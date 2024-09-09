How Well Do You Know The Solheim Cup Trophy?
The Solheim Cup trophy is made by luxury Irish crystalware company Waterford
The Solheim Cup is one of the most coveted trophies in the game, awarded to the winning team of the biennial US vs Europe women's golf match, but how well do you know it?
The match and the trophy were inaugurated in 1990 when Ping's Karsten Solheim helped establish the contest that first took place at Florida's Lake Nona and saw Kathy Whitworth's USA side emerge victorious.
The Solheim Cup was made by luxury Irish glass and crystalware maker Waterford, which was established in 1783 brothers George and William Penrose who had the vision to "create the finest quality crystal for drinking vessels and objects of beauty for the home."
Fast forward over 200 years and the Solheim Cup was created by Waterford's Billy Briggs. It stands 19 inches tall and weighs more than 20lbs, with the Solheim Cup logo engraved - which is an image of the trophy itself.
The trophy gets handed to the winning captain and their team after each contest, with the winning team, score and venue engraved into plates on its mahogany wood base that is 8 inches in diameter.
And when in transit, the Solheim Cup has a very special custom case that keeps it safe, made by luxury case company Tumi Travel.
The Solheim Cup trophy is ready for next week, are you? 🏆Introducing the new custom and sleek @tumitravel 19 Degree Aluminum trophy case for @TheSolheimCup! pic.twitter.com/HV4livk7qwSeptember 6, 2024
Waterford also created a smaller replica Solheim Cup that can be found in the Nicklaus Hall at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Muirfield Village is home to the Memorial Tournament, and that trophy was also created by Waterford. Waterford has made a number of trophies in golf, including for the Irish Open, Phoenix Open, the original Players Championship trophy, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Honda Classic, Houston Open, the original Tour Championship trophy for the PGA Tour as well as the Senior Players Championship trophy.
Waterford has also made trophies for tennis, horse racing, snooker and American football.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
'Be Curious, Not Judgemental. See The Possibility In All Golfers'
From blindness to autism anxiety, Carly Cummins spoke to some inspirational golfers about how golf has changed their lives
By Carly Frost Published
-
'I Became The Middleman, Players Would Sometimes Come To Me First' - Solheim Cup Player Anna Nordqvist On Her Dual Role
We sat down with Anna Nordqvist as she prepares for her 9th Solheim Cup appearance and a second time as playing-assistant captain
By Alison Root Published
-
Alison Lee What's In The Bag?
We take a look into the bag of former amateur world number one Alison Lee...
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Lauren Coughlin What's In The Bag?
We take a look into the bag of two-time LPGA Tour champion Lauren Coughlin
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Albane Valenzuela What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of the American-born Swiss golfer making her Solheim Cup debut in Virginia...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Esther Henseleit What's In The Bag?
We take a look at the bag of Olympic silver medalist Esther Henseleit...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Sarah Schmelzel What's In The Bag?
We take a look at what golf clubs the Solheim Cup rookie Sarach Schmelzel is currently using
By Dan Parker Published
-
Hae Ran Ryu Facts: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About The LPGA Tour Pro
The South Korean only earned her LPGA Tour card for the 2023 season, but she already has two wins on it – here’s what we know about her
By Mike Hall Published
-
Junior Solheim Cup Results And History
The US has the overall advantage in the biennial match against the Europeans, but how have the results gone over the years?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Alison Lee’s Caddie?
Alison Lee’s excellent form in 2024 earned her automatic qualification to the US Solheim Cup team, but who is her caddie?
By Mike Hall Published