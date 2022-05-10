World No.1 Scottie Scheffler To Play Scottish Open

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

World No.1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is the latest superstar to commit to the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club in July.

The American joins a stellar field that includes fellow Major winners Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, leading Scot Robert MacIntyre, seven-time DP World Tour winner Matt Fitzpatrick and defending champion Min Woo Lee, who secured his first Rolex Series win at Renaissance Club last season.

Scheffler made his Scottish Open debut last year when he finished T12. At the time, the American was without a win but 2022 has proved to be an unrivalled season so far with with four victories in just six starts - including his maiden Major title at the Masters.

Speaking of his decision to once again take to the famed Scottish links, he said: “I enjoyed the week at the Scottish Open last year and I’m looking forward to getting back to the Renaissance Club in July for the start of an exciting two weeks in Scotland.



“I had heard a lot about the event and the Rolex Series before I played for the first time, and it lived up to it. A lot has happened for me since then, and I’m hoping to keep that good feeling going over the summer. Last year was my first trip to Scotland and I can’t wait to play in front of the Scottish fans again, and hopefully see a bit more of this beautiful country.”

The Scottish Open boasts a new headline sponsor in Genesis and will be co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour as part of its Strategic Alliance. The field will be split between members of both tours and will count towards the DP World Tour Rankings and FedEx Cup.

Scheffler's inclusion in an already impressive field will be met with encouragement from golf fans who might have missed out on seeing the World No.1 in action at St Andrews. Unprecedented demand to attend the Open led to more than 1.3 million applications in the ticket ballot and resulted in the highest-ever number of general admission tickets being issued to fans. The attendance surpasses the previous record set at St Andrews in 2000 when 239,000 spectators watched Tiger Woods lift the Claret Jug for the first time.

Whilst Open Championship tickets may be out of reach, tickets for the Scottish Open remain available via the website.