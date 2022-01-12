ABU DHABI HSBC CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD 2022 

The DP World Tour begins 2022 in Abu Dhabi from 20th-23rd January after a long break since its chaotic start to re-branded life in South Africa where the Omicron Covid-19 variant first emerged. The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship opens up the year but it will look very different this time around as Abu Dhabi Golf Club and that iconic falcon clubhouse will not be on our TV screens for the first time since 2006.

This year's new venue for the event is Yas Links on Yas Island, which is a Kyle Phillips layout that is based on links courses and features stunning views across the water and of the Abu Dhabi skyline. For the Yas Links debut, the field is super-strong so the DP World Tour will get off to a superb start for 2022. The tournament is also part of the Rolex Series so there's good reason for some of the world's biggest names to be there.

Rory McIlroy will be teeing it up in the event for the second-consecutive year whilst World No.2 and Race to Dubai champion Collin Morikawa will make his Abu Dhabi debut.

“I have many happy memories of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, and once again look forward to starting my year at this wonderful tournament," Rory McIlroy said. Yas Links is a spectacular course and is going to provide a new challenge but one all players will enjoy. Obviously, I have come close a few times at this event in the past, and I’m hopeful I can be in with a chance of picking up that trophy for the first time come Sunday.”

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

“I cannot wait to return to the Middle East and play the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship for the first time,” said Morikawa. “I have heard great things about the event and it always attracts a world-class field year on year, but I know this year will be extra special at Yas Links for the first time. “It’s a course which I know is hugely popular amongst the players from the Pro-Am that has been played there in the past, and I’m excited to start my season as reigning DP World Tour Rankings Champion there.”

Other big names lined up for Abu Dhabi include defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, 2019 winner Shane Lowry, Ryder Cup star Viktor Hovland, double Abu Dhabi champion Tommy Fleetwood and 2013 Masters winner Adam Scott.

ABU DHABI HSBC CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD 2022

Rory McIlroy

Collin Morikawa

Viktor Hovland

Tyrrell Hatton

Lee Westwood

Tommy Fleetwood

Shane Lowry

Min Woo Lee

Adam Scott

Takumi Kanaya

Ian Poulter

Robert MacIntyre

Bernd Wiesberger

Garrick Higgo

Henrik Stenson

Danny Willett

Thorbjorn Olesen

Brandon Stone

Chris Wood

Thomas Pieters

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Nicolai Hojgaard

Rasmus Hojgaard

Richard Bland

Dean Burmester

Jorge Campillo

Sami Valimaki

Pablo Larrazabal

Steven Brown

Nicolas Colsaerts

Victor Perez

Sebastian Soderberg

Erik van Rooyen

Andrea Pavan

Marcus Kinhult

Mikko Korhonen

Stephen Gallacher

Scott Hend

Justin Harding

Ashun Wu

Paul Waring

Haotong Li

Thriston Lawrence

Joachim B Hansen

Jeff Winther

Kristoffer Broberg

Johannes Veerman

Grant Forrest

Daniel Gavins

Nacho Elvira

Jonathan Caldwell

Marcus Armitage

John Catlin

Daniel van Tonder

Antoine Rozner

Padraig Harrington

Colin Montgomerie

Thomas Bjorn

Josh Hill (a)

Ahmad Skaik (a)

Alexander Bjork

Guido Migliozzi

Jason Scrivener

Laurie Canter

Thomas Detry

Adri Arnaus

Jamie Donaldson

Adrian Meronk

Francesco Laporta

Sam Horsfield

Sean Crocker

Joakim Lagergren

Maximilian Kieffer

Tapio Pulkkanen

James Morrison

Andy Sullivan

Alexander Levy

Edoardo Molinari

Adrian Otaegui

Fabrizio Zanotti

Andrew Johnston

Matthieu Pavon

Matthias Schwab

Shubhankar Sharma

Jordan Smith

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Kalle Samooja

Richie Ramsay

Matthew Jordan

Jazz Janewattananond

David Horsey

Ryan Fox

Wade Ormsby

Matt Wallace

Maverick Antcliff

Joost Luiten

Rikard Karlberg

Wil Besseling

Nino Bertasio

Matthew Southgate

Darius van Driel

Alejandro Canizares

Lucas Bjerregaard

David Law

Julien Guerrier

Callum Shinkwin

George Coetzee

Connor Syme

Justin Walters

Dale Whitnell

Scott Jamieson

Marc Warren

Romain Langasque

Victor Dubuisson

Matti Schmid

Jacques Kruyswijk

Darren Fichardt

Chris Paisley

Nicolai von Dellingshausen

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

David Drysdale

Richard Sterne

Robert Rock

Jack Singh Brar

Ross Fisher

Charl Schwartzel

Soren Kjeldsen

Thongchai Jaidee

Marcus Helligkilde

Ricardo Gouveia

Plus two professional tournament invitations

Where is the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship?

This year's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship takes place at Yas Links on Yas Island for the first time. The Kyle Phillips layout opened for play in 2010 and is considered one of the very best courses in the Middle East. It features stunning views of the Arabian Gulf and plays as a par 72. The tournament was previously held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club from the event's debut in 2006 all the way up until 2021.

Who won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last year?

Tyrrell Hatton won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in 2021 after taking down Rory McIlroy in the final round. Hatton finished at 18-under-par, four clear of Jason Scrivener in second, with McIlroy a shot further back in third position. It was the Englishman's sixth European Tour title and moved him up to a career-high 5th in the world.

What is the prize fund at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship?

With the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship being part of the DP World Tour's Rolex Series, it comes with a huge prize fund. For 2022, the total purse is a whopping $8m, which is a $1m increase from last year's tournament.