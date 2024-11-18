RSM Classic Prize Money Payout 2024
Ludvig Aberg defends his RSM Classic title as the PGA Tour season concludes at Sea Island Golf Club
For one of men’s elite golf’s biggest circuits, the DP World Tour, the new season is just beginning with the BMW Australian PGA Championship. However, for the PGA Tour, this week sees the final event of the 2024 season.
The RSM Classic comes from Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia, as the FedEx Cup Fall concludes and the 125 full PGA Tour cards for the 2025 season are confirmed.
Those who finish between 126 and 150 in the FedEx Cup standings will have conditional status for the 2025 season, but players who finish lower than 125th will still have the opportunity to improve or regain their status via PGA Tour Q-school.
While the battle to stand above the cut-off in the standings will be the primary concern for many in this week’s field, there is also a sizeable financial incentive for the 156 players, even though it is a smaller prize fund than the 2023 edition.
Back then, players competed for a share of an $8.4m purse, but that is down to $7.6m this year. Even with that reduction, there is still a first prize of $1.368m, while the runner-up will scoop $828,400.
Below is the prize money payout for the RSM Classic.
RSM Classic Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,368,000
|2nd
|$828,400
|3rd
|$524,400
|4th
|$372,400
|5th
|$311,600
|6th
|$275,500
|7th
|$256,500
|8th
|$237,500
|9th
|$222,300
|10th
|$207,100
|11th
|$191,900
|12th
|$176,700
|13th
|$161,500
|14th
|$146,300
|15th
|$138,700
|16th
|$131,100
|17th
|$123,500
|18th
|$115,900.
|19th
|$108,300
|20th
|$100,700
|21st
|$93,100
|22nd
|$85,500
|23rd
|$79,420
|24th
|$73,340.
|25th
|$67,260
|26th
|$61,180
|27th
|$58,900
|28th
|$56,620
|29th
|$54,340
|30th
|$52,060
|31st
|$49,780.
|32nd
|$47,500
|33rd
|$45,220
|34th
|$43,320
|35th
|$41,420
|36th
|$39,520
|37th
|$37,620
|38th
|$36,100
|39th
|$34,580
|40th
|$33,060
|41st
|$31,540
|42nd
|$30,020
|43rd
|$28,500
|44th
|$26,980
|45th
|$25,460
|46th
|$23,940
|47th
|$22,420
|48th
|$21,204
|49th
|$20,140
|50th
|$19,532
|51st
|$19,076
|52nd
|$18,620
|53rd
|$18,316
|54th
|$18,012
|55th
|$17,860
|56th
|$17,708
|57th
|$17,556
|58th
|$17,404
|59th
|$17,252
|60th
|$17,100
|61st
|$16,948
|62nd
|$16,796
|63rd
|$16,644
|64th
|$16,492
|65th
|$16,340
Who Are The Star Names In The RSM Classic?
Last year, Ludvig Aberg claimed his maiden PGA Tour title when he beat 2016 winner Mackenzie Hughes by four shots.
The Swede has not played since the Tour Championship in August after having knee surgery. However, even with that extended absence from competitive golf, he will be confident of a strong performance as he's comfortably the highest-ranked player in the field. Aberg is fifth in the world, 18 places ahead of the second highest-ranked player this week, Brian Harman.
Aberg’s 2023 European Ryder Cup teammate Sepp Straka also plays, while there are several others in the world’s top 50 competing this week, including Shriners Children’s Open champion JT Poston, Lucas Glover, Matt McCarty, who won the Black Desert Championship and 2023 runner-up Hughes.
Adam Svensson, who won the 2022 tournament, plays too, along with two-time champion Robert Streb. Tyler Duncan and Austin Cook are two other former winners in the field.
Among those close to the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings needed for a full PGA Tour card are Wesley Bryan, who begins in the final place, Henrik Norlander, who is just one place the other side of the cut-off, and Daniel Berger in 127th.
Where Is The RSM Classic?
The RSM Classic is being played at the Plantation Course and Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia, its home since the tournament was established in 2010.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
