How Well Do You Know The Solheim Cup Trophy?

The Solheim Cup trophy is made by luxury Irish crystalware company Waterford

The Solheim Cup trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath
By
published

The Solheim Cup is one of the most coveted trophies in the game, awarded to the winning team of the biennial US vs Europe women's golf match, but how well do you know it?

The match and the trophy were inaugurated in 1990 when Ping's Karsten Solheim helped establish the contest that first took place at Florida's Lake Nona and saw Kathy Whitworth's USA side emerge victorious.

The Solheim Cup was made by luxury Irish glass and crystalware maker Waterford, which was established in 1783 brothers George and William Penrose who had the vision to "create the finest quality crystal for drinking vessels and objects of beauty for the home."

Fast forward over 200 years and the Solheim Cup was created by Waterford's Billy Briggs. It stands 19 inches tall and weighs more than 20lbs, with the Solheim Cup logo engraved - which is an image of the trophy itself.

A close up of the Solheim Cup crystal trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The trophy gets handed to the winning captain and their team after each contest, with the winning team, score and venue engraved into plates on its mahogany wood base that is 8 inches in diameter.

And when in transit, the Solheim Cup has a very special custom case that keeps it safe, made by luxury case company Tumi Travel.

Waterford also created a smaller replica Solheim Cup that can be found in the Nicklaus Hall at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Muirfield Village is home to the Memorial Tournament, and that trophy was also created by Waterford. Waterford has made a number of trophies in golf, including for the Irish Open, Phoenix Open, the original Players Championship trophy, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Honda Classic, Houston Open, the original Tour Championship trophy for the PGA Tour as well as the Senior Players Championship trophy.

Waterford has also made trophies for tennis, horse racing, snooker and American football.

Topics
Women's Golf
Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!

Elliott is currently playing:

Driver: Titleist TSR4

3 wood: Titleist TSi2

Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1

Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: Srixon Z Star XV

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