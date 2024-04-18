Scottie Scheffler (And Pregnant Meredith) Hope To Celebrate Second Masters Title More Than The First

After winning the Green Jacket again, Scottie Scheffler aims to enjoy his second Masters title more than he did the first - until wife Meredith gives birth to their first child.

And despite being heavily pregnant, Meredith Scheffler was behind the World No.1's late-night trip to a Dallas bar after flying back from Augusta on Sunday.

It's been a whirlwind for Scheffler who is right back in action at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Links, but he managed to fit in some celebrations after his impressive second Masters win.

Scheffler was pictured at a Dallas dive bar late Sunday night, or early Monday morning rather, but he revealed he was only there about 20 minutes - and that trip was more for his wife then him and his friends.

"Sunday was really fun just to kind of have some good friends and celebrate and enjoy the moment," said Scheffler.

"Those are guys that we've walked through a lot of stuff over the last eight to ten years or so, and so it was very special, all of us getting to be together and celebrating something great happening together.

"We were in the plane together for a while, but yeah, that [bar trip] was more for Meredith, and then it was like, okay, it closes at 2:00. I think Meredith finished her Heineken Zero and it was like, now we can go."

Meredith is due to give birth at the end of April, but that did not stop her from not only picking her husband up at the airport but also giving the go-ahead for their late-night trip out.

"On the plane ride home, I was with my manager Blake and my coach Randy and then I had four of my good buddies with me," Scheffler added.

"And I don't remember who suggested it, but it seemed like a good idea, and when Meredith picked us up at the airport it still seemed like a good idea, and Meredith was down, so we went for probably 20 minutes and went home. Took a few photos, had a drink and then went home and went to bed."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Delighted to win The Masters again, Scheffler hopes to be able to take his Green Jacket on more public appearances this time around - until the new baby arrives that is.

"I think right now the way I feel is I want to wear it around the house more. But as far as stuff to do with it, I think I'll probably do something similar. I think I liked going to some of the sporting events in Dallas.

"The Rangers won the World Series last year, the Mavs are playing some good basketball, Stars are heading into the Playoffs, as well, so I'd like to go to some more games.

"I'll be home for a few weeks now. Obviously things will be a little bit different with Meredith expecting pretty soon. We'll see, but hopefully go to a few more sporting events."

On his way to victory at the 88th Masters Tournament, Scottie Scheffler put on a virtuoso performance. #themasters pic.twitter.com/ehon8vH8vMApril 15, 2024 See more

Scheffler has been a cut above the rest on the PGA Tour and now in the first Major of the year, but the rest of the field may get a helping hand from baby Scheffler when they arrive.

As the World No.1 has no hesitation in saying that golf will slip a rung further down the ladder in terms of his priorities.

"I'll spending a bit more time at home preparing, but I'll obviously take a break when the baby comes," Scheffler said of his plans for the rest of the season - with the PGA Championship coming up just a couple of weeks after the baby's due date.

"But we'll see. I don't know what life looks like. But up until when the baby comes, I'm going to play this week and then I'll go home and basically just wait. We're due at the end of the month. We'll see when the baby comes.

"I don't know. Like I said last week, golf now is - it never was my top priority, but I do love competing, and I put in the work. It's going to take another notch down in priority when our child comes.

"My family still comes first, and we'll see how the prep work goes."