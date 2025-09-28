Ryder Cup Sunday Singles Pairings: Scottie Scheffler And Rory McIlroy Headline Final Day

The 12 singles matches have been confirmed for the Sunday at the Ryder Cup, with Team Europe needing just 2.5 points to retain the trophy in New York

After a dominant two days of action, Team Europe go into the final day of the Ryder Cup needing just 2.5 points to retain the trophy and secure a fifth win on away soil.

Sitting at an 11.5-4.5 scoreline, Luke Donald's men have put Keegan Bradley's side to the sword in Bethpage Black, winning all four sessions of foursomes and four-balls.

Going into Sunday's singles, it's Europe's to lose and, in terms of their selections, it will be Cameron Young who leads out the Americans, with Justin Rose looking to win a third point from three.

The stand out match belongs to Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, who will be the fourth game out on the course. World No.1 Scheffler has lost all four of his matches this week, so will want to claim a point against Career Grand Slam winner McIlroy.

Tommy Fleetwood is the second man out against Justin Thomas, with the European player looking to secure a perfect 5-0-0 record for the week, which would be an historic feat.

The first match gets underway at 12.02pm local time (ET), with Harris English and Viktor Hovland the final game at 2.03pm. So far, Hovland is scheduled to play having withdrawn earlier with a neck injury.

Ryder Cup Sunday Singles Pairings

*all times ET

Time

USA

Europe

12.02pm

Cameron Young

Justin Rose

12.13pm

Justin Thomas

Tommy Fleetwood

12.24pm

Bryson DeChambeau

Matt Fitzpatrick

12.35pm

Scottie Scheffler

Rory McIlroy

12.46pm

Patrick Cantlay

Ludvig Aberg

12.57pm

Xander Schauffele

Jon Rahm

1.08pm

JJ Spaun

Sepp Straka

1.19pm

Russell Henley

Shane Lowry

1.30pm

Ben Griffin

Rasmus Hojgaard

1.41pm

Collin Morikawa

Tyrrell Hatton

1.52pm

Sam Burns

Robert MacIntyre

2.03pm

Harris English

Viktor Hovland

