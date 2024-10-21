JT Poston Holds Off Late Doug Ghim Challenge To Claim Third PGA Tour Title At Shriners Children’s Open
The American beat Doug Ghim by one shot at TPC Summerlin as he claimed his first PGA Tour victory since the 2022 John Deere Classic
JT Poston held off the challenge of Doug Ghim to claim his third PGA Tour title at the Shriners Children’s Open.
The early rounds of the TPC Summerlin tournament were affected by poor weather, and that meant Saturday's third-round needed to be completed on Sunday morning. By the time the players were back in the clubhouse. Poston sat on top of the leaderboard with a three-shot lead, with Ghim his nearest rival.
Poston, Ghim and 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Kurt Kitayama, who began the round four off the lead, were the last to go out.
All three made solid starts as Poston reached the turn at two-under for the round. Despite that, by then, Ghim had reduced the gap to just one with two birdies on the front nine and an eagle at the par-5 ninth, which included an excellent second shot to see him onto the green and give Poston something to think about.
An eagle on No. 9 for @DougGhim 🦅 He gets within one shot of the lead at the turn. pic.twitter.com/Rx3UQWx7buOctober 20, 2024
Kitayama also kept in touch, with three birdies as they headed to the 10th. However, he was the first to fade, with a bogey on the 10th and a double bogey on the 12th as Ghim remained in contention with the likes of Davis Thompson, KH Lee, Rico Hoey, Matti Schmid and Michael Kim all still in the running.
However, Poston was still showing the remarkable consistency that had last seen him make a bogey on the 11th hole of his second round. He made par at the 10th and 11th before claiming back-to-back birdies on the 12th and 13th as he regained the three-shot advantage he had enjoyed at the beginning of the round as Ghim was beset by a run of pars between the 10th and 15th.
It got even better for Poston at the 15th with his fifth birdie of the day to increase his lead to four with just three holes to play.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
There was a glimmer of hope for Ghim when he reduced the gap to three at the 16th with a birdie after Poston could only make par. That lead became just two with one to play when Poston made his first bogey in 42 holes by missing his par putt left.
Ghim continued to make a fight of it on the 18th, and nearly found the hole with his second shot onto the green. In the end, he had a decent chance of a birdie while Poston was left lining up a long birdie putt needing a par to win it.
His first effort came up short before Ghim reduced the lead to one with his fourth birdie of the round. With the pressure all on Poston to make par, he calmy rolled in his putt to claim his third PGA Tour title.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
What’s The Scoring Average Of College Golfers?
Enrolling in a college golf program is a dream for many, but what’s the average score a player needs to get to that level?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Big Screens Installed At College Golf Event As Coverage Of Football Game Broadcast To Players
The Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational used the screens to show coverage of the game between long-standing rivals Alabama and Tennessee
By Mike Hall Published
-
PGA Tour University Frontrunners Grouped Together At College Golf Event
Brendan Valdes, David Ford and Jose Luis Ballester were grouped together for the first round of the Williams Cup as the battle for a PGA Tour card intensifies
By Mike Hall Published
-
'It Depends On Who It Is' - Wyndham Clark Calls For Certain LIV Players To Return To PGA Tour
Speaking on the No Laying Up podcast, the former US Open winner claimed that those who have 'won Majors and are most likely hall of famers' should be welcomed back to the circuit, despite leaving for LIV Golf
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Shriners Children's Open Final Round Tee Times
JT Poston takes a three-shot lead over Doug Ghim into the final round at TPC Summerlin - here are the tee times
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I Have Watched The First Swing In This Video 50 Times' - Max Homa Reacts To Angel Hidalgo's Crazy Golf Swings
A video of Angel Hidalgo's swings have been causing reaction on social media, with even multiple-time PGA Tour winner, Max Homa, reacting to them!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Five-Putts At Shriners Children's Open As Wind Causes Chaos
After a lengthy delay, due to 50mph winds, the Shriners Children's Open saw chaos, with one example being Joseph Bramlett who five-putted from 10-feet
By Matt Cradock Published
-
14 Big Names From LIV Golf And PGA Tour On Surprisingly Long Win Droughts
There are 14 big names, multiple Major champions and former World No.1s from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf who are stuck in surprisingly long winning droughts
By Paul Higham Published
-
Have Golf Fans Clocked Off For The Season? Worrying PGA Tour Ratings Show Substantial Drop-Off
Prior to the new NFL season kicking off, PGA Tour Sundays were averaging in the millions for TV viewing figures - that is no longer the case, far from it...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'Bizarro' - Joel Dahmen Reacts To Four-Stroke Penalty For Carrying 15th Club
The one-time PGA Tour winner and Netflix Full Swing star was docked four strokes in the Shriners Children's Open first round after realizing he had a 15th club in the bag
By Elliott Heath Last updated