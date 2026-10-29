Sergio Garcia Sets Out PGA Tour & Ryder Cup Goals As He Confirms LIV Golf Departure
Sergio Garcia confirmed his LIV Golf exit and return to the DP World Tour next season as he targets a Ryder Cup place, while also keeping his options open over going back to the PGA Tour
Sergio Garcia has confirmed he's leaving LIV Golf and returning to the DP World Tour - while "keeping his options open" about going back to the PGA Tour.
The writing had been on the wall for the veteran Spaniard after he was the first player to file to have his LIV Golf contract terminated to ensure he was a free agent.
The 46-year-old has now confirmed his decision in a statement setting out his goals for the year, while also apologizing for his angry outburst at this year's Masters saying he's now a changed man mentally.
And as he's also previously spoken about, making the Ryder Cup team for Adare Manor next year is at the forefornt of his thinking.
"Next season I'll be playing on the DP World Tour," read Garcia's statement on social media.
"This tour has been a huge part of my career from the very beginning, and I'm proud to call it home again. I'm also keeping my options open for a return to the PGA Tour."
Garcia has already said he wants to be at Adare Manor in some capacity, as while he's targeting a playing role he'd happily help in Luke Donald's backroom staff if given the chance.
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"It's a big year ahead with the Ryder Cup, and I'm going to work my tail off for every chance I can get at more Majors and the biggest events in the game," he added.
"Another goal is to make that Ryder Cup team, and to be an asset to the guys in whatever capacity that may be."
Garcia made five DP World Tour starts this year on sponsor invites, which included a T4 finish at the Bahrain Championship and T14 at the Amgen Irish Open.
He's not a current member but will no doubt be applying for membership when the window opens in November, and his position in seventh on the DP World Tour's Career Money List could open a few doors for entry into tournaments.
Qualifying School is always an option as is the Asian Tour, and with Garcia stating "in golf everything is earned and nothing is given" he seems happy to play his way back.
He'll have to sit out his 12-month suspension for the PGA Tour, and his acrimonious departure from the American circuit in 2022, famously exclaiming "I can't wait to leave this tour" during a tournament won't help his standing with Brian Rolapp.
Garcia also has bridges to build at Augusta National as the 2017 champion made the wrong type of headlines when smashing up a tee box back in April.
He now says he was "disappointed with myself and my actions" at Augusta and insists he's worked on his mindset and mental health to become a better person as well as player.
"I'm ready to show what I've learned and where I am mentally," he added. "Augusta has given me some of the greatest moments of my life, and I'd love nothing more than to chase another Green Jacket as such a special place."
It seems Garcia's had some sort of mental reset recently and now seems ready and willing to grind on his game aimed mainly on what could be one last shot at Ryder Cup glory - and rebuilding those burned bridges from joining LIV along with the way.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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