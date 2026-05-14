Brooks Koepka Admits One Aspect Of His Game Was 'Horrendous' After First Round Of PGA Championship
A solid first day at the PGA Championship did come with one negative element for the five-time Major winner, as he lamented one particular part of his game
Brooks Koepka has a great history of performing well at the PGA Championship, having won the tournament three times in the past decade.
He's enjoyed a relatively successful first day at Aronimink Golf Club on Thursday, too, shooting one-under to be just a couple of shots behind the leaders.
However, Koepka was very disappointed with one aspect of his game and, looking at the statistics, it's easy to see why.
The disparity between Koepka's play on the fairways compared to on the greens was huge. So much so, that the 36-year-old actually ranked near the top of the pile for Strokes Gained in ball striking, while he was nearly dead last for Strokes Gained: Putting.
Looking at the numbers, Koepka gained three-and-a-half shots in approach play, but lost two strokes on the greens with the flatstick.
Koepka put a new putter in his bag recently — the TaylorMade Spider Tour F — but it doesn't seem to be paying off as things stand. He registered 32 putts in the first round and ranked 142nd on the day for putting, which leaves him almost dead last in the field in that area.
Still, the man himself was quick to admit his flaws after his round at Aronimink.
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Asked by the media about his confidence levels and his overall play on the day, Koepka said: "I feel good. Every round just seems to be the worst I can shoot. Putter is absolutely horrendous. Ball striking is absolutely phenomenal.
"That's been the story of the year. Hopefully we can figure out a way to turn this around."
He was later questioned about his equipment changes in the wake of leaving Srixon behind and how this might have affected his play.
"Everything feels fine. I like the way I'm striking it. I like the flight, the spin; everything's been the same way for the past couple months," he added.
"I feel comfortable with the putter. A little bit of speed, a little bit of confidence. That kind of sums it up. It's just been miss after miss. It's tough to build any confidence when you're not putting well."
Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he covers the top stories from the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and more.
He is relatively new to the game of golf, having first picked up a club in January 2023, but like many, he's now obsessed with this frustrating yet wonderful sport. Jakob broke 100 for the first time in late 2025 and is now ramping up his practice and is getting out to as many courses as possible in order to improve and become more consistent.
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