World Wide Technology Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field
The PGA Tour moves to Mexico with an increased purse as Viktor Hovland aims for his third successive win in the event
The latest leg of the PGA Tour heads to Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship at El Camaleon Golf Club in Mayakoba where Viktor Hovland will be confident of winning for the third successive year.
Last year’s success for the Norwegian marked the first of three wins in five tournaments. However, he has failed to win a tournament since the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic at the start of the year. That win propelled him to World No.3 but he has steadily dropped down the Official World Golf Ranking in the ensuing months and is currently World No.11.
Despite that, the 25-year-old has plenty of room for optimism that he will earn his fourth PGA Tour victory this week. Although his win in the tournament two years ago (then named the Mayakoba Golf Classic) was by just one shot over Aaron Wise, he was far more assured last year, winning by four shots over Carlos Ortiz to finish 23-under for the tournament – a new record in the event.
Hovland will face some stiff competition, though, not least from World No.2 Scottie Scheffler. The American had been World No.1 until Rory McIlroy surpassed him following his win in the CJ Cup in October and he will be hoping it proves to be a short-lived drop. The 26-year-old needs either a win or to finish outright second to regain the top spot this week.
As well as Hovland and Scheffler, World No.9 Collin Morikawa is in the field along with two more players from the world’s top 20, World No.14 Tony Finau and World No.16 Billy Horschel. Seamus Power, who won last week's Butterfield Bermuda Championship, also plays.
Others hoping to make an impact will be the previous three winners before Hovland’s 2020 success, Brendon Todd, Matt Kuchar and Patton Kizzire. The winner the year before Kizzire, Pat Perez, now plays with LIV Golf so is ineligible this week.
El Camaleon Golf Club is a Greg Norman-designed course that will see players negotiate diverse landscapes including jungle, long stretches of sand, freshwater canals and mangroves in pursuit of the first prize of $1.476m from a purse of $8.2m, an increase of $1m from last year.
Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship.
World Wide Technology Championship Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,476,000
|2nd
|$893,800
|3rd
|$565,800
|4th
|$401,800
|5th
|$336,200
|6th
|$297,250
|7th
|$276,750
|8th
|$256,250
|9th
|$239,850
|10th
|$223,450
|11th
|$207,050
|12th
|$190,650
|13th
|$174,250
|14th
|$157,850
|15th
|$149,650
|16th
|$141,450
|17th
|$133,250
|18th
|$125,050
|19th
|$116,850
|20th
|$108,650
|21st
|$100,450
|22nd
|$92,250
|23rd
|$85,690
|24th
|$79,130
|25th
|$72,570
|26th
|$66,010
|27th
|$63,550
|28th
|$61,090
|29th
|$58,630
|30th
|$56,170
|31st
|$53,710
|32nd
|$51,250
|33rd
|$48,790
|34th
|$46,740
|35th
|$44,690
|36th
|$42,640
|37th
|$40,590
|38th
|$38,950
|39th
|$37,310
|40th
|$35,670
|41st
|$34,030
|42nd
|$32,390
|43rd
|$30,750
|44th
|$29,110
|45th
|$27,470
|46th
|$25,830
|47th
|$24,190
|48th
|$22,878
|49th
|$21,730
|50th
|$21,074
|51st
|$20,582
|52nd
|$20,090
|53rd
|$19,762
|54th
|$19,434
|55th
|$19,270
|56th
|$19,106
|57th
|$18,942
|58th
|$18,778
|59th
|$18,614
|60th
|$18,450
|61st
|$18,286
|62nd
|$18,122
|63rd
|$17,958
|64th
|$17,794
|65th
|$17,630
World Wide Technology Championship Field
- Adamonis, Brad
- An, Byeong Hun
- Armour, Ryan
- Arnaus, Adri
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Barnes, Erik
- Benitez, Isidro
- Blair, Zac
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Brehm, Ryan
- Buckley, Hayden
- Burmester, Dean
- Champ, Cameron
- Cole, Eric
- Cook, Austin
- Daffue, MJ
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Brian
- Day, Jason
- Detry, Thomas
- Dou, Zecheng
- Dufner, Jason
- Duncan, Tyler
- Eckroat, Austin
- Endycott, Harrison
- English, Harris
- Favela, Armando
- Finau, Tony
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Ghim, Doug
- Gligic, Michael
- Glover, Lucas
- Gordon, Will
- Grant, Brent
- Griffin, Ben
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hadwin, Adam
- Hahn, James
- Haley II, Paul
- Hall, Harry
- Hall, Ryan
- Hardy, Nick
- Harman, Brian
- Henley, Russell
- Herman, Jim
- Hickok, Kramer
- Higgo, Garrick
- Higgs, Harry
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hoge, Tom
- Horschel, Billy
- Hossler, Beau
- Hovland, Viktor
- Hubbard, Mark
- Huh, John
- Kim, Michael
- Kim, S.H.
- Kirk, Chris
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knowles, Philip
- Knox, Russell
- Kuchar, Matt
- Laird, Martin
- Landry, Andrew
- Lashley, Nate
- Lee, Danny
- Lee, K.H.
- Lingmerth, David
- Lipsky, David
- Long, Adam
- Lower, Justin
- Marin Santander, Enrique
- Martin, Ben
- Matthews, Brandon
- McGreevy, Max
- McNealy, Maverick
- Merritt, Troy
- Mitchell, Keith
- Molinari, Francesco
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Moore, Ryan
- Morikawa, Collin
- Muñoz, Sebastián
- Noren, Alex
- Norlander, Henrik
- Núñez, Augusto
- Palmer, Ryan
- Pan, C.T.
- Piercy, Scott
- Poston, J.T.
- Power, Seamus
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rai, Aaron
- Ramey, Chad
- Reavie, Chez
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Rodríguez, José de Jesús
- Rose, Justin
- Ryder, Sam
- Sabbatini, Rory
- Scheffler, Scottie
- Schmid, Matti
- Schwab, Matthias
- Shelton, Robby
- Sigg, Greyson
- Smotherman, Austin
- Spaun, J.J.
- Stevens, Sam
- Straka, Sepp
- Streb, Robert
- Streelman, Kevin
- Suh, Justin
- Svensson, Adam
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Ben
- Taylor, Nick
- Todd, Brendon
- Trace, Travis
- Tway, Kevin
- van Rooyen, Erik
- Vázquez, Sebastián
- Vick, Travis
- Wallace, Matt
- Werenski, Richy
- Westmoreland, Kyle
- Willett, Danny
- Wise, Aaron
- Wu, Brandon
- Young, Carson
- Yu, Kevin
What Is The Tournament Purse For The World Wide Technology Championship?
The tournament purse is $8.2m, of which the winner will claim $1.476m. The runner-up will win $893,800. The overall prize money represents an increase of $1m over last year's tournament.
Who Won The 2021 World Wide Technology Championship?
Viktor Hovland claimed his second successive World Wide Technology Championship in 2021, and set a tournament record of 23 under-par to do so. He finished four shots clear of Carlos Ortiz.
Who Will Be Playing In The 2022 World Wide Technology Championship?
Hovland returns to defend his title, but he will face stiff competition from World No.2 Scottie Scheffler and World No.9 Collin Morikawa. World No.14 Tony Finau is also in the field, while the player two places beneath him in the Official World Golf Ranking, Billy Horschel, also appears.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
