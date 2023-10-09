Shriners Children's Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson makes her PGA Tour debut at TPC Summerlin at Tom Kim defends his title

The Shriners Children’s Open takes place at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas as the PGA Tour’s FedEx Fall schedule continues.

Until recently, it had looked as though the majority of the attention would be on defending champion Tom Kim, who is also the highest-ranked player in this year’s field at World No.16. 

While there will still be plenty of interest over whether the South Korean can claim his third PGA Tour title, much of the focus will inevitably be on LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson, who becomes only the fifth woman in the modern era to compete on the Tour.

Thompson was confirmed for her first PGA Tour start earlier in the month, and there will be some expectation that she will perform well too, having recovered from a barren run of results to record top-10 finishes in her last two LPGA Tour outings, most recently with fifth in the Ascendant LPGA Benefiting Volunteers of America.

Other notable names in the field include several former winners of the tournament aside from Kim. Among them are two-time victor Martin Laird, who last won the title in 2020, Ben Martin, who won the title six years before him and 2013 champion Webb Simpson.

Last week, Luke List denied Ryder Cup hero Ludvig Aberg his first PGA Tour victory when he dropped a huge putt to come through a five-man playoff in the Sanderson Farms Championship. 

List will be hoping to continue that momentum as he goes in search of his third PGA Tour win, while Aberg will also appear hoping to add to his victory in the Omega European Masters on the DP World Tour for his second professional win.

Argentinian Emiliano Grillo won his first PGA Tour event in eight years in May’s Charles Schwab Challenge and as the second-highest ranked player in the field, he’ll be hoping for more success this week, as will the player five places beneath him in the world rankings, Si Woo Kim, who is currently ranked 40th.

Other players in the top 50 competing this week are Adam Schenk, JT Poston, Cam Davis, Nick Taylor and Tom Hoge.

Players are competing for a purse of $8.4m, of which the winner will claim $1.512m.

Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin.

Shriners Children's Open Prize Money

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,512,000
2nd$915,600
3rd$579,600
4th$411,600
5th$344,400
6th$304,500
7th$283,500
8th$262,500
9th$245,700
10th$228,900
11th$212,100
12th$195,300
13th$178,500
14th$161,700
15th$153,300
16th$144,900
17th$136,500
18th$128,100
19th$119,700
20th$111,300
21st$102,900
22nd$94,500
23rd$87,780
24th$81,060
25th$74,340
26th$67,620
27th$65,100
28th$62,580
29th$60,060
30th$57,540
31st$55,020
32nd$52,500
33rd$49,980
34th$47,880
35th$45,780
36th$43,680
37th$41,580
38th$39,900
39th$38,220
40th$36,540
41st$34,860
42nd$33,180
43rd$31,500
44th$29,820
45th$28,140
46th$26,460
47th$24,780
48th$23,436
49th$22,260
50th$21,588
51st$21,084
52nd$20,580
53rd$20,244
54th$19,908
55th$19,740
56th$19,572
57th$19,404
58th$19,236
59th$19,068
60th$18,900
61st$18,732
62nd$18,564
63rd$18,396
64th$18,228
65th$18,060
66th$17,892
67th$17,724
68th$17,556
69th$17,388
70th$17,220
71st$17,052
72nd$16,884
73rd$16,716
74th$16,548
75th$16,380
76th$16,212
77th$16,044
78th$15,876
79th$15,708
80th$15,540
81st$15,372
82nd$15,204
83rd$15,036
84th$14,868
85th$14,700
86th$14,532
87th$14,364
88th$14,196
89th$14,028
90th$13,860

Shriners Children's Open Field

  • Aberg, Ludvig
  • Alexander, Tyson
  • Armour, Ryan
  • Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
  • Bhatia, Akshay
  • Blair, Zac
  • Bramlett, Joseph
  • Brehm, Ryan
  • Buckley, Hayden
  • Champ, Cameron
  • Cink, Stewart
  • Cole, Eric
  • Cone, Trevor
  • Cook, Austin
  • Daffue, MJ
  • Dahmen, Joel
  • Davis, Cam
  • Dou, Zecheng
  • Dufner, Jason
  • Duncan, Tyler
  • Echavarria, Nico
  • Eckroat, Austin
  • Endycott, Harrison
  • Frittelli, Dylan
  • Gainey, Tommy
  • Garnett, Brice
  • Ghim, Doug
  • Gordon, Will
  • Goya, Tano
  • Grant, Brent
  • Griffin, Ben
  • Griffin, Lanto
  • Grillo, Emiliano
  • Hadley, Chesson
  • Hadwin, Adam
  • Hahn, James
  • Haley II, Paul
  • Hall, Harry
  • Hardy, Nick
  • Harrington, Scott
  • Herbert, Lucas
  • Herman, Jim
  • Hickok, Kramer
  • Higgo, Garrick
  • Hocknull, Craig
  • Hoffman, Charley
  • Hoge, Tom
  • Hojgaard, Nicolai
  • Hossler, Beau
  • Hubbard, Mark
  • Kim, Michael
  • Kim, S.H.
  • Kim, Si Woo
  • Kim, Tom
  • Kizzire, Patton
  • Knox, Russell
  • Kraft, Kelly
  • Kuest, Peter
  • Laird, Martin
  • Landry, Andrew
  • Lashley, Nate
  • Lee, K.H.
  • Lin, Yuxin
  • Lipsky, David
  • List, Luke
  • Long, Adam
  • Lower, Justin
  • Malnati, Peter
  • Martin, Ben
  • Matthews, Brandon
  • McGreevy, Max
  • Merritt, Troy
  • Montgomery, Taylor
  • Moore, Ryan
  • Mullinax, Trey
  • NeSmith, Matt
  • Noren, Alex
  • Norlander, Henrik
  • Norrman, Vincent
  • Núñez, Augusto
  • Palmer, Ryan
  • Pan, C.T.
  • Pendrith, Taylor
  • Piercy, Scott
  • Poston, J.T.
  • Putnam, Andrew
  • Rai, Aaron
  • Ramey, Chad
  • Reavie, Chez
  • Redman, Doc
  • Riley, Davis
  • Rodgers, Patrick
  • Roy, Kevin
  • Ryder, Sam
  • Schenk, Adam
  • Schmid, Matti
  • Schwab, Matthias
  • Shelton, Robby
  • Sigg, Greyson
  • Simpson, Webb
  • Smalley, Alex
  • Smotherman, Austin
  • Snedeker, Brandt
  • Spaun, J.J.
  • Stallings, Scott
  • Stevens, Sam
  • Streb, Robert
  • Streelman, Kevin
  • Suh, Justin
  • Svensson, Adam
  • Tarren, Callum
  • Taylor, Ben
  • Taylor, Nick
  • Thompson, Davis
  • Thompson, Lexi
  • Tway, Kevin
  • Van Rooyen, Erik
  • Walker, Jimmy
  • Wallace, Matt
  • Watney, Nick
  • Werbylo, Trevor
  • Werenski, Richy
  • Westmoreland, Kyle
  • Whaley, Vince
  • Young, Carson
  • Yu, Kevin
  • Yuan, Carl

What Is The Purse For The Fortinet Championship?

This year's purse for the Shriners Children's Open is $8.4m, an increase of $400,000 on the 2022 tournament. There is $1.512m on offer to the winner, while the runner-up will earn $915,600.

Who Is Playing In The 2023 Shriners Children's Open?

As well as defending champion Tom Kim, the field also boasts LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson, who becomes on the fifth woman to play on the PGA Tour in the modern era. Sandersons Farm Championship winner Luke List and European Ryder Cup hero Ludvig Aberg also play.

