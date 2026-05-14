PGA Championship 2026 Tee Times: Round Two

An eventful and very challenging first day at the PGA Championship is over, and it seems the course at Aronimink has got the better of plenty of top players.

Rory McIlroy slumped to a final score of four-over-par on day one, while Bryson DeChambeau could well miss the cut if he doesn't turn things around.

Indeed, only 33 players in the field ended up with a sub-par score in the first round. The leaders — all seven of them — are sitting on three-under going into Friday.

Aldrich Potgieter, Stephan Jaeger, Min Woo Lee, Ryo Hisatsune, Alex Smalley, and Martin Kaymer are all among the pack at the top of the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, a strong showing from reigning champion Scottie Scheffler has seen him climb the leaderboard and join the rest on three-under, and he's now looking likely to be in contention right down to the wire.

The likes of Xander Schauffele, Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, and Jordan Spieth had solid first rounds and are only a stroke or two off the lead.

Brooks Koepka struggled with his putter, but the three-time winner of the championship is still in pursuit of the leaders at one-under.

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With tricky pin placements and sloping greens and fairways leaving players more susceptible to dropped shots, it wasn't an easy day for many.

So, what will day two bring? Warmer weather could well firm up the course and change the complexion of the tournament as we approach the cut.

Those outside the top spots will be hoping to make a push and beat the cut line, while the leaders try to cling onto their slender advantage.

Here are all the tee times for round two of the PGA Championship at Aronimink.

PGA Championship Tee Times: Round Two

All times EDT

1st Tee

6:45am: Michael Block, Rasmus Højgaard, Dustin Johnson

6:56am: Mark Geddes, Steven Fisk, David Lipsky

7:07am: Sungjae Im, Austin Hurt, Casey Jarvis

7:18am: Andrew Putnam, Michael Kartrude, Matt Wallace

7:29am: Martin Kaymer, Elvis Smylie, Davis Riley

7:40am: Jason Dufner, Haotong Li, Jimmy Walker

7:51am: Nick Taylor, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Jordan Smith

8:02am: Emiliano Grillo, Patrick Reed, Pierceson Coody

8:13am: Brian Campbell, Adam Schenk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:24am: Marco Penge, Sepp Straka, Patrick Rodgers

8:35am: Aaron Rai, Travis Smyth, Sami Valimaki

8:46am: Sam Stevens, Jayden Schaper, Garrett Sapp

8:57am: Timothy Wiseman, Matti Schmid, Austin Smotherman

12:15pm: Aldrich Potgieter, David Puig, Denny McCarth

12:26pm: William Mouw, Chris Gabriele, Taylor Pendrith

12:37pm: Tom Hoge, Bryce Fisher, Joaquin Niemann

12:48pm: Keith Mitchell, Billy Horschel, Ian Holt

12:59pm: Gary Woodland, Jason Day, Sam Burns

1:10pm: Wyndham Clark, Cameron Smith, Brian Harman

1:21pm: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegal

1:32pm: Si Woo Kim, Derek Berg, Joe Highsmith

1:43pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Åberg, Rickie Fowler

1:54pm: Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton

2:05pm: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm

2:16pm: Daniel Hillier, Ryan Vermeer, Max McGreevy

2:27pm: Paul McClure, Mikael Lindberg, Angel Ayora

10th Tee