 Rose Zhang 14 Lauren Coughlin 18 Ally Ewing 21 Megan Khang 26 Alison Lee 28 Allisen Corpuz 39 Lexi Thompson 44 Andrea Lee 50 Jennifer Kupcho 58 Sarah Schmelzel

Solheim Cup Team Europe Players rankings

Swipe to scroll horizontally World Ranking Player 10 Celine Boutier 12 Charley Hull 25 Linn Grant 27 Maja Stark 30 Esther Henseleit 35 Leona Maguire 36 Carlota Ciganda 43 Madelene Sagstrom 48 Georgia Hall 63 Albane Valenzuela 72 Anna Nordqvist 103 Emily Pedersen

(Image credit: Getty Images/Future)

The Solheim Cup gets underway on Friday September 14. The event features 28 matches, with 16 doubles games over the first two days before 12 singles showdowns on Sunday.