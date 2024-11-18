BMW Australian PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Cameron Smith is one of a host of big names competing at Royal Queensland Golf Club as the new DP World Tour season gets underway
The 2024/24 DP World Tour season begins less than a week after the previous one ended.
The DP World Tour Championship in Dubai brought the curtain down on a season that offered record prize money as Rory McIlroy wrapped up both the tournament title and the Race to Dubai.
It began last November with the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane, and that’s where the new season begins too.
The tournament will mark the first of a minimum of 42 events between now and 16 November 2025, when the DP World Tour Championship will once again bring the season to an end.
This time around, an overall prize fund of $153m will be available. Like the 2023/24 season, it will also be separated into three distinct stages – the Global Swings, the Back 9 and the DP World Tour Play-Offs.
The Global Swings phase is by far the longest, running between now and mid-August. Like last season, it will be separated into five different swings beginning with the Opening Swing, which runs until the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, which ends on 22 December.
To get things started, the BMW Australian PGA Championship will see players compete for a purse of AUD $2m (approximately USD $1.3m). The winner will receive AUD $340,000, while the runner-up will earn AUD $220,000.
Below is the prize money payout for the BMW Australian PGA Championship.
BMW Australian PGA Championship Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$340,000
|2nd
|$220,000
|3rd
|$126,000
|4th
|$100,000
|5th
|$84,800
|6th
|$70,000
|7th
|$60,000
|8th
|$50,000
|9th
|$44,800
|10th
|$40,000
|11th
|$36,800
|12th
|$34,400
|13th
|$32,200
|14th
|$30,600
|15th
|$29,400
|16th
|$28,200
|17th
|$27,000
|18th
|$25,800
|19th
|$24,800
|20th
|$24,000
|21st
|$23,200
|22nd
|$22,600
|23rd
|$22,000
|24th
|$21,400
|25th
|$20.800
|26th
|$20,200
|27th
|$19,600
|28th
|$19,000
|29th
|$18,400
|30th
|$17,800
|31st
|$17,200
|32nd
|$16,600
|33rd
|$16,000
|34th
|$15,400
|35th
|$14,800
|36th
|$14,200
|37th
|$13,800
|38th
|$13,400
|39th
|$13,000
|40th
|$12,600
|41st
|$12,200
|42nd
|$11,800
|43rd
|$11,400
|44th
|$11,000
|45th
|$10,600
|46th
|$10,200
|47th
|$9,800
|48th
|$9,400
|49th
|$9,000
|50th
|$8,600
|51st
|$8,200
|52nd
|$7,800
|53rd
|$7,400
|54th
|$7,000
|55th
|$6,800
|56th
|$6,600
|57th
|$6,400
|58th
|$6,200
|59th
|$6,000
|60th
|$5.800
|61st
|$5,600
|62nd
|$5,400
|63rd
|$5,200
|64th
|$5,000
|65th
|$4,800
|66th
|$4,600
|67th
|$4,400
|68th
|$4,200
|69th
|$4,000
|70th
|$3,800
Who Are The Star Names In The BMW Australian PGA Championship?
The headliner is undoubtedly LIV Golf’s Cameron Smith. The 2022 Open champion has won this event three times, most recently two years ago, but it was a different story last year, when he was almost in tears after missing the cut in his homeland by nine shots. He will be determined to make amends this year.
Another local player with a stellar reputation in the professional game is PGA Tour pro Min Woo Lee. He is the defending champion having beaten Rikuya Hoshino by three shots a year ago.
The pair are far from the only high-profile Australians teeing it up. Former World No.1 Jason Day is also in the field, along with Smith’s Ripper GC teammate Marc Leishman. Another member of the team, Lucas Herbert, also plays. Geoff Ogilvy, who won the title in 2008, appears too.
Other big names in the field include three-time DP World Tour winner Victor Perez, PGA Tour pro Harry Higgs, and rising star Aldrich Potgieter. Englishman Jordan Smith plays as well, less than a week after the disappointment of missing out on one of 10 PGA Tour cards by finishing just one place beneath the cut-off in the Race to Dubai standings.
What Is The Prize Money Payout For The BMW Australian PGA Championship?
Players are competing for an overall purse of AUD $2m (approximately USD $1.3m) – the same amount as the 2023 tournament. The winner will bank AUD $340,000, while the runner-up will earn AUD $220,000.
Where Is The BMW Australian PGA Championship Being Held?
The tournament is being held at Royal Queensland Golf Club. As well as hosting the Australian PGA Championship for the fifth time in 2024, it has also been the venue for the Australian Open three times.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
