Luke List Denies Ryder Cup Hero Ludvig Åberg A First PGA Tour Victory

Luke List came through a five-man playoff to win the Sanderson Farms Championship, holing a monster putt at the first extra hole to claim the second PGA Tour victory of his career.

It’s a win that gives the 38-year-old a spot in the Sentry and the Masters, and goes some way to explaining the huge fist pump that followed his 45-footer.

“I think all my emotion kind of came out after that putt, and then it was just shock, really, still,” said the man from Seattle, who got to celebrate in Mississippi with his wife and two children.

“But to have them there means everything. The last one my son was a little smaller and he's starting to get into golf a little bit. But just my wife, she's incredible, and her steadiness and perseverance to keep me level and positive is a job in itself.

“It’s just tough sometimes backing myself, and she's always got my back. It was really special having her and my kids here.”

List won his first PGA Tour title last year at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he defeated Will Zalatoris on the first extra hole at Torrey Pines.

That victory came on his 206th Tour start, and he hasn’t had to wait too long for number two, his latest win also coming at the first extra hole.

It wasn’t looking good for List when he found himself in three-putt country, but he managed to pull a rabbit out of the bag to put the pressure on his opponents – and no one could match his birdie effort.

One of the other players List found himself up against was Ryder Cup hero Ludvig Åberg, who showed no signs of fatigue after his Rome exploits.

The talented Swede finished -18 alongside List, as did Ben Griffin, Scott Stallings and Henrik Norlander, although he’ll have to wait a little longer for his first PGA Tour victory.

It was still a monumental effort from Ryder Cup debutant Åberg, who only turned professional a few months ago.

“For me to kind of come over here to play after Rome was something that I wanted to do, and obviously I think the round on Thursday kind of set the pace a little bit,” said a typically cool Åberg, who went undefeated in the foursomes with FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland.

“It was nice to see a good score coming in, and then I just kept going. I feel like I’m playing well. I’m swinging it nice.”