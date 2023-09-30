Scottie Scheffler In Tears After Record Ryder Cup Defeat
The World No.1 slumped to a record 9&7 defeat alongside Brooks Koepka against Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg
Scottie Scheffler was in tears on the back of a golf cart after he and Brooks Koepka suffered a record Ryder Cup defeat against Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg on Saturday in Rome.
The American pair slumped to a humiliating 9&7 defeat over the Scandinavian duo with the match all wrapped up by the 12th tee. The result marks the largest margin of victory in any 18-hole match, regardless of format, in the history of the Ryder Cup and the result clearly and clearly affected Scheffler after the match.
Sitting on the back of a golf cart, the World No.1 was visibly crying and pulled his cap over his head as he was consoled by his wife, Meredith.
"Anybody who thinks the Americans don't care about this, you're seeing it right here..." 🇺🇲😞 pic.twitter.com/AOduU7cLmRSeptember 30, 2023
Playing alongside five-time Major champion Koepka, the pair got off to a sluggish start and found themselves three down after three holes after two double bogeys and one bogey.
The Americans eventually finished seven-over-par on their ball, with accuracy off the tee and a number of unforced errors costing them.
Aberg and Hovland, by contrast, were at their scintillating best as they continued their perfect start as a Ryder Cup partnership. Aberg ignited the European charge on the front nine when he almost holed out from tee at the par-3 fourth to move four up through four.
The 23-year-old rolled in birdies at the sixth and at the par-4 eighth as he and Hovland marched clear, with the duo eventually registering seven birdies in just eight holes in the alternate-shot format to wrap the match up on the 11th green.
Scheffler is yet to win a match in this year's contest. He struggled alongside long-time friend Sam Burns on Friday morning with the pair falling to a 4&3 defeat against Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.
In the afternoon, Scheffler played with Koepka for the first time as the pair were dramatically denied a win when Rahm eagled the 18th to halve the match with his partner Nicolai Hojgaard.
