World Wide Technology Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field

The latest leg of the PGA Tour heads to Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship at El Camaleon Golf Club in Mayakoba where Viktor Hovland will be confident of winning for the third successive year.

Last year’s success for the Norwegian marked the first of three wins in five tournaments. However, he has failed to win a tournament since the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic at the start of the year. That win propelled him to World No.3 but he has steadily dropped down the Official World Golf Ranking in the ensuing months and is currently World No.11.

Despite that, the 25-year-old has plenty of room for optimism that he will earn his fourth PGA Tour victory this week. Although his win in the tournament two years ago (then named the Mayakoba Golf Classic) was by just one shot over Aaron Wise, he was far more assured last year, winning by four shots over Carlos Ortiz to finish 23-under for the tournament – a new record in the event.

Hovland will face some stiff competition, though, not least from World No.2 Scottie Scheffler. The American had been World No.1 until Rory McIlroy surpassed him following his win in the CJ Cup in October and he will be hoping it proves to be a short-lived drop. The 26-year-old needs either a win or to finish outright second to regain the top spot this week.

As well as Hovland and Scheffler, World No.9 Collin Morikawa is in the field along with two more players from the world’s top 20, World No.14 Tony Finau and World No.16 Billy Horschel. Seamus Power, who won last week's Butterfield Bermuda Championship, also plays.

Others hoping to make an impact will be the previous three winners before Hovland’s 2020 success, Brendon Todd, Matt Kuchar and Patton Kizzire. The winner the year before Kizzire, Pat Perez, now plays with LIV Golf so is ineligible this week.

El Camaleon Golf Club is a Greg Norman-designed course that will see players negotiate diverse landscapes including jungle, long stretches of sand, freshwater canals and mangroves in pursuit of the first prize of $1.476m from a purse of $8.2m, an increase of $1m from last year.

Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship.

World Wide Technology Championship Prize Money

Position Prize Money 1st $1,476,000 2nd $893,800 3rd $565,800 4th $401,800 5th $336,200 6th $297,250 7th $276,750 8th $256,250 9th $239,850 10th $223,450 11th $207,050 12th $190,650 13th $174,250 14th $157,850 15th $149,650 16th $141,450 17th $133,250 18th $125,050 19th $116,850 20th $108,650 21st $100,450 22nd $92,250 23rd $85,690 24th $79,130 25th $72,570 26th $66,010 27th $63,550 28th $61,090 29th $58,630 30th $56,170 31st $53,710 32nd $51,250 33rd $48,790 34th $46,740 35th $44,690 36th $42,640 37th $40,590 38th $38,950 39th $37,310 40th $35,670 41st $34,030 42nd $32,390 43rd $30,750 44th $29,110 45th $27,470 46th $25,830 47th $24,190 48th $22,878 49th $21,730 50th $21,074 51st $20,582 52nd $20,090 53rd $19,762 54th $19,434 55th $19,270 56th $19,106 57th $18,942 58th $18,778 59th $18,614 60th $18,450 61st $18,286 62nd $18,122 63rd $17,958 64th $17,794 65th $17,630

World Wide Technology Championship Field

Adamonis, Brad

An, Byeong Hun

Armour, Ryan

Arnaus, Adri

Baddeley, Aaron

Barnes, Erik

Benitez, Isidro

Blair, Zac

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Buckley, Hayden

Burmester, Dean

Champ, Cameron

Cole, Eric

Cook, Austin

Daffue, MJ

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Brian

Day, Jason

Detry, Thomas

Dou, Zecheng

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Eckroat, Austin

Endycott, Harrison

English, Harris

Favela, Armando

Finau, Tony

Frittelli, Dylan

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gordon, Will

Grant, Brent

Griffin, Ben

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadwin, Adam

Hahn, James

Haley II, Paul

Hall, Harry

Hall, Ryan

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Henley, Russell

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Hubbard, Mark

Huh, John

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kirk, Chris

Kizzire, Patton

Knowles, Philip

Knox, Russell

Kuchar, Matt

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lee, Danny

Lee, K.H.

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Marin Santander, Enrique

Martin, Ben

Matthews, Brandon

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Ryan

Morikawa, Collin

Muñoz, Sebastián

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

Núñez, Augusto

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rodríguez, José de Jesús

Rose, Justin

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Scheffler, Scottie

Schmid, Matti

Schwab, Matthias

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Smotherman, Austin

Spaun, J.J.

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Taylor, Nick

Todd, Brendon

Trace, Travis

Tway, Kevin

van Rooyen, Erik

Vázquez, Sebastián

Vick, Travis

Wallace, Matt

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Willett, Danny

Wise, Aaron

Wu, Brandon

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

What Is The Tournament Purse For The World Wide Technology Championship? The tournament purse is $8.2m, of which the winner will claim $1.476m. The runner-up will win $893,800. The overall prize money represents an increase of $1m over last year's tournament.



Who Won The 2021 World Wide Technology Championship? Viktor Hovland claimed his second successive World Wide Technology Championship in 2021, and set a tournament record of 23 under-par to do so. He finished four shots clear of Carlos Ortiz.