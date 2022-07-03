Scheffler And Spieth Play Lahinch in 150th Open Tune-Up

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Over the next few weeks, golf fans in the UK and Ireland will get to see the World's top players play on their shores as the JP McManus Pro-Am, Scottish Open and Open Championship get underway.

With such a bumper-filled procession of golf lined-up, a number of the game's stars have already hot-footed it over the pond to prepare for the challenges that lie ahead, with Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler and Adam Scott just some of the names pictured and video'd playing golf in Ireland.

Playing at Lahinch, three-time Major winner, Spieth, was recorded playing a shot whilst a goat casually chomps at the grass behind him, whilst one Twitter user, Andrew Horgan, actually saw Spieth, World No.1 Scheffler and World No. 9 Burns playing a round at the links course.

Jordan Spieth played Lahinch with Tiger Woods today 🐐 pic.twitter.com/W8zdr7d74fJuly 2, 2022 See more

In Lahinch for the night and happened to stumble across Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns and Scottie Scheffler enjoying a round of golf pic.twitter.com/op30CqBHWVJuly 2, 2022 See more

As well as the American trio, Adam Scott was also spotted at Lahinch, with the former Masters winner getting some practice in ahead of the busy two week stretch.

After the buzz on Saturday, there were yet more sightings of the World's elite on Sunday, with close friends, Spieth, Thomas and Fowler playing Tralee on a rather chilly-looking Sunday morning. What's more, all three were spotted sampling some local beverages, with the golfers enjoying a pint of Guinness following their round.

Some serious golf underway in the Kingdom this morning. @JustinThomas34 taking on Tralee with @JordanSpieth and @RickieFowler … bit of Open prep for the lads. Spieth played Lahinch yesterday with Scheffler & Burns. If only a certain thing was played on a certain type of… pic.twitter.com/84zrBeaHBxJuly 3, 2022 See more

Nothing like an Irish welcome in @traleegolflinks for @JustinThomas34 @JordanSpieth @RickieFowler with a pint of the black stuff🏌🏽‍♂️⛳️ pic.twitter.com/EpDBV6uNzdJuly 3, 2022 See more

What a pleasure to meet some of the world's best golfers teeing it up this morning @traleegolflinks @RickieFowler @JordanSpieth @JustinThomas34 pic.twitter.com/GU8bgpzNJkJuly 3, 2022 See more

On Monday, all will be featuring at the JP McManus Pro-Am, which has announced a stacked line-up that also includes Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. From there, they head to the Genesis Scottish Open, with 14 of the World's top 15 featuring at The Renaissance Club, making it the strongest field in DP World Tour history.

The final event of the two-week stretch is then none other than the 150th Open Championship at the Home of Golf, St Andrews, where the World's best will be vying for the iconic Claret Jug.