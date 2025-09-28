Ryder Cup Sunday Singles Pairings: Scottie Scheffler And Rory McIlroy Headline Final Day
The 12 singles matches have been confirmed for the Sunday at the Ryder Cup, with Team Europe needing just 2.5 points to retain the trophy in New York
After a dominant two days of action, Team Europe go into the final day of the Ryder Cup needing just 2.5 points to retain the trophy and secure a fifth win on away soil.
Sitting at an 11.5-4.5 scoreline, Luke Donald's men have put Keegan Bradley's side to the sword in Bethpage Black, winning all four sessions of foursomes and four-balls.
Going into Sunday's singles, it's Europe's to lose and, in terms of their selections, it will be Cameron Young who leads out the Americans, with Justin Rose looking to win a third point from three.
The stand out match belongs to Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, who will be the fourth game out on the course. World No.1 Scheffler has lost all four of his matches this week, so will want to claim a point against Career Grand Slam winner McIlroy.
Tommy Fleetwood is the second man out against Justin Thomas, with the European player looking to secure a perfect 5-0-0 record for the week, which would be an historic feat.
The first match gets underway at 12.02pm local time (ET), with Harris English and Viktor Hovland the final game at 2.03pm. So far, Hovland is scheduled to play having withdrawn earlier with a neck injury.
Ryder Cup Sunday Singles Pairings
*all times ET
Time
USA
Europe
12.02pm
Cameron Young
Justin Rose
12.13pm
Justin Thomas
Tommy Fleetwood
12.24pm
Bryson DeChambeau
Matt Fitzpatrick
12.35pm
Scottie Scheffler
Rory McIlroy
12.46pm
Patrick Cantlay
Ludvig Aberg
12.57pm
Xander Schauffele
Jon Rahm
1.08pm
JJ Spaun
Sepp Straka
1.19pm
Russell Henley
Shane Lowry
1.30pm
Ben Griffin
Rasmus Hojgaard
1.41pm
Collin Morikawa
Tyrrell Hatton
1.52pm
Sam Burns
Robert MacIntyre
2.03pm
Harris English
Viktor Hovland
