6 Takeaways From Jim Furyk And Luke Donald's 2027 Ryder Cup 'Year To Go' Press Conference

There is less than a year to go until the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor, where Luke Donald will look to become the first captain in history to win three in a row.

Next year's Ryder Cup is set to be a special and historic one as it will mark 100 years since the first ever match, where Walter Hagen's USA defeated Ted Ray's Great Britain at Worcester CC in Massachusetts. It will also be just the second time Ireland has played host.

And with less than 365 days to now go, the 2027 captains Jim Furyk and Donald met the media after two days of festivities around Adare Manor and Limerick, and there were some fascinating quotes and talking points to emerge.

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From Furyk's big changes to identifying his side's 'glaring weakness' and the inevitable continuation of fan behavior talk, here is what came out of the captains' press conference:

Furyk's big changes

Furyk has promised big changes to Team USA (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jim Furyk might have been a surprise choice of captain following his unsuccessful 2018 captaincy, where his American team went down 17.5-10.5 to Thomas Bjorn's Europeans, but he sounded like a strong leader who knows exactly what needs to be done.

He made it very clear he is not happy with how things have been going in recent Ryder Cups and says he is making some big changes, particularly in the doubles formats following America's recent 7-2 defeat in the Presidents Cup foursomes matches - which continued their dismal run in the alternate shot format.

Furyk also described the foursomes as a "glaring" weakness and is making it a particular focus.

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"We're not real happy with the last two results, so, yes, change will be made," the US captain said.

"We're going to evolve. We're going to get better, noticeably, I guess, right off the bat, a new points system moving forward, a new analytics team moving forward.

"But a number of different changes coming and stuff that we're very excited about.

"There's some issues. We understand that. Not something I'm very happy with. I plan on making some changes.

"I would say, one, as captains, we need to do a better job, not only put the folks into good pairings in good positions but I don't think we are preparing for those matches in a proper way.

"And I will promise you, we will be prepared.

"I'm going to ask this team to do more than any other United States team has in the past. We'll be prepared. We'll be ready to go in that format, and hopefully we can showcase our talent.

"We have too much depth to have that poor record in alternate-shot."

USA's recent foursomes struggles:

2023 Ryder Cup: Lost 7-1

Lost 7-1 2024 Presidents Cup: Lost 6-3

Lost 6-3 2025 Ryder Cup: Lost 6-2

Lost 6-2 2026 Presidents Cup: Lost 7-2

Underdogs

The Americans are typically the betting favorites heading into a Ryder Cup thanks to their usual advantage in terms of world rankings and individual strength.

But come Ryder Cup Friday next year, it will be 34 years since USA won on European soil - and Furyk believes that stat makes his team the underdogs.

"It's us against the world at this point, or us against Europe. There's going to be 50,000 people making a lot of noise. The Ryder Cup is such a great atmosphere, such a great arena. But we know what we're up against," he said.

"We also know that it's been 34 years since we won in Europe. There's no secret. I'm going to hear it over and over again, so I'm going to embrace it.

"You know, Luke and Dodo [Edoardo Molinari] have the opportunity to set the golf course up, trying to tip the scales to Europe. We're the underdogs.

"I know it's always been played, we come in, the Americans seem to be the favorites. This year, there's no chance that that could happen.

"We're the underdogs. We understand that. We've got a lot of work ahead of us. And you know, I'm excited about that process. I'm a process guy and kind of ducks in a row and put these guys in a good position and let our guys go out and show their talent.

"It's going to be difficult. The fans here, Irish fans, Irish sports are amazing but folks are going come in droves from all over Europe to support their favorite countrymen and I need 12 guys - I've been saying it all week, I need 12 guys that love that atmosphere and love walking into that type of arena because it takes a certain mentality, and those are the guys I'll be looking for."

Crowds

The 2025 Ryder Cup was marred by fan abuse (Image credit: Getty Images)

An obvious talking point when it comes to the Ryder Cup is now sadly surrounding the behavior of fans.

The 2025 match at Bethpage produced shocking scenes of abuse from the crowd, who targeted Rory McIlroy in particular along with Shane Lowry as well as players' wives and partners.

The US fans were once again raucous at the Presidents Cup, where constant cries of 'Get in the water' and 'Get in the bunker' were heard after the Internationals' shots. It spilled over on Sunday when Nico Echavarria was heckled during his swing on a tee shot, which led to Scottie Scheffler conceding a chip shot for par out of courtesy.

It was described as incredible sportsmanship, and it was, but it was another disappointing development in crowd behavior. We even saw a home player, Wyndham Clark, constantly heckled on his way to winning the US Open this summer.

Luke Donald says he is taking it as his 'responsibility' to ensure the home crowd is respectful to the Americans next year.

"For me, it's certainly my responsibility as the home captain to play this Ryder Cup in the right spirit, and that's what, certainly, in conjunction with Jim and their team, we'll want to do," Donald said.

"We want the best team to win on the golf course. You know, everything I've seen, all the previous examples of playing here in Ireland, that has been the case, and so I expect that to happen next year again at Adare."

The captains are keen to let the golf do the talking next time (Image credit: Getty Images)

Furyk agrees and is expecting and looking forward to a "great European crowd" next year. He also commended Scheffler's concession but played down the Medinah crowd.

