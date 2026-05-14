PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp Has Targeted Philadelphia As A Key Market For Future Expansion... And The PGA Championship Is Showing Why

Before The Players Championship, PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp mapped out ambitious plans for the future of the circuit, giving details of “six themes” that were emerging.

Alongside proposals including promotion and relegation, more Signature Events and the return of match play, he also detailed the possibility of taking the PGA Tour to bigger markets.

He said: “We are also looking closely at where we play. Today, the PGA Tour competes in only four of the top 10 largest US media markets. That is an opportunity.

“We are evaluating markets like New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Washington DC, Boston, and many others, places where there is a strong fan demand for our sport, and a chance to reach new fans.”

The second Major of the year, the PGA Championship, is being held in one of those target areas, Philadelphia, with the tournament coming from Aronimink Golf Club.

Even in the early stages of the tournament, it was becoming clear that Rolapp’s interest in bringing PGA Tour events to the city doesn’t seem ill-judged.

The opening round was making for a compelling watch, with the Donald Ross-designed layout – trademark sloping turtleback greens and all - providing a real test for the players, and several early leaders back in the clubhouse at just three under.

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That’s a far cry from a year ago at Quail Hollow, when Jhonattan Vegas led on seven under after the opening round.

A year earlier at Valhalla, it was even more of a birdie-fest with eventual winner Xander Schauffele leading the way after the first 18 holes on nine under.

Another aspect proving an early success for the tournament is the fans, who were lapping up the action in the first round.

Fans lapped up the action in the opening round (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of the event, 2027 US Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk, who is from the area, said of the city’s sports fans: “You've got to give them credit because they're passionate either way, and they do love their city, and they do love their sports teams.”

Sure enough, they were out in force during the opening round at Aronimink, and even provided some good-natured ribbing of the NHL team Scottie Scheffler supports, the Dallas Cowboys – with the World No.1 clearly seeing the funny side.

Eagles fans are chirping Scottie Scheffler (Cowboys fan) at Aronimink and he's loving it 😂pic.twitter.com/OkPiiFzGPQMay 14, 2026

While the early stages of the tournament indicated that the 2026 PGA Championship would be a triumph, it’s not the only top-drawer venue in the area that Rolapp could consider for PGA Tour events.

For example, Philadelphia is also the home of Merion Golf Club, which has hosted the US Open five times and is earmarked for three more in the future, as well as two editions of the US Women’s Open.

Philadelphia also has a recent history of hosting one of the PGA Tour’s Signature Events, with the 2025 Truist Championship held at Philadelphia Cricket Club while Quail Hollow was prepared for the PGA Championship.

Given those options, and the brilliant start made by the Aronimink edition of the Major, it seems Rolapp could be onto something with his plan to bring PGA Tour events to bigger markets - at least where Philadelphia is concerned.