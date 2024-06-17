Rory McIlroy's Downfall And Bryson DeChambeau's Genius At The US Open - Described By The Man Who Had A Front Row Seat To It All

Amidst all the noise around Bryson DeChambeau picking up a second US Open title and Rory McIlroy's shocking collapse late on Sunday, Matthieu Pavon recorded his best ever finish at a Major championship via a fifth-place result.

The Frenchman was always in the frame for the biggest prize, if not a little to the side after a tricky front nine in the final round, and maintained his unflappable composure to secure a top-five at Pinehurst No.2 - achieved while two household names were going toe-to-toe moments apart.

In the 31-year-old's group was DeChambeau, who thought his chances of success were slipping away once McIlroy began to gather momentum through the first two thirds of his round.

Yet, as Pavon and his American peer were beginning to turn the tide, the Northern Irishman was slipping away courtesy of three very late bogeys caused by two wayward short-range putts. Ultimately, McIlroy's hopes were dashed as the final group finished with a flourish.

The man who may well turn out to be a Ryder Cup teammate of Pavon's at Bethpage Black next year was not keen to hang around following his latest Major heartbreak, with this year's Farmers Insurance Open winner acknowledging the pressure surrounding McIlroy's quest to land a fifth Major may have got the best of him.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pavon said: "At the end of the day we are all human. Rory has been chasing another major since many years. He is one of the best players in the world, a true champion.

"It shows you how tough it is. The more you want it, the tougher it gets, and the highest expectation you have for yourself, the tougher it gets, the more pressure you got into.

"Maybe this is a little bit of pressure that got him today for sure, but Rory is just a massive champion. I’m sure he will fight back and really soon."

On the other side of the coin, DeChambeau exhibited seriously impressive mental fortitude to continue finding his spots even when the chips were down - the best of which was saved almost until last.

Needing a par to win the US Open, Dechambeau recovered from a hooked drive to dig his approach out into the front-right bunker. From there, the LIV golfer's circa-50-yard bunker shot was pitched to a matter of feet. Par achieved and trophy earned, DeChambeau called it "the best shot of my life" while Pavon labelled it "one of the best shots in golf history."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Describing the moment his rival all but sealed the deal, Pavon said: "It's a tough golf shot. I can't remember if the ball was slightly uphill in the trap. You have to carry the ball 35 yards in the air and let it roll on the up slope. He just played like unbelievable. At that time with the pressure he had at that moment, it is just one of the best shots in golf history I would say.

"What's most impressive about Bryson is not that he hits the ball far. Everybody knows it. But I was amazed by the quality of the short game on 18. It's a master class. Short game on 8, up-and-down on 8, was really, really clutch. He's a hell of a player. He has no weakness, and he's a truly great champion."

From a personal point of view, the man born in Toulouse, France has endured a brilliant past few months - three missed cuts in recent weeks aside - culminating in his victory at Torrey Pines back in January.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pavon stated that his fifth-place score at Pinehurst No.2 has increased his confidence levels to new levels, though, and he is loving life on tour at the moment.

He said: "We know that in a season you're going to have up and downs. I had pretty big downs the last three weeks. I missed cuts. It was not easy, but I always tried to keep the things as simple as I can.

"I tried also to raise up my energy a little bit. I felt like I was quite tired the last few weeks, and we are back. One week, one good sensation, and all of a sudden you feel like you can win almost any tournament.

"It was an awesome day being last off with Bryson, the major champion. That was just a super nice experience. I enjoyed every moment on the golf course. The crowd was nice, very fair to me, pushing for the home guy. It was nice to feel that sort of energy. To drop some birdies on my back nine to finish fifth was really nice."