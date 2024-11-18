RSM Classic Prize Money Payout 2024

Ludvig Aberg defends his RSM Classic title as the PGA Tour season concludes at Sea Island Golf Club

Ludvig Aberg reacts after winning the RSM Classic
Ludvig Aberg picked up his maiden PGA Tour win in the event a year ago
For one of men’s elite golf’s biggest circuits, the DP World Tour, the new season is just beginning with the BMW Australian PGA Championship. However, for the PGA Tour, this week sees the final event of the 2024 season.

The RSM Classic comes from Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia, as the FedEx Cup Fall concludes and the 125 full PGA Tour cards for the 2025 season are confirmed.

Those who finish between 126 and 150 in the FedEx Cup standings will have conditional status for the 2025 season, but players who finish lower than 125th will still have the opportunity to improve or regain their status via PGA Tour Q-school.

While the battle to stand above the cut-off in the standings will be the primary concern for many in this week’s field, there is also a sizeable financial incentive for the 156 players, even though it is a smaller prize fund than the 2023 edition.

Back then, players competed for a share of an $8.4m purse, but that is down to $7.6m this year. Even with that reduction, there is still a first prize of $1.368m, while the runner-up will scoop $828,400.

Below is the prize money payout for the RSM Classic.

RSM Classic Prize Money Payout

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,368,000
2nd$828,400
3rd$524,400
4th$372,400
5th$311,600
6th$275,500
7th$256,500
8th$237,500
9th$222,300
10th$207,100
11th$191,900
12th$176,700
13th$161,500
14th$146,300
15th$138,700
16th$131,100
17th$123,500
18th$115,900.
19th$108,300
20th$100,700
21st$93,100
22nd$85,500
23rd$79,420
24th$73,340.
25th$67,260
26th$61,180
27th$58,900
28th$56,620
29th$54,340
30th$52,060
31st$49,780.
32nd$47,500
33rd$45,220
34th$43,320
35th$41,420
36th$39,520
37th$37,620
38th$36,100
39th$34,580
40th$33,060
41st$31,540
42nd$30,020
43rd$28,500
44th$26,980
45th$25,460
46th$23,940
47th$22,420
48th$21,204
49th$20,140
50th$19,532
51st$19,076
52nd$18,620
53rd$18,316
54th$18,012
55th$17,860
56th$17,708
57th$17,556
58th$17,404
59th$17,252
60th$17,100
61st$16,948
62nd$16,796
63rd$16,644
64th$16,492
65th$16,340

Who Are The Star Names In The RSM Classic?

Brian Harman takes a shot at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Brian Harman is one of he biggest names in the field

Last year, Ludvig Aberg claimed his maiden PGA Tour title when he beat 2016 winner Mackenzie Hughes by four shots.

The Swede has not played since the Tour Championship in August after having knee surgery. However, even with that extended absence from competitive golf, he will be confident of a strong performance as he's comfortably the highest-ranked player in the field. Aberg is fifth in the world, 18 places ahead of the second highest-ranked player this week, Brian Harman.

Aberg’s 2023 European Ryder Cup teammate Sepp Straka also plays, while there are several others in the world’s top 50 competing this week, including Shriners Children’s Open champion JT Poston, Lucas Glover, Matt McCarty, who won the Black Desert Championship and 2023 runner-up Hughes.

Adam Svensson, who won the 2022 tournament, plays too, along with two-time champion Robert Streb. Tyler Duncan and Austin Cook are two other former winners in the field.

Wesley Bryan takes a shot at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Wesley Bryan is 125th in the FedEx Cup standings

Among those close to the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings needed for a full PGA Tour card are Wesley Bryan, who begins in the final place, Henrik Norlander, who is just one place the other side of the cut-off, and Daniel Berger in 127th.

Where Is The RSM Classic?

The RSM Classic is being played at the Plantation Course and Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia, its home since the tournament was established in 2010.

What Is The Payout For The RSM Classic?

Players are competing for a purse or $7.6m. That’s an $800,000 reduction on the 2023 payout, but there is still an eye-catching $1.368m available to the winner.

