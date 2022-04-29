WATCH: Tiger Woods Spotted Scouting Out PGA Championship Venue

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Tiger Woods has been spotted playing golf for the first time since making his remarkable return to competitive golf at The Masters earlier this month.

The venue of the 15-time Major champion's latest round was none other than Southern Hills Country Club, the site of this year's PGA Championship. Woods appeared on the preliminary entry list for the second men's Major of the year earlier this week and has previous here having lifted the Wanamaker Trophy at the Tulsa layout back in 2007.

It comes after the 46-year-old surpassed all expectations at Augusta National, posting a one-under 71 in his first round back to the pro circuit, 14 months on from his near-fatal crash in Los Angeles.

Woods faltered over the weekend in Augusta with back-to-back 78s as fatigue and a misbehaving putter took their toll, but such was the level of his play that most were left in no doubt that the sporting icon could still compete with the very best.

Speculation as to when he would next appear immediately ramped up but it looks increasingly likely that will now happen at the PGA Championship. It was reported on Thursday that Woods was heading to Oklahoma on a scouting missing and now footage has emerged of the man himself in action.

A number of clips were posted to Twitter and Instagram showing Woods still bearing the compression sleeve on his right leg as he assesses whether he'll be able to cope with the demands of the Major championship venue. Check out some of them below:

According to the Golf Channel's Todd Lewis, who spoke to the head pro at Southern Hills who caddied for Tiger on his reconnaissance mission, Woods was in impressive form, swinging with plenty of speed while plotting his way round.

The 46-year-old has won the PGA Championship four times - 1999, 2000, 2006 and 2007 - which is third in the all-time list behind Walter Hagen and Jack Nicklaus, who both won on five occasions.

Tiger in Tulsa. 👀Our 2007 champion was back at Southern Hills today for a quick practice round. #PGAChamp | @TigerWoods pic.twitter.com/UDw6zMtTeqApril 28, 2022 See more

So while it looks like the name of one golfing legend will appear on the tee sheet for the PGA Championship that runs from May 19-22, one that could still be missing is that of defending champion Phil Mickelson.

Lefty became the oldest-ever Major winner last year with his stunning and unexpected performance at Kiawah Island but remains in self-enforced exile following a raft of inflammatory comments made against the PGA Tour and the Saudi Golf League backers. Ironically, his last appearance came at this year's Saudi International where he finished in a tie for 18th.

Like Woods, he too was recently spotted in action ahead of a potential return, with rumours suggesting he has signed up for all eight of the LIV Golf Invitational Series events. However, his management has been keen to stress this is merely a precautionary move.