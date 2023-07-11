10 Things You Didn't Know About Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club is no stranger to hosting high-profile events, and this year the final women's Major of the year, the AIG Women's Open, will be contested over its heathland course.

In this video and article, we look at what you need to know about the famous Surrey club...

1. Walton Heath has encouraged female golf from the outset, and women were able to become full members of the club pre-WW11.

2. In 1910 a 72-hole Man v Woman Challenge match was held at Walton Heath and Sunningdale between Golf Monthly’s first Editor Harold Hilton and Miss Cecil Leitch. The match was won by Cecil 2&1. Earlier this year the Ladies Lounge was officially named the Cecil Leitch Lounge.

3. Jill Thornhill, President of Walton Heath, played in the AIG Women’s Open and won the Smyth Salver in 1985 at Moor Park Golf Club. Throughout a celebrated amateur career, Thornhill also played in three consecutive Curtis Cups from 1984 to 1988 before captaining the GB&I side in 1990.

4. Walton Heath’s first professional in 1904 was James Braid, who won five Opens and he stayed at the club for some 45 years until his death in 1950.

5. Jo Taylor, a PGA professional at Walton Heath and Golf Monthly Top 50 coach believes the short par-4 risk and reward 10th hole (usually the 12th hole) will be one of the most exciting holes during the AIG Women’s Open. Depending where the tee is placed, players will have an opportunity to go for the green.

General view of the short par-4 10th hole (Image credit: Getty Images)

6. The Ryder Cup was held at Walton Heath in 1981, but this was played over the Old Course. Europe. USA beat Europe 18.5-9.5 and this was the sixth and final Ryder Cup for Jack Nicklaus as a competitor.

7. This year’s AIG Women’s Open will be played on a composite course with holes from the Old Course (2-13 and 14-18) and the New Course (holes 12-13), the same layout as when the British Masters was held at Walton Heath in 2018.

8. Jo Taylor, a Golf Monthly Top 50 coach, heads up the successful Women’s Academy at Walton Heath, which provides introductory membership to encourage women to the game.

9. Walton Heath is supportive of a schools’ outreach programme and has delivered golf to over 250 children this year.

10. Walton Heath has hosted three Women’s Amateur Championships, the most recent in 2000, which was won by England’s Rebecca Hudson.