Shriners Children's Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

The Shriners Children’s Open takes place at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas as the PGA Tour’s FedEx Fall schedule continues.

Until recently, it had looked as though the majority of the attention would be on defending champion Tom Kim, who is also the highest-ranked player in this year’s field at World No.16.

While there will still be plenty of interest over whether the South Korean can claim his third PGA Tour title, much of the focus will inevitably be on LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson, who becomes only the fifth woman in the modern era to compete on the Tour.

Thompson was confirmed for her first PGA Tour start earlier in the month, and there will be some expectation that she will perform well too, having recovered from a barren run of results to record top-10 finishes in her last two LPGA Tour outings, most recently with fifth in the Ascendant LPGA Benefiting Volunteers of America.

Other notable names in the field include several former winners of the tournament aside from Kim. Among them are two-time victor Martin Laird, who last won the title in 2020, Ben Martin, who won the title six years before him and 2013 champion Webb Simpson.

Last week, Luke List denied Ryder Cup hero Ludvig Aberg his first PGA Tour victory when he dropped a huge putt to come through a five-man playoff in the Sanderson Farms Championship.

List will be hoping to continue that momentum as he goes in search of his third PGA Tour win, while Aberg will also appear hoping to add to his victory in the Omega European Masters on the DP World Tour for his second professional win.

Tom Kim is the defending champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

Argentinian Emiliano Grillo won his first PGA Tour event in eight years in May’s Charles Schwab Challenge and as the second-highest ranked player in the field, he’ll be hoping for more success this week, as will the player five places beneath him in the world rankings, Si Woo Kim, who is currently ranked 40th.

Other players in the top 50 competing this week are Adam Schenk, JT Poston, Cam Davis, Nick Taylor and Tom Hoge.

Players are competing for a purse of $8.4m, of which the winner will claim $1.512m.

Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin.

Shriners Children's Open Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,512,000 2nd $915,600 3rd $579,600 4th $411,600 5th $344,400 6th $304,500 7th $283,500 8th $262,500 9th $245,700 10th $228,900 11th $212,100 12th $195,300 13th $178,500 14th $161,700 15th $153,300 16th $144,900 17th $136,500 18th $128,100 19th $119,700 20th $111,300 21st $102,900 22nd $94,500 23rd $87,780 24th $81,060 25th $74,340 26th $67,620 27th $65,100 28th $62,580 29th $60,060 30th $57,540 31st $55,020 32nd $52,500 33rd $49,980 34th $47,880 35th $45,780 36th $43,680 37th $41,580 38th $39,900 39th $38,220 40th $36,540 41st $34,860 42nd $33,180 43rd $31,500 44th $29,820 45th $28,140 46th $26,460 47th $24,780 48th $23,436 49th $22,260 50th $21,588 51st $21,084 52nd $20,580 53rd $20,244 54th $19,908 55th $19,740 56th $19,572 57th $19,404 58th $19,236 59th $19,068 60th $18,900 61st $18,732 62nd $18,564 63rd $18,396 64th $18,228 65th $18,060 66th $17,892 67th $17,724 68th $17,556 69th $17,388 70th $17,220 71st $17,052 72nd $16,884 73rd $16,716 74th $16,548 75th $16,380 76th $16,212 77th $16,044 78th $15,876 79th $15,708 80th $15,540 81st $15,372 82nd $15,204 83rd $15,036 84th $14,868 85th $14,700 86th $14,532 87th $14,364 88th $14,196 89th $14,028 90th $13,860

Shriners Children's Open Field

Aberg, Ludvig

Alexander, Tyson

Armour, Ryan

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Blair, Zac

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Buckley, Hayden

Champ, Cameron

Cink, Stewart

Cole, Eric

Cone, Trevor

Cook, Austin

Daffue, MJ

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Dou, Zecheng

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Endycott, Harrison

Frittelli, Dylan

Gainey, Tommy

Garnett, Brice

Ghim, Doug

Gordon, Will

Goya, Tano

Grant, Brent

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hahn, James

Haley II, Paul

Hall, Harry

Hardy, Nick

Harrington, Scott

Herbert, Lucas

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Hocknull, Craig

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Hojgaard, Nicolai

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Kraft, Kelly

Kuest, Peter

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lee, K.H.

Lin, Yuxin

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matthews, Brandon

McGreevy, Max

Merritt, Troy

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Ryan

Mullinax, Trey

NeSmith, Matt

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

Norrman, Vincent

Núñez, Augusto

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Pendrith, Taylor

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Roy, Kevin

Ryder, Sam

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Schwab, Matthias

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Stallings, Scott

Stevens, Sam

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Taylor, Nick

Thompson, Davis

Thompson, Lexi

Tway, Kevin

Van Rooyen, Erik

Walker, Jimmy

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Werbylo, Trevor

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Whaley, Vince

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Yuan, Carl

