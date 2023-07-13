'Little Eye' - The Story Of Royal Liverpool's Spectacular New Par 3 For The 151st Open

The devilish 17th hole at Hoylake is set to play a big part in who takes home the Claret Jug

Royal Liverpool Little Eye
The par-3 17th at the 151st Open, 'Little Eye'
(Image credit: Getty Images)
It’s a hole that has already divided opinion, but stand by for plenty more debate over the course of the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool, for ‘Little Eye’, which is named after one of the islands that can be seen from the green, is definitely going to be one of the week’s biggest talking points.

This devilish short hole, played as the 15th hole outside of The Open, could well end up being the place where the game’s oldest Major Championship is won or lost.

And that’s because it’s not your ordinary par-3. Featuring an elevated green and guarded by fearsome deep bunkers, there’s very little margin for error when firing one in. 

Most members and visitors would probably be happy to take a bogey, a score some professionals might not turn their nose up on Sunday afternoon, especially if the wind is blowing.

The idea for a new hole was conceived back in 2019. It’s the work of Martin Ebert, and it’s a classic example of a short hole that does not require great length to make it an interesting challenge.

Completely redeveloped for the 2020 season, the putting surface sits up in the sand dunes and offers wonderful views of the Dee Estuary.

Not that anyone will be admiring those during Open week, not unless they’ve knocked one in stone dead from 136 yards, affording them an opportunity to marvel at the beauty of the north-west coastline.

Royal Liverpool Little Eye

Little Eye's treacherous bunkers to the left and right of the small green

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s a very challenging hole, but that’s what you need for the very best in the world,” James Bledge, Links Manager, tells Golf Monthly. “It will create an exciting finish, which is what you want as an armchair viewer. Golf courses should have that crescendo feeling, like Sawgrass and St Andrews.

Matthew Jordan, a Hoylake member who came through Open qualifying to make the field for this year’s final men’s Major of the season, says “someone’s dreams will be over of they’ll be made”.

Speaking to the BBC’s golf correspondent, Iain Carter, for the Royal Liverpool Golf Club magazine, Jordan added: “I do see it potentially deciding the championship.

“I don’t want to put my neck on the line but I certainly think we will see something happen there. Whether it’s from the leader or maybe someone in fourth or fifth place.”

See more

The sandy wasteland in front of the green and bunkers to the left and right are penal, and although the world’s best players are highly proficient with their wedges, with the possibility of wind and with the Claret Jug on the line, it’s not a hole anyone is likely to relish facing so close to the finishing line.

In the event of a prevailing wind, players may be forced into knocking down seven and eight irons, and this is where The R&A might just have to be careful. If it sets up too hard with balls running through the green and back into bunkers, you can expect players to voice their opinion.

What is for certain, the horseshoe grandstand behind the 17th tee will be one of the best viewing spots on the course. 

