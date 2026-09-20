Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 Prize Money Payout: What Will The Winner Earn?

The PGA Tour's FedExCup Fall campaign is underway and the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville has enjoyed the honor of kicking things off.

A field full to the brim of players who know it's now or never if they want to save their PGA Tour cards have been battling it out on the fairways and greens of The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in North Carolina.

And with 18 holes to play, it was former Masters low amateur Neal Shipley who led the way in pursuit of his maiden PGA Tour title.

He began the final round on 21-under-par, one ahead of Ben Kohles.

The winner of the event will take home a unique payout figure this season with an overall tournament purse of $5 million - slightly lower than the majority of the remaining FedExCup Fall tournament.

Ben Kohles is firmly in contention for victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the outright victory will set them up for a lucrative couple of years at the very least, with a guaranteed PGA Tour card, this week's champion will also pick up a check for $900,000.

Although plenty of factors will reduce how much they ultimately see in the end, it's easy to imagine the winner won't be that bothered with their playing rights secured.

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For everyone else, they may have secured enough points to seal the deal as well. Either way, from a financial standpoint, there are six-figure payouts for those who finish inside the top-13 later today.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Biltmore Championship Asheville before ties are taken into account.

Biltmore Championship Asheville Prize Money Payout