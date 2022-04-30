'Second Hole, There's A Helicopter' - Southern Hills' Head Pro Explains Tiger's Practice Round

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you needed any further proof who the needle-mover in golf is, then I suggest you look at the coverage of Tiger Woods' practice round at Southern Hills on Thursday.

Getting in some practice ahead of a possible PGA Championship appearance, which gets underway on the 19th May, Tiger was spotted and filmed by many, many individuals throughout the day, with Southern Hills' Head Professional, Cary Cozby, who also walked with Tiger during his round, revealing the extent that people were going to get a glimpse of the 15-time Major winner.

"There's 30-40 people in the trees...with television cameras and phones"Southern Hills Professional Cary Cozby caddied for Tiger Woods yesterday. He described the wild scene to Michael Breed on A New Breed of Golf.

Describing the scene to Michael Breed on 'A New Breed of Golf,' Cozby explained: "It's amazing what he has to deal with on a daily basis. I mean, he came for the day, didn't come to the clubhouse because he knew what he had to deal with. He went to the range and explained that he will meet us on the first tee.

"Our clubhouse is open and we had around 20 people in - I mean, the patio and the golf shop is right by the first tee, so there was probably around 20 members that slipped through and came out to watch. Second hole, there's a helicopter. Fourth hole, there's 50-70 people up on the hill, overlooking that hole.

"By the time we get to the sixth there's 30-40 people in the trees across the street, with television cameras and phones and pictures and 'we love you Tiger' and 'go get them Tiger.' It's just amazing."

They've got helicopters flying around Southern Hills to watch Tiger Woods practice today.Tulsa operates differently, folks.

Following the explanation of what happened during the day, both Cozby and Breed go on to speak about what happened prior to the practice round, with the Head Professional explaining that: "I got a call from the PGA and they just said 'hey this is going to happen on this day and you need to run point with our on-site guy, Brian Karns (Championship Director at PGA of America)."

Cozby then added that he was told to: "Not tell anybody" about the appearance, with the American stating: "They connected with us with Rob McNamara (Executive Vice President - TGR, Tiger Woods Ventures) and did everything via email and text and away we went."

The sighting of Tiger at Southern Hills is the first since his return at Augusta National in April. Woods has already appeared on the preliminary entry list for the second men's Major of the year. He previously lifted the Wanamaker Trophy at the Tulsa layout back in 2007, his 13th Major title.