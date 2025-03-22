Watch: Sam Ryder Becomes Second Player To Make Ace At 2025 Valspar Championship With Slam Dunk Hole-In-One

Aces have been coming relatively thick and fast on the PGA Tour during the opening months of the year.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry each made a hole-in-one at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am before Emiliano Grillo became the latest player to achieve an ace on TPC Scottsdale’s famous 16th at the WM Phoenix Open.

Keegan Bradley then got in on the act with his first ace of the season in the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines before he made his second hole-in-one of 2025 at another iconic venue, TPC Sawgrass, during The Players Championship.

Less than a week later, there have been two more aces, both on the 17th at the Vaslpar Championship. The first came during the second round at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course, when Steven Fisk’s tee shot at the 194-yard par-3 took a couple of bounces before rolling into the hole – which is the middle of the three holes that comprise the courses notorious Snake Pit stretch.

Now, Sam Ryder has joined the list with a slam-dunk ace at the same hole. The American, who also made a hole-in-one on the 16th at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, played his tee shot to perfection, watching the ball arrow directly into the hole, this time from a distance of 204 yards.

That came during an erratic back nine for the 35-year-old, where he also made three birdies and two bogeys on his way to carding a one-under 70 on Moving Day to head to the clubhouse six off the lead and still in contention for his maiden PGA Tour win.

Further up the leaderboard, contenders included Justin Thomas, whose 65 left him on five-under heading into the final round, while Nico Echavarria carded a five-under round of 66 to leave him on seven-under.