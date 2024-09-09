How Well Do You Know The Solheim Cup Trophy?

The Solheim Cup is one of the most coveted trophies in the game, awarded to the winning team of the biennial US vs Europe women's golf match, but how well do you know it?

The match and the trophy were inaugurated in 1990 when Ping's Karsten Solheim helped establish the contest that first took place at Florida's Lake Nona and saw Kathy Whitworth's USA side emerge victorious.

The Solheim Cup was made by luxury Irish glass and crystalware maker Waterford, which was established in 1783 brothers George and William Penrose who had the vision to "create the finest quality crystal for drinking vessels and objects of beauty for the home."

Fast forward over 200 years and the Solheim Cup was created by Waterford's Billy Briggs. It stands 19 inches tall and weighs more than 20lbs, with the Solheim Cup logo engraved - which is an image of the trophy itself.

The trophy gets handed to the winning captain and their team after each contest, with the winning team, score and venue engraved into plates on its mahogany wood base that is 8 inches in diameter.

And when in transit, the Solheim Cup has a very special custom case that keeps it safe, made by luxury case company Tumi Travel.

Waterford also created a smaller replica Solheim Cup that can be found in the Nicklaus Hall at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Muirfield Village is home to the Memorial Tournament, and that trophy was also created by Waterford. Waterford has made a number of trophies in golf, including for the Irish Open, Phoenix Open, the original Players Championship trophy, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Honda Classic, Houston Open, the original Tour Championship trophy for the PGA Tour as well as the Senior Players Championship trophy.

Waterford has also made trophies for tennis, horse racing, snooker and American football.