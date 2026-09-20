Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 Prize Money Payout: What Will The Winner Earn?

A brand new event has kicked off the PGA Tour's FedExCup Fall campaign, and it's offering a unique prize money payout for the entire 2026 campaign

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Neal Shipley at the Biltmore Championship
Neal Shipley was the 54-hole leader of the inaugural event
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The PGA Tour's FedExCup Fall campaign is underway and the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville has enjoyed the honor of kicking things off.

A field full to the brim of players who know it's now or never if they want to save their PGA Tour cards have been battling it out on the fairways and greens of The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in North Carolina.

And with 18 holes to play, it was former Masters low amateur Neal Shipley who led the way in pursuit of his maiden PGA Tour title.

He began the final round on 21-under-par, one ahead of Ben Kohles.

The winner of the event will take home a unique payout figure this season with an overall tournament purse of $5 million - slightly lower than the majority of the remaining FedExCup Fall tournament.

Ben Kohles

Ben Kohles is firmly in contention for victory

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the outright victory will set them up for a lucrative couple of years at the very least, with a guaranteed PGA Tour card, this week's champion will also pick up a check for $900,000.

Although plenty of factors will reduce how much they ultimately see in the end, it's easy to imagine the winner won't be that bothered with their playing rights secured.

For everyone else, they may have secured enough points to seal the deal as well. Either way, from a financial standpoint, there are six-figure payouts for those who finish inside the top-13 later today.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Biltmore Championship Asheville before ties are taken into account.

Biltmore Championship Asheville Prize Money Payout

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$900,000

2nd

$545,000

3rd

$345,000

4th

$245,000

5th

$205,000

6th

$181,250

7th

$168,750

8th

$156,250

9th

$146,250

10th

$136,250

11th

$126,250

12th

$116,250

13th

$106,250

14th

$96,250

15th

$91,250

16th

$86,250

17th

$81,250

18th

$76,250

19th

$71,250

20th

$66,250

21st

$61,250

22nd

$56,250

23rd

$52,250

24th

$48,250

25th

$44,250

26th

$40,250

27th

$38,750

28th

$37,250

29th

$35,750

30th

$34,250

31st

$32,750

32nd

$31,250

33rd

$29,750

34th

$28,500

35th

$27,250

36th

$26,000

37th

$24,750

38th

$23,750

39th

$22,750

40th

$21,750

41st

$20,750

42nd

$19,750

43rd

$18,750

44th

$17,750

45th

$16,750

46th

$15,750

47th

$14,750

48th

$13,950

49th

$13,250

50th

$12,850

51st

$12,550

52nd

$12,250

53rd

$12,050

54th

$11,850

55th

$11,750

56th

$11,650

57th

$11,550

58th

$11,450

59th

$11,350

60th

$11,250

61st

$11,150

62nd

$11,050

63rd

$10,950

64th

$10,850

65th

$10,750

66th

$10,650

67th

$10,550

68th

$10,450

69th

$10,350

70th

$10,250

71st

$10,150

72nd

$10,050

73rd

$9,950

74th

$9,850

75th

$9,750
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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