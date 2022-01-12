Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Field 2022
A super-strong field is lined up as always for the DP World Tour's popular Abu Dhabi event
By Elliott Heath published
The DP World Tour begins 2022 in Abu Dhabi from 20th-23rd January after a long break since its chaotic start to re-branded life in South Africa where the Omicron Covid-19 variant first emerged. The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship opens up the year but it will look very different this time around as Abu Dhabi Golf Club and that iconic falcon clubhouse will not be on our TV screens for the first time since 2006.
This year's new venue for the event is Yas Links on Yas Island, which is a Kyle Phillips layout that is based on links courses and features stunning views across the water and of the Abu Dhabi skyline. For the Yas Links debut, the field is super-strong so the DP World Tour will get off to a superb start for 2022. The tournament is also part of the Rolex Series so there's good reason for some of the world's biggest names to be there.
Rory McIlroy will be teeing it up in the event for the second-consecutive year whilst World No.2 and Race to Dubai champion Collin Morikawa will make his Abu Dhabi debut.
“I have many happy memories of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, and once again look forward to starting my year at this wonderful tournament," Rory McIlroy said. Yas Links is a spectacular course and is going to provide a new challenge but one all players will enjoy. Obviously, I have come close a few times at this event in the past, and I’m hopeful I can be in with a chance of picking up that trophy for the first time come Sunday.”
“I cannot wait to return to the Middle East and play the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship for the first time,” said Morikawa. “I have heard great things about the event and it always attracts a world-class field year on year, but I know this year will be extra special at Yas Links for the first time. “It’s a course which I know is hugely popular amongst the players from the Pro-Am that has been played there in the past, and I’m excited to start my season as reigning DP World Tour Rankings Champion there.”
Other big names lined up for Abu Dhabi include defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, 2019 winner Shane Lowry, Ryder Cup star Viktor Hovland, double Abu Dhabi champion Tommy Fleetwood and 2013 Masters winner Adam Scott.
ABU DHABI HSBC CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD 2022
- Rory McIlroy
- Collin Morikawa
- Viktor Hovland
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Lee Westwood
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Shane Lowry
- Min Woo Lee
- Adam Scott
- Takumi Kanaya
- Ian Poulter
- Robert MacIntyre
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Garrick Higgo
- Henrik Stenson
- Danny Willett
- Thorbjorn Olesen
- Brandon Stone
- Chris Wood
- Thomas Pieters
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Richard Bland
- Dean Burmester
- Jorge Campillo
- Sami Valimaki
- Pablo Larrazabal
- Steven Brown
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Victor Perez
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Erik van Rooyen
- Andrea Pavan
- Marcus Kinhult
- Mikko Korhonen
- Stephen Gallacher
- Scott Hend
- Justin Harding
- Ashun Wu
- Paul Waring
- Haotong Li
- Thriston Lawrence
- Joachim B Hansen
- Jeff Winther
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Johannes Veerman
- Grant Forrest
- Daniel Gavins
- Nacho Elvira
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Marcus Armitage
- John Catlin
- Daniel van Tonder
- Antoine Rozner
- Padraig Harrington
- Colin Montgomerie
- Thomas Bjorn
- Josh Hill (a)
- Ahmad Skaik (a)
- Alexander Bjork
- Guido Migliozzi
- Jason Scrivener
- Laurie Canter
- Thomas Detry
- Adri Arnaus
- Jamie Donaldson
- Adrian Meronk
- Francesco Laporta
- Sam Horsfield
- Sean Crocker
- Joakim Lagergren
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- James Morrison
- Andy Sullivan
- Alexander Levy
- Edoardo Molinari
- Adrian Otaegui
- Fabrizio Zanotti
- Andrew Johnston
- Matthieu Pavon
- Matthias Schwab
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Jordan Smith
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Kalle Samooja
- Richie Ramsay
- Matthew Jordan
- Jazz Janewattananond
- David Horsey
- Ryan Fox
- Wade Ormsby
- Matt Wallace
- Maverick Antcliff
- Joost Luiten
- Rikard Karlberg
- Wil Besseling
- Nino Bertasio
- Matthew Southgate
- Darius van Driel
- Alejandro Canizares
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- David Law
- Julien Guerrier
- Callum Shinkwin
- George Coetzee
- Connor Syme
- Justin Walters
- Dale Whitnell
- Scott Jamieson
- Marc Warren
- Romain Langasque
- Victor Dubuisson
- Matti Schmid
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Darren Fichardt
- Chris Paisley
- Nicolai von Dellingshausen
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- David Drysdale
- Richard Sterne
- Robert Rock
- Jack Singh Brar
- Ross Fisher
- Charl Schwartzel
- Soren Kjeldsen
- Thongchai Jaidee
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Plus two professional tournament invitations
Where is the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship?
This year's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship takes place at Yas Links on Yas Island for the first time. The Kyle Phillips layout opened for play in 2010 and is considered one of the very best courses in the Middle East. It features stunning views of the Arabian Gulf and plays as a par 72. The tournament was previously held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club from the event's debut in 2006 all the way up until 2021.
Who won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last year?
Tyrrell Hatton won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in 2021 after taking down Rory McIlroy in the final round. Hatton finished at 18-under-par, four clear of Jason Scrivener in second, with McIlroy a shot further back in third position. It was the Englishman's sixth European Tour title and moved him up to a career-high 5th in the world.
What is the prize fund at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship?
With the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship being part of the DP World Tour's Rolex Series, it comes with a huge prize fund. For 2022, the total purse is a whopping $8m, which is a $1m increase from last year's tournament.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x