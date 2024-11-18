RSM Classic Prize Money Payout 2024

For one of men’s elite golf’s biggest circuits, the DP World Tour, the new season is just beginning with the BMW Australian PGA Championship. However, for the PGA Tour, this week sees the final event of the 2024 season.

The RSM Classic comes from Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia, as the FedEx Cup Fall concludes and the 125 full PGA Tour cards for the 2025 season are confirmed.

Those who finish between 126 and 150 in the FedEx Cup standings will have conditional status for the 2025 season, but players who finish lower than 125th will still have the opportunity to improve or regain their status via PGA Tour Q-school.

While the battle to stand above the cut-off in the standings will be the primary concern for many in this week’s field, there is also a sizeable financial incentive for the 156 players, even though it is a smaller prize fund than the 2023 edition.

Back then, players competed for a share of an $8.4m purse, but that is down to $7.6m this year. Even with that reduction, there is still a first prize of $1.368m, while the runner-up will scoop $828,400.

Below is the prize money payout for the RSM Classic.

RSM Classic Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,368,000 2nd $828,400 3rd $524,400 4th $372,400 5th $311,600 6th $275,500 7th $256,500 8th $237,500 9th $222,300 10th $207,100 11th $191,900 12th $176,700 13th $161,500 14th $146,300 15th $138,700 16th $131,100 17th $123,500 18th $115,900. 19th $108,300 20th $100,700 21st $93,100 22nd $85,500 23rd $79,420 24th $73,340. 25th $67,260 26th $61,180 27th $58,900 28th $56,620 29th $54,340 30th $52,060 31st $49,780. 32nd $47,500 33rd $45,220 34th $43,320 35th $41,420 36th $39,520 37th $37,620 38th $36,100 39th $34,580 40th $33,060 41st $31,540 42nd $30,020 43rd $28,500 44th $26,980 45th $25,460 46th $23,940 47th $22,420 48th $21,204 49th $20,140 50th $19,532 51st $19,076 52nd $18,620 53rd $18,316 54th $18,012 55th $17,860 56th $17,708 57th $17,556 58th $17,404 59th $17,252 60th $17,100 61st $16,948 62nd $16,796 63rd $16,644 64th $16,492 65th $16,340

Who Are The Star Names In The RSM Classic?

Brian Harman is one of he biggest names in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Ludvig Aberg claimed his maiden PGA Tour title when he beat 2016 winner Mackenzie Hughes by four shots.

The Swede has not played since the Tour Championship in August after having knee surgery. However, even with that extended absence from competitive golf, he will be confident of a strong performance as he's comfortably the highest-ranked player in the field. Aberg is fifth in the world, 18 places ahead of the second highest-ranked player this week, Brian Harman.

Aberg’s 2023 European Ryder Cup teammate Sepp Straka also plays, while there are several others in the world’s top 50 competing this week, including Shriners Children’s Open champion JT Poston, Lucas Glover, Matt McCarty, who won the Black Desert Championship and 2023 runner-up Hughes.

Adam Svensson, who won the 2022 tournament, plays too, along with two-time champion Robert Streb. Tyler Duncan and Austin Cook are two other former winners in the field.

Wesley Bryan is 125th in the FedEx Cup standings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Among those close to the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings needed for a full PGA Tour card are Wesley Bryan, who begins in the final place, Henrik Norlander, who is just one place the other side of the cut-off, and Daniel Berger in 127th.

Where Is The RSM Classic? The RSM Classic is being played at the Plantation Course and Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia, its home since the tournament was established in 2010.