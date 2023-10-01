Ryder Cup Player Ratings - Team Europe And USA Rated

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Team Europe reclaimed the Ryder Cup in dominant fashion, beating the United States 16.5 - 11.5 to continue the run of home winners that stretches back to the Miracle at Medinah at 2012.

Luke Donald's side opened up a 10.5 - 5.5 lead ahead of the Sunday singles and although Zach Johnson's visiting party briefly made it interesting, the final result was never really in doubt.

Here are out ratings for the 24 players who contested the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy.

Europe

Ludvig Aberg - 7 (2-2-0)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ludvig Aberg was still playing college golf in May but earned a captain's pick after making a stunning start to life in the paid ranks. The rookie combined brilliantly with Viktor Hovland in the Friday foursomes to earn his first Ryder Cup point at the first time of asking and the duo then recorded a record 9&7 win over Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka on Saturday morning.

The Swede tasted his first loss in the Saturday fourballs and lost again to Koepka in the singles to finish with a record of 2-2-0. Given he's not even played in a Major, this was an excellent debut on the sport's biggest stage.

Matt Fitzpatrick - 5 (1-2-0)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In his third Ryder Cup, Matt Fitzpatrick finally secured his first point after combining superbly with Rory McIlroy in the Saturday fourballs to thump Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.

That was as good as it got on a personal level for the Englishman, though, who lost in the Saturday fourballs and then again against Max Homa in the singles.

Tommy Fleetwood - 8 (3-1-0)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tommy Fleetwood is a player made for the Ryder Cup, so it was fitting that he was the one who won it for Europe. In four matches, he picked up three points, culminating in a 3&1 singles win against Rickie Fowler.

Fleetwood Mac is here to stay!

Tyrrell Hatton - 8 (3-0-1)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton isn't a player who shies away from the intense pressure of the Ryder Cup. He formed a formidable foursomes partnership with Jon Rahm, with the pair going two-for-two in the alternate-shot format.

He was disappointed to sit out on Saturday afternoon but returned on Sunday to beat Brian Harman 3&2 and ensure he finished undefeated for the week.

Nicolai Hojgaard - 5 (0-2-1)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Danish rookie picked up a half-point in his first Ryder Cup match alongside Jon Rahm in the Saturday fourballs but that was his only contribution to the European cause. A tough debut personally for the 22-year-old who lost to Xander Schauffele in the singles, but it will have mattered little after the hosts triumphed.

Viktor Hovland - 8 (3-1-1)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hovland was one of the leading lights of Team Europe, taking Aberg under his wing and producing some of the best golf of anyone to pick up 3.5 points from a possible five. The Norwegian was trusted to play in every match by Donald and repaid his captain's faith.

Shane Lowry - 6 (1-1-1)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In case you didn't know, Shane Lowry loves the Ryder Cup. The Irishman brought so much passion to the event and backed it up on Friday morning as he and rookie Sepp Straka combined well to beat Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa in the foursomes.

The duo lost on Saturday but the Irishman displayed all his fighting qualities to recover from 3-down to half with Jordan Spieth in the singles.

Robert MacIntyre - 7 (2-0-1)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There was talk in the build-up and during this year's Ryder Cup that Robert MacIntyre was the weakest link in the European ranks. Pretty impressive, then, that he went undefeated on his debut.

The Scot combined brilliantly with Justin Rose in the two fourball sessions, picking up a win and a halve, before he beat Wyndham Clark in the anchor match of the Sunday singles.

Rory McIlroy - 9 (4-1-0)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The US domination at Whistling Straits two years ago reduced Rory McIlroy to tears as the Northern Irishman felt he'd let his side down. Two years on, it was Europe's brilliance that made the four-time Major champion emotional.

Donald managed to get the best out of McIlroy this week as he partnered Fleetwood and Fitzpatrick to devastating effect, before he comfortable beat Sam Burns in the singles. With four points from five, this was McIlroy's best ever Ryder Cup.

Jon Rahm - 8 (2-1-1)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jon Rahm once again proved he is a player for the biggest occasion in Rome. After winning on Friday morning, the Spaniard dealt a hammer blow to the US in the day one fourballs when he eagled the 18th to rescue half a point against Koepka and Scheffler.

He did similar on Sunday as he took on Scheffler in the lead match, winning the last to rescue a crucial half that halted the early US momentum.

Justin Rose - 6 (1-1-1)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Justin Rose played a very important role in partnering MacIntyre and helping ease him in to the Ryder Cup. He led by example on Friday with a brilliant putt on 18 to tie with Max Homa and Wyndham Clark, before the pair took the scalp of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth on Saturday afternoon.

He was powerless to stop Patrick Cantlay in the Sunday singles but he made a strong contribution this week.

Sepp Straka - 5 (1-2-0)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Austrian got his Ryder Cup career off to a brilliant start, winning alongside Lowry in the Friday morning foursomes. He wasn't able to add to his points tally on his next two outings but he looked comfortable in the environment he was thrust into.

