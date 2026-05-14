PGA Championship 2026 Tee Times: Round Two
As we head into day two of the PGA Championship at Aronimink, here's a look at the tee times for the second round
An eventful and very challenging first day at the PGA Championship is over, and it seems the course at Aronimink has got the better of plenty of top players.
Rory McIlroy slumped to a final score of four-over-par on day one, while Bryson DeChambeau could well miss the cut if he doesn't turn things around.
Indeed, only 33 players in the field ended up with a sub-par score in the first round. The leaders — all seven of them — are sitting on three-under going into Friday.
Aldrich Potgieter, Stephan Jaeger, Min Woo Lee, Ryo Hisatsune, Alex Smalley, and Martin Kaymer are all among the pack at the top of the leaderboard.
Meanwhile, a strong showing from reigning champion Scottie Scheffler has seen him climb the leaderboard and join the rest on three-under, and he's now looking likely to be in contention right down to the wire.
The likes of Xander Schauffele, Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, and Jordan Spieth had solid first rounds and are only a stroke or two off the lead.
Brooks Koepka struggled with his putter, but the three-time winner of the championship is still in pursuit of the leaders at one-under.
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With tricky pin placements and sloping greens and fairways leaving players more susceptible to dropped shots, it wasn't an easy day for many.
So, what will day two bring? Warmer weather could well firm up the course and change the complexion of the tournament as we approach the cut.
Those outside the top spots will be hoping to make a push and beat the cut line, while the leaders try to cling onto their slender advantage.
Here are all the tee times for round two of the PGA Championship at Aronimink.
PGA Championship Tee Times: Round Two
All times EDT
1st Tee
- 6:45am: Michael Block, Rasmus Højgaard, Dustin Johnson
- 6:56am: Mark Geddes, Steven Fisk, David Lipsky
- 7:07am: Sungjae Im, Austin Hurt, Casey Jarvis
- 7:18am: Andrew Putnam, Michael Kartrude, Matt Wallace
- 7:29am: Martin Kaymer, Elvis Smylie, Davis Riley
- 7:40am: Jason Dufner, Haotong Li, Jimmy Walker
- 7:51am: Nick Taylor, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Jordan Smith
- 8:02am: Emiliano Grillo, Patrick Reed, Pierceson Coody
- 8:13am: Brian Campbell, Adam Schenk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 8:24am: Marco Penge, Sepp Straka, Patrick Rodgers
- 8:35am: Aaron Rai, Travis Smyth, Sami Valimaki
- 8:46am: Sam Stevens, Jayden Schaper, Garrett Sapp
- 8:57am: Timothy Wiseman, Matti Schmid, Austin Smotherman
- 12:15pm: Aldrich Potgieter, David Puig, Denny McCarth
- 12:26pm: William Mouw, Chris Gabriele, Taylor Pendrith
- 12:37pm: Tom Hoge, Bryce Fisher, Joaquin Niemann
- 12:48pm: Keith Mitchell, Billy Horschel, Ian Holt
- 12:59pm: Gary Woodland, Jason Day, Sam Burns
- 1:10pm: Wyndham Clark, Cameron Smith, Brian Harman
- 1:21pm: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegal
- 1:32pm: Si Woo Kim, Derek Berg, Joe Highsmith
- 1:43pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Åberg, Rickie Fowler
- 1:54pm: Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton
- 2:05pm: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm
- 2:16pm: Daniel Hillier, Ryan Vermeer, Max McGreevy
- 2:27pm: Paul McClure, Mikael Lindberg, Angel Ayora
10th Tee
- 6:50am: Andrew Novak, John Parry, Jordan Gumberg
- 7:01am: Ben Polland, Kurt Kitayama, Nico Echavarria
- 7:12am: Akshay Bhatia, Ricky Castillo, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 7:23am: Luke Donald, Jesse Droemer, Stewart Cink
- 7:34am: Hideki Matsuyama, J.J. Spaun, Max Homa
- 7:45am: Ben Kern, J.T. Poston, Russell Henley
- 7:56am: Adam Scott, Corey Conners, Daniel Berger
- 8:07am: Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Shane Lowry
- 8:18am: Chris Gotterup, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood
- 8:29am: Cameron Young, Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas
- 8:40am: Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose
- 8:51am: Zach Haynes, Alex Smalley, Chandler Blanchet
- 9:02am: Bernd Wiesberger, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Andy Sullivan
- 12:10pm: Braden Shattuck, Alex Fitzpatrick, Ben Griffin
- 12:21pm: Francisco Bidé, Harry Hall, Ryan Gerard
- 12:32pm: Johnny Keefer, Rico Hoey, Nicolai Højgaard
- 12:43pm: Shaun Micheel, Michael Brennan, Garrick Higgo
- 12:54pm: Y.E. Yang, Jhonattan Vegas, Matt McCarty
- 1:05pm: Lucas Glover, Tom McKibbin, Stephan Jaeger
- 1:16pm: Daniel Brown, Adrien Saddier, Harris English
- 1:27pm: Jacob Bridgeman, Bud Cauley, Alex Noren
- 1:38pm: Chris Kirk, Max Greyserman, Kristoffer Reitan
- 1:49pm: Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry, Padraig Harrington
- 2:00pm: Ryan Lenahan, Ryan Fox, Kazuki Higa
- 2:11pm: Jared Jones, Michael Kim, Ryo Hisatsune
- 2:22pm: Tyler Collet, Kota Kaneko, Brandt Snedeker
Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he covers the top stories from the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and more.
He is relatively new to the game of golf, having first picked up a club in January 2023, but like many, he's now obsessed with this frustrating yet wonderful sport. Jakob broke 100 for the first time in late 2025 and is now ramping up his practice and is getting out to as many courses as possible in order to improve and become more consistent.
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