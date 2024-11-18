BMW Australian PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

Cameron Smith is one of a host of big names competing at Royal Queensland Golf Club as the new DP World Tour season gets underway

Cameron Smith takes a shot at the Queensland PGA Championship
Cameron Smith is aiming for his fourth title
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

The 2024/24 DP World Tour season begins less than a week after the previous one ended.

The DP World Tour Championship in Dubai brought the curtain down on a season that offered record prize money as Rory McIlroy wrapped up both the tournament title and the Race to Dubai.

It began last November with the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane, and that’s where the new season begins too.

The tournament will mark the first of a minimum of 42 events between now and 16 November 2025, when the DP World Tour Championship will once again bring the season to an end.

This time around, an overall prize fund of $153m will be available. Like the 2023/24 season, it will also be separated into three distinct stages – the Global Swings, the Back 9 and the DP World Tour Play-Offs.

The Global Swings phase is by far the longest, running between now and mid-August. Like last season, it will be separated into five different swings beginning with the Opening Swing, which runs until the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, which ends on 22 December.

To get things started, the BMW Australian PGA Championship will see players compete for a purse of AUD $2m (approximately USD $1.3m). The winner will receive AUD $340,000, while the runner-up will earn AUD $220,000.

Below is the prize money payout for the BMW Australian PGA Championship.

BMW Australian PGA Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$340,000
2nd$220,000
3rd$126,000
4th$100,000
5th$84,800
6th$70,000
7th$60,000
8th$50,000
9th$44,800
10th$40,000
11th$36,800
12th$34,400
13th$32,200
14th$30,600
15th$29,400
16th$28,200
17th$27,000
18th$25,800
19th$24,800
20th$24,000
21st$23,200
22nd$22,600
23rd$22,000
24th$21,400
25th$20.800
26th$20,200
27th$19,600
28th$19,000
29th$18,400
30th$17,800
31st$17,200
32nd$16,600
33rd$16,000
34th$15,400
35th$14,800
36th$14,200
37th$13,800
38th$13,400
39th$13,000
40th$12,600
41st$12,200
42nd$11,800
43rd$11,400
44th$11,000
45th$10,600
46th$10,200
47th$9,800
48th$9,400
49th$9,000
50th$8,600
51st$8,200
52nd$7,800
53rd$7,400
54th$7,000
55th$6,800
56th$6,600
57th$6,400
58th$6,200
59th$6,000
60th$5.800
61st$5,600
62nd$5,400
63rd$5,200
64th$5,000
65th$4,800
66th$4,600
67th$4,400
68th$4,200
69th$4,000
70th$3,800

Who Are The Star Names In The BMW Australian PGA Championship?

Min Woo Lee with the Australian PGA Championship trophy

Min Woo Lee is the defending champion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The headliner is undoubtedly LIV Golf’s Cameron Smith. The 2022 Open champion has won this event three times, most recently two years ago, but it was a different story last year, when he was almost in tears after missing the cut in his homeland by nine shots. He will be determined to make amends this year.

Another local player with a stellar reputation in the professional game is PGA Tour pro Min Woo Lee. He is the defending champion having beaten Rikuya Hoshino by three shots a year ago.

The pair are far from the only high-profile Australians teeing it up. Former World No.1 Jason Day is also in the field, along with Smith’s Ripper GC teammate Marc Leishman. Another member of the team, Lucas Herbert, also plays. Geoff Ogilvy, who won the title in 2008, appears too.

Jason Day takes a shot at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Jason Day is one of the biggest names in the field

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Other big names in the field include three-time DP World Tour winner Victor Perez, PGA Tour pro Harry Higgs, and rising star Aldrich Potgieter. Englishman Jordan Smith plays as well, less than a week after the disappointment of missing out on one of 10 PGA Tour cards by finishing just one place beneath the cut-off in the Race to Dubai standings.

What Is The Prize Money Payout For The BMW Australian PGA Championship?

Players are competing for an overall purse of AUD $2m (approximately USD $1.3m) – the same amount as the 2023 tournament. The winner will bank AUD $340,000, while the runner-up will earn AUD $220,000.

Where Is The BMW Australian PGA Championship Being Held?

The tournament is being held at Royal Queensland Golf Club. As well as hosting the Australian PGA Championship for the fifth time in 2024, it has also been the venue for the Australian Open three times.

TOPICS
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