He was involved in a thrilling singles tie with Justin Thomas that went all the way to the 18th before he was beaten on the final green. It feels like he deserved more from his performances than one point but he can say forever more he is a Ryder Cup winner.

USA

Sam Burns - 4 (1-2-0)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Burns was one of the more controversial picks on the US side and took some heat after struggling on Friday morning alongside Scottie Scheffler. He wasn't seen again until the Saturday fourballs but played brilliantly with Collin Morikawa to take down Aberg and Hovland.

He had a chance to slay a giant after being drawn against McIlroy in the singles but was well beaten by the Northern Irishman, meaning he ended the event with one point from three.

Wyndham Clark - 6 (1-1-0)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The US Open champion made some bold comments in the build-up to the Ryder Cup but didn't feature in either of the foursomes sessions. He performed well when he was selected for the fourball matches to pick up his first points in the biennial contest.

In the bottom singles match, he was well beaten by fellow rookie Robert MacIntyre to finish with one-and-a-half points from a possible three. A reasonable but unspectacular showing.

Patrick Cantlay - 6 (2-2-0)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What a stir Patrick Cantlay caused, after a report emerged that he was at the centre of a rift in the American camp. He lost his first two matches alongside Xander Schauffele but bounced back in style to take down McIlroy and Fitzpatrick in dramatic circumstances in the Saturday fourballs, and then beating Rose in the singles.

Given the stick he got from the crowd, he performed admirably to finish with a 2-2-0 record, but his early rust was costly.

Rickie Fowler - 3 (0-1-0)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If the rumours are to be believed, Rickie Fowler was hit hard by an illness that swept through the American camp. He lost in the Friday morning foursomes alongside Morikawa and didn't feature again until Sunday. There was even talk he was eating alone in order to protect his team-mates.

He gave Fleetwood a good game in the singles but ultimately lost to the Englishman, which was the crucial point for Europe. A week to forget for Rickie, sadly.

Brian Harman - 7 (2-2-0)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Open champion was making his first appearance in the Ryder Cup and it got off to a rocky start as he and Homa were well beaten by Hovland and Aberg in the Friday foursomes. From there, however, the left-hander was one of the bright sparks for the US.

He and Homa went two-for-two on Saturday as the US staged a late rally, and although he lost to Hatton in the singles, it was a positive debut on a personal level for Harman.

Max Homa - 8 (3-1-1)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brilliant, absolutely brilliant. Max Homa took to the Presidents Cup like a veteran and did the same here this week. After losing in the Friday foursomes, he went undefeated for the remainder of the tournament, culminating in an incredible up-and-down on the 18th to win his singles match against Fitzpatrick.

The only US player to feature in all five sessions and that was one of the few decisions Johnson got right.

Brooks Koepka - 5 (1-1-1)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After earning his way onto the US team the hard way, Brooks Koepka spent the week looking like he'd rather be anywhere else in the world. In his two fourball matches with Scheffler he picked up half a point and was on the wrong end of a 9&7 drubbing.

The five-time Major champion restored some respectability with a 3&2 win over Aberg in the singles, but it's hard to describe his performance as anything other than underwhelming.

Collin Morikawa - 4 (1-3-0)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of underwhelming, that brings us onto Collin Morikawa. Many tipped the two-time Major champ to play a pivotal role for the United States but the opposite happened.

He lost both his matches on Friday and was thumped in the singles by Hovland. A brilliant win with Burns in the Saturday fourballs was the only positive in what was otherwise dismal few days for the Californian.

Xander Schauffele - 5 (1-3-0)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The same could be set for Xander Schauffele. He was pointless in three matches before the singles when he opened his 2023 account with a win over Hojgaard. Another star name in the US ranks who failed to deliver in a big way.

Scottie Scheffler - 4 (0-2-2)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like many of his teammates, must was expected of Scottie Scheffler. The World No. 1 was well below his best and failed to win a single match outright. He cut an emotional figure after losing 9&7 with Koepka to Aberg and Hovland but recovered well to half with Rahm in an epic lead singles match.

Despite that, his record of 0-2-2 will have been a huge disappointment for the visitors.

Jordan Spieth - 3 (0-2-1)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There was much concern over the form of Jordan Spieth during the practice rounds. The Texan was struggling badly and was left out of the Friday foursomes as a result. He returned for the fourballs and earned a half point alongside Thomas but lost twice on Saturday.

The three-time Major winner then let a 3-up lead slip against Lowry in the singles to cap off a dreaful week.

Justin Thomas - 6 (1-2-1)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Justin Thomas was a controversial pick given his recent form and was left out of the opening foursomes session. He returned on Friday afternoon to pick up half a point before losing both of the matches he was involved in on Saturday. In fairness to him, he was undoubtedly hampered by being paired with Spieth.

Thomas got the better of Straka on Sunday for a 1-2-1 record but by then it was too late, the Cup had gone.