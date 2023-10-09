Shriners Children's Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson makes her PGA Tour debut at TPC Summerlin at Tom Kim defends his title
The Shriners Children’s Open takes place at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas as the PGA Tour’s FedEx Fall schedule continues.
Until recently, it had looked as though the majority of the attention would be on defending champion Tom Kim, who is also the highest-ranked player in this year’s field at World No.16.
While there will still be plenty of interest over whether the South Korean can claim his third PGA Tour title, much of the focus will inevitably be on LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson, who becomes only the fifth woman in the modern era to compete on the Tour.
Thompson was confirmed for her first PGA Tour start earlier in the month, and there will be some expectation that she will perform well too, having recovered from a barren run of results to record top-10 finishes in her last two LPGA Tour outings, most recently with fifth in the Ascendant LPGA Benefiting Volunteers of America.
Other notable names in the field include several former winners of the tournament aside from Kim. Among them are two-time victor Martin Laird, who last won the title in 2020, Ben Martin, who won the title six years before him and 2013 champion Webb Simpson.
Last week, Luke List denied Ryder Cup hero Ludvig Aberg his first PGA Tour victory when he dropped a huge putt to come through a five-man playoff in the Sanderson Farms Championship.
List will be hoping to continue that momentum as he goes in search of his third PGA Tour win, while Aberg will also appear hoping to add to his victory in the Omega European Masters on the DP World Tour for his second professional win.
Argentinian Emiliano Grillo won his first PGA Tour event in eight years in May’s Charles Schwab Challenge and as the second-highest ranked player in the field, he’ll be hoping for more success this week, as will the player five places beneath him in the world rankings, Si Woo Kim, who is currently ranked 40th.
Other players in the top 50 competing this week are Adam Schenk, JT Poston, Cam Davis, Nick Taylor and Tom Hoge.
Players are competing for a purse of $8.4m, of which the winner will claim $1.512m.
Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin.
Shriners Children's Open Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,512,000
|2nd
|$915,600
|3rd
|$579,600
|4th
|$411,600
|5th
|$344,400
|6th
|$304,500
|7th
|$283,500
|8th
|$262,500
|9th
|$245,700
|10th
|$228,900
|11th
|$212,100
|12th
|$195,300
|13th
|$178,500
|14th
|$161,700
|15th
|$153,300
|16th
|$144,900
|17th
|$136,500
|18th
|$128,100
|19th
|$119,700
|20th
|$111,300
|21st
|$102,900
|22nd
|$94,500
|23rd
|$87,780
|24th
|$81,060
|25th
|$74,340
|26th
|$67,620
|27th
|$65,100
|28th
|$62,580
|29th
|$60,060
|30th
|$57,540
|31st
|$55,020
|32nd
|$52,500
|33rd
|$49,980
|34th
|$47,880
|35th
|$45,780
|36th
|$43,680
|37th
|$41,580
|38th
|$39,900
|39th
|$38,220
|40th
|$36,540
|41st
|$34,860
|42nd
|$33,180
|43rd
|$31,500
|44th
|$29,820
|45th
|$28,140
|46th
|$26,460
|47th
|$24,780
|48th
|$23,436
|49th
|$22,260
|50th
|$21,588
|51st
|$21,084
|52nd
|$20,580
|53rd
|$20,244
|54th
|$19,908
|55th
|$19,740
|56th
|$19,572
|57th
|$19,404
|58th
|$19,236
|59th
|$19,068
|60th
|$18,900
|61st
|$18,732
|62nd
|$18,564
|63rd
|$18,396
|64th
|$18,228
|65th
|$18,060
|66th
|$17,892
|67th
|$17,724
|68th
|$17,556
|69th
|$17,388
|70th
|$17,220
|71st
|$17,052
|72nd
|$16,884
|73rd
|$16,716
|74th
|$16,548
|75th
|$16,380
|76th
|$16,212
|77th
|$16,044
|78th
|$15,876
|79th
|$15,708
|80th
|$15,540
|81st
|$15,372
|82nd
|$15,204
|83rd
|$15,036
|84th
|$14,868
|85th
|$14,700
|86th
|$14,532
|87th
|$14,364
|88th
|$14,196
|89th
|$14,028
|90th
|$13,860
Shriners Children's Open Field
- Aberg, Ludvig
- Alexander, Tyson
- Armour, Ryan
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Bhatia, Akshay
- Blair, Zac
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Brehm, Ryan
- Buckley, Hayden
- Champ, Cameron
- Cink, Stewart
- Cole, Eric
- Cone, Trevor
- Cook, Austin
- Daffue, MJ
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- Dou, Zecheng
- Dufner, Jason
- Duncan, Tyler
- Echavarria, Nico
- Eckroat, Austin
- Endycott, Harrison
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Gainey, Tommy
- Garnett, Brice
- Ghim, Doug
- Gordon, Will
- Goya, Tano
- Grant, Brent
- Griffin, Ben
- Griffin, Lanto
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hadley, Chesson
- Hadwin, Adam
- Hahn, James
- Haley II, Paul
- Hall, Harry
- Hardy, Nick
- Harrington, Scott
- Herbert, Lucas
- Herman, Jim
- Hickok, Kramer
- Higgo, Garrick
- Hocknull, Craig
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hoge, Tom
- Hojgaard, Nicolai
- Hossler, Beau
- Hubbard, Mark
- Kim, Michael
- Kim, S.H.
- Kim, Si Woo
- Kim, Tom
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knox, Russell
- Kraft, Kelly
- Kuest, Peter
- Laird, Martin
- Landry, Andrew
- Lashley, Nate
- Lee, K.H.
- Lin, Yuxin
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Long, Adam
- Lower, Justin
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- Matthews, Brandon
- McGreevy, Max
- Merritt, Troy
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Moore, Ryan
- Mullinax, Trey
- NeSmith, Matt
- Noren, Alex
- Norlander, Henrik
- Norrman, Vincent
- Núñez, Augusto
- Palmer, Ryan
- Pan, C.T.
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Piercy, Scott
- Poston, J.T.
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rai, Aaron
- Ramey, Chad
- Reavie, Chez
- Redman, Doc
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Roy, Kevin
- Ryder, Sam
- Schenk, Adam
- Schmid, Matti
- Schwab, Matthias
- Shelton, Robby
- Sigg, Greyson
- Simpson, Webb
- Smalley, Alex
- Smotherman, Austin
- Snedeker, Brandt
- Spaun, J.J.
- Stallings, Scott
- Stevens, Sam
- Streb, Robert
- Streelman, Kevin
- Suh, Justin
- Svensson, Adam
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Ben
- Taylor, Nick
- Thompson, Davis
- Thompson, Lexi
- Tway, Kevin
- Van Rooyen, Erik
- Walker, Jimmy
- Wallace, Matt
- Watney, Nick
- Werbylo, Trevor
- Werenski, Richy
- Westmoreland, Kyle
- Whaley, Vince
- Young, Carson
- Yu, Kevin
- Yuan, Carl
What Is The Purse For The Fortinet Championship?
This year's purse for the Shriners Children's Open is $8.4m, an increase of $400,000 on the 2022 tournament. There is $1.512m on offer to the winner, while the runner-up will earn $915,600.
Who Is Playing In The 2023 Shriners Children's Open?
As well as defending champion Tom Kim, the field also boasts LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson, who becomes on the fifth woman to play on the PGA Tour in the modern era. Sandersons Farm Championship winner Luke List and European Ryder Cup hero Ludvig Aberg also play.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
