'This Has To Be Sergio Trolling Us?' DP World Tour Star Questions Garcia's Return Statement

Eddie Pepperell had some strong words for Sergio Garcia as he questioned the sentiments in the Spaniard's statement about returning to the DP World Tour.

Garcia proclaimed that he was "proud to call it home again" after confirming his LIV Golf exit and return to the DP World Tour - although his words seem to have rubbed Pepperell up the wrong way.

It's fair to say Garcia burned a few bridges when he left for LIV Golf in 2022, falling out with long-time friend Rory McIlroy and upsetting Robert MacIntyre when the Spaniard reportedly went on an expletive-laden rant in the locker room at the BMW International Open.

With Garcia also leaving the PGA Tour in similar angry fashion, his assertion that "probably the most exciting part for me is strengthening personal relationships, both new and old" was likely what Pepperell, and a few other players no doubt, will call into question.

“This has to be Sergio trolling us? Surely,” Pepperell said on X. “Elite level s***housery, this. Or has he got dementia?”

After agonizingly finishing in 101st place on the Race To Dubai, Pepperell now faces Qualifying School to regain his full playing card - while Garcia could end up getting right back on the tour he had some strong words against.

Pepperell did qualify his remarks later by insisting that he was not doubting Garcia's quality as a player, or the value he would bring to the DP World Tour, rather the tone of his statement about his return.

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"To be clear, I think Sergio Garcia is still a wonderful player. He was my favourite golfer growing up, ahead of Tiger. And I can see the value he still brings, ahead of me certainly," Pepperell added.

"But his statement today shows a remarkable lack of self awareness. Like, a stunning amount."

To be clear, I think Sergio Garcia is still a wonderful player. He was my favourite golfer growing up, ahead of Tiger. And I can see the value he still brings, ahead of me certainly. But his statement today shows a remarkable lack of self awareness. Like, a stunning amount.October 29, 2026

Any bad feeling that remains on the DP World Tour towards Garcia will no doubt stem from the manner of his departure for LIV Golf and not just the decision he made.

On that BMW International Open incident, an anonymous DP World Tour player told the Telegraph that "Sergio flew off the handle, shouting 'this Tour is s***, you're all f*****, should have taken the Saudi money'. Bob MacIntyre was there and was disgusted."

Robert MacIntyre posted on social media during the tournament saying it is "amazing how fast you can lose respect for someone that you’ve looked up to all your life" which was thought to be about Garcia's supposed rant.

Garcia denied that outburst ever took place, saying "I don’t even know what they’re talking about" when questioned about it.

This has to be Sergio trolling us? Surely. Elite level shithousery, this. Or has he got dementia?October 29, 2026

Garcia was also fined by the DP World Tour after withdrawing from its flagship BMW PGA Championship without an explanation after an opening round of 76 - and being pictured at a Texas football game the very next day.

It was a similar story on the PGA Tour when Garcia was caught on camera lambasting a rules official at the Wells Fargo Championship and all but confirming his impending exit.

"I can't wait to leave this Tour," said the veteran after being assessed a penalty shot he deemed unfair.

Given the nature of some of Garcia's comments down the years, he may have some work to do to win some players over on the DP World Tour when Garcia tees it up again in their ranks.