"I think that we have to acknowledge that absolutely at Bethpage, the fan behavior was over the top," he said.

"I think it's something that we need to reiterate and keep talking about; that the PGA of America has taken the steps for the future for that not to happen again.

"What I expect here is a great European crowd. I think we admire how well organized they are, how they use the chants from soccer to make even more noise in unison, and I expect that they will be cheering and supporting their team like they always have.

"So it's always been a great crowd. I look forward to it to be honest with you.

"I loved coming on the road. I loved playing in Europe. I loved just stepping into that arena. It gets your heart pumping, and it gives you that chip on your shoulder and a mentality that I think our players need.

"What happened in Scottie's match was regrettable, and I think what an unbelievable act of sportsmanship to give that putt, halve the hole, move on. He made it a statement that it was alarming to him, as well, and nothing that we want to see.

"You know, surely that wasn't the only act at Medinah, but I really felt like the crowd at Medinah, it was incomparable to Bethpage, and something we're working towards the future.

"Yeah, we want the play to shine. We want these players to be the superstars, and we want the teams to have the opportunity to go out there and shine and have the best team come forth."

Furyk on le golf national

Furyk revealed he may have had the wrong players for the 2018 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Furyk gave some telling words on where it went wrong when he last captained his nation on away soil.

Le Golf National in 2018 featured thick rough and tight fairways, typical of a European setup, to punish the long, wayward American drivers. It worked wonders for Bjorn and his side, and Furyk admits he might not have had the right 12 players now he looks back in hindsight.

"I love Le Golf National. I love the golf course. We had some heavy rough, some dog-legs, some pinch points in the fairways. It would have been a great golf course for our style of play [his and Luke Donald's]," he said.

"I think I was left with a task there with my captain selections to pick some guys that were maybe playing very well at the time that were maybe not favoring the golf course, maybe a little longer, maybe a little bit more crooked style of play versus I had some guys that were hurt, maybe shorter, straighter hitters that were either hurt, injured, or maybe not at the top of their game.

"And so I knew what I was getting into. I had played a number of rounds around Le Golf National. I had a pretty good idea of how it was set up for The French Open.

"I expected the Europeans would kind of stay in that same route because that's what their players were used to.

"In hindsight, maybe we didn't have the horses for the course.

"I love that team. They fought and every captain, like at the end of the day, I would take those 12 into battle again.

"But it's a learning experience. It's things that we'll draw upon in the past. I've had an opportunity - I realize it's not the Ryder Cup but to captain, as well, in 2024 [Presidents Cup].

"I've been involved, as Luke has, with a number of these events as an assistant or vice captain as well.

"My thoughts and my thought process has evolved along the way, as well, and in the way I look at our team, our room, the way we pair our players together, the way we come together, the bonding, trying to find those avenues that really bring a team together. And so I'm enjoying the process and I'm really looking forward to '27."

Recent Presidents Cup winning captain Snedeker said the Americans will be a "problem" for Team Europe next year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the USA's incredible 9.5-2.5 singles victory over the Internationals to overturn their deficit and win the Presidents Cup, captain Brandt Snedeker said the Americans would be a "problem" next year in Ireland.

Luke Donald was asked about Snedeker's comments, and he agreed.

"I kind of tend to agree. I have zero complacency about how strong the US are going to be," he said.

"They always are. On paper, they tend to be stronger than us through the World Rankings.

"Obviously we have a great record at home but again, zero complacency. You know, I've seen what Jim has been doing behind the scenes, changing the stats, changing the qualification system.

"He is very, very motivated to come here and put up a good fight.

"Certainly I'm just as motivated to sort of keep finding those edges for my team as well. But you know, I know that the US will be very strong."

USA's Adare trip

Adare Manor's par 3 16th (Image credit: The Golf Course at Adare Manor)

Another thing Furyk seems to have learned from last time he captained in Paris was his team's lack of experience at Le Golf National.

Justin Thomas was the only member to play in the French Open that year and, although he did have a team scouting trip to the venue, he is keen to get as many prospective USA Ryder Cup players over to Adare Manor next summer to experience the course.

The Irish Open takes place the week before The Scottish Open at The K Club, and it seems he will be mandating potential players to head over early for a look at the Ryder Cup venue.

"I look forward to bringing some folks here to Adare Manor next summer and getting a chance to see the golf course and definitely working on that format [foursomes] is at the forefront for me," he said.

"I guess in short, I would say from a preparation, to absolutely be here at Adare Manor next summer would be first and foremost.

"But I think a lot of it is in preparation. It's in the lead up. It's the veteran players taking the younger players under their wing.

"It's looking at this not a group of 12, but a Team USA, a larger group, a programme that we can build for the future and leaning on some veterans to lead the way.

"We've got a number of really talented, young American players that are going to give them a run for a spot on this team. So it's exciting for me as a captain and I'm looking forward to that process.

"The ask is going to be there. We have guys coming over for both the Scottish and The Open Championship.

"The ask will be out there and I expect everyone to make their best effort to be here. Things come up. Family obligations, whatever it may be.

"But I do expect a lot of folks to be here and onsite, and I'm looking forward to it. I want them to see the golf course.

"We had a pretty good turnout back in '18, as well, for Le Golf National in the summer. But I'm looking for a bigger outturn this time."

The 2027 Ryder Cup takes place from September 17-19.