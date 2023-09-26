'I Think I'm Better Than Every Player' - Confident Wyndham Clark Explains McIlroy Comments

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Wyndham Clark has doubled down on bold comments, some of which he says were taken out of context.

The US Open champion caused a stir after saying he wants to prove he is better than Rory McIlroy.

The comments may well be brought back up to him later in the week at the Ryder Cup if he is matched up against McIlroy, with Clark saying he might get "a slice of humble pie."

When asked by Sky Sports, the two-time PGA Tour winner and current World No.10, explained his comments and said he thinks he's "better than every player" and has belief in his ability.

"Well I think some of the stuff was taken a little out of context," Clark explained.

"I mean by no means has my career been as good as Rory McIlroy, he's one of the best players and I said that in that interview that I have tons of respect and I think he's still one of the best players but at the same time, I mean I think I'm better than every player.

"How could you not think that? If I don't think that then what am I doing out here? So it had nothing to do with any sort of arrogance or cockiness, it was more of I'm just trying to have self belief in myself.

"It's always funny a comment like that is somehow i'll end up playing him in singles and maybe I'll get a slice of humble pie but at the same time I really think I can beat anyone when I'm playing good and i'm sure anyone out her thinks the same thing."

Laura Davies was also asked about Clark's comments, and the golf legend said McIlroy should ask Clark how many wins he has.

"Yeah well I hadn't seen that, my only answer would be 'How many wins have you had, how many wins have I had?'

"That's how you judge yourself as a professional golfer, how many wins have you got?

"You can be a great golfer and you can earn lots of money in this game, but it's all about the wins, and at the moment Wyndham Clark, he might have loads of wins come the end of his career, I know he's younger than Rory but at the moment I really don't see that one at all."

Clark was an automatic qualifier for Zach Johnson's Ryder Cup team, with the American making his debut for Team USA this week.

He has represented USA before in the Palmer Cup, a USA vs Europe collegiate event, but never in the Walker or Presidents Cup.

The big-hitting Major champion has enjoyed the best year of his career, highlighted by his one stroke win the at the US Open, where he held off Rory McIlroy at Los Angeles Country Club.