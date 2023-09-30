Scottie Scheffler In Tears After Record Ryder Cup Defeat

The World No.1 slumped to a record 9&7 defeat alongside Brooks Koepka against Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg

Scottie Scheffler in tears after losing his foursomes match at the Ryder Cup
(Image credit: Sky Sports Golf)
Ben Fleming
By Ben Fleming
published

Scottie Scheffler was in tears on the back of a golf cart after he and Brooks Koepka suffered a record Ryder Cup defeat against Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg on Saturday in Rome.

The American pair slumped to a humiliating 9&7 defeat over the Scandinavian duo with the match all wrapped up by the 12th tee. The result marks the largest margin of victory in any 18-hole match, regardless of format, in the history of the Ryder Cup and the result clearly and clearly affected Scheffler after the match.

Sitting on the back of a golf cart, the World No.1 was visibly crying and pulled his cap over his head as he was consoled by his wife, Meredith.

Playing alongside five-time Major champion Koepka, the pair got off to a sluggish start and found themselves three down after three holes after two double bogeys and one bogey.

The Americans eventually finished seven-over-par on their ball, with accuracy off the tee and a number of unforced errors costing them.

Aberg and Hovland, by contrast, were at their scintillating best as they continued their perfect start as a Ryder Cup partnership. Aberg ignited the European charge on the front nine when he almost holed out from tee at the par-3 fourth to move four up through four. 

The 23-year-old rolled in birdies at the sixth and at the par-4 eighth as he and Hovland marched clear, with the duo eventually registering seven birdies in just eight holes in the alternate-shot format to wrap the match up on the 11th green.

Scheffler is yet to win a match in this year's contest. He struggled alongside long-time friend Sam Burns on Friday morning with the pair falling to a 4&3 defeat against Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.

In the afternoon, Scheffler played with Koepka for the first time as the pair were dramatically denied a win when Rahm eagled the 18th to halve the match with his partner Nicolai Hojgaard.

