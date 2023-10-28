Sampson Zheng Of China Shoots 65 to Lead Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship With 18 To Play

With one round to go in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) at Royal Melbourne, Yunhe (Sampson) Zheng of China is in pole position on a three-round total of three-under par. Zheng is the only player under par.

Zheng played a superb round of golf on Saturday and seemed in total control of his game as he carded an incredible round of 65. The 22-year-old made six birdies and an eagle as he set a new amateur record on the composite course at Royal Melbourne. The previous record of 66 had been set by Sir Michael Bonallack 55 years ago and had been matched on Thursday by New Zealand’s Kazuma Kobori.

In extremely testing, windy conditions at Royal Melbourne, the young Chinese player demonstrated great skill and shot-making ability, playing punched shots and using the breezes to his advantage. On a day when the scoring average was 76.5, Zheng's round was truly remarkable.

Zheng is playing in the AAC for a third time. He received second team all-American honours in his junior year at the University of California – Berkeley and has reached the round of 32 in the US Amateur.

Zheng is looking to claim China's fifth victory in 14 instalments of the AAC.

"I just kept myself really patient," he said. "I used the contours of the greens well. It felt like I was on a different golf course today. One of those days."

Australia's Billy Dowling is four back on one-over par and will play in the final group on Sunday.

Kazuma Kobori (the first round leader) is on two over.

Another home player Max Charles fired a fine round of level-par 71 to go into the final round on three-over-par.

The winner of the AAC earns a place in both The Open Championship and The Masters Tournament plus an exemption for The Amateur Championship, the runner up or runners up gain a place in The Open Qualifying Series. The top prizes are significant and can be life-changing for the individuals who secure them. Sampson Zheng is well aware of that but is trying to stay in the present for now.

"I just keep reminding myself the job's not done and I have 18 holes to play tomorrow," he said. "I'm a little nervous but I'm feeling pretty good."

The AAC was founded in 2009, a joint venture between The R&A, The Masters Tournament and the Asia Pacific Golf Federation. The event has played a significant role in growing the game in the region and around the world. 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama is a two-time former champion and 2022 Open champion Cam Smith is an alumni of the event. Following the success of the early instalments of the AAC, further elite international amateur tournaments have been founded, including the Latin America Amateur Championship and the Women’s Asia Pacific Championship. The R&A announced earlier this year that the inaugural Africa Amateur Championship will take place in South Africa next February.

It was announced on Thursday morning that the 15th AAC will take place at Taiheiyo Club’s Gotemba Course in Japan. The 14th Asia Pacific Amateur Championship is being contested over 72 holes at Royal Melbourne, culminating on Sunday.