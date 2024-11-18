BMW Australian PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

The 2024/24 DP World Tour season begins less than a week after the previous one ended.

The DP World Tour Championship in Dubai brought the curtain down on a season that offered record prize money as Rory McIlroy wrapped up both the tournament title and the Race to Dubai.

It began last November with the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane, and that’s where the new season begins too.

The tournament will mark the first of a minimum of 42 events between now and 16 November 2025, when the DP World Tour Championship will once again bring the season to an end.

This time around, an overall prize fund of $153m will be available. Like the 2023/24 season, it will also be separated into three distinct stages – the Global Swings, the Back 9 and the DP World Tour Play-Offs.

The Global Swings phase is by far the longest, running between now and mid-August. Like last season, it will be separated into five different swings beginning with the Opening Swing, which runs until the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, which ends on 22 December.

To get things started, the BMW Australian PGA Championship will see players compete for a purse of AUD $2m (approximately USD $1.3m). The winner will receive AUD $340,000, while the runner-up will earn AUD $220,000.

Below is the prize money payout for the BMW Australian PGA Championship.

BMW Australian PGA Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $340,000 2nd $220,000 3rd $126,000 4th $100,000 5th $84,800 6th $70,000 7th $60,000 8th $50,000 9th $44,800 10th $40,000 11th $36,800 12th $34,400 13th $32,200 14th $30,600 15th $29,400 16th $28,200 17th $27,000 18th $25,800 19th $24,800 20th $24,000 21st $23,200 22nd $22,600 23rd $22,000 24th $21,400 25th $20.800 26th $20,200 27th $19,600 28th $19,000 29th $18,400 30th $17,800 31st $17,200 32nd $16,600 33rd $16,000 34th $15,400 35th $14,800 36th $14,200 37th $13,800 38th $13,400 39th $13,000 40th $12,600 41st $12,200 42nd $11,800 43rd $11,400 44th $11,000 45th $10,600 46th $10,200 47th $9,800 48th $9,400 49th $9,000 50th $8,600 51st $8,200 52nd $7,800 53rd $7,400 54th $7,000 55th $6,800 56th $6,600 57th $6,400 58th $6,200 59th $6,000 60th $5.800 61st $5,600 62nd $5,400 63rd $5,200 64th $5,000 65th $4,800 66th $4,600 67th $4,400 68th $4,200 69th $4,000 70th $3,800

Who Are The Star Names In The BMW Australian PGA Championship?

Min Woo Lee is the defending champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

The headliner is undoubtedly LIV Golf’s Cameron Smith. The 2022 Open champion has won this event three times, most recently two years ago, but it was a different story last year, when he was almost in tears after missing the cut in his homeland by nine shots. He will be determined to make amends this year.

Another local player with a stellar reputation in the professional game is PGA Tour pro Min Woo Lee. He is the defending champion having beaten Rikuya Hoshino by three shots a year ago.

The pair are far from the only high-profile Australians teeing it up. Former World No.1 Jason Day is also in the field, along with Smith’s Ripper GC teammate Marc Leishman. Another member of the team, Lucas Herbert, also plays. Geoff Ogilvy, who won the title in 2008, appears too.

Jason Day is one of the biggest names in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other big names in the field include three-time DP World Tour winner Victor Perez, PGA Tour pro Harry Higgs, and rising star Aldrich Potgieter. Englishman Jordan Smith plays as well, less than a week after the disappointment of missing out on one of 10 PGA Tour cards by finishing just one place beneath the cut-off in the Race to Dubai standings.

What Is The Prize Money Payout For The BMW Australian PGA Championship? Players are competing for an overall purse of AUD $2m (approximately USD $1.3m) – the same amount as the 2023 tournament. The winner will bank AUD $340,000, while the runner-up will earn AUD $220,000.

Where Is The BMW Australian PGA Championship Being Held? The tournament is being held at Royal Queensland Golf Club. As well as hosting the Australian PGA Championship for the fifth time in 2024, it has also been the venue for the Australian Open three times.