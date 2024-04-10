Rory McIlroy Spotted With A TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver In The Bag At The Masters
Could this be the club change that finally helps Rory win the Masters?
Rory McIlroy is pulling out all the stops in his quest to complete the Grand Slam at the 2024 Masters. He has changed his schedule leading up to the event, playing more tournaments than ever before, and he has even spent some time with legendary coach, Butch Harmon. But now it seems that he might even be adding a very interesting new club to his bag to tackle Augusta National.
During yesterday's practice round, we spotted Rory with a TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver in his bag, which is something we have never seen before from Rory. The BRNR Mini Driver has shot to prominence in the bag of Tommy Fleetwood and recent PGA Tour winner Jake Knapp, while Phil Mickelson had a previous iteration of it in his bag for his 2021 PGA Championship triumph at Kiawah Island.
With the overall length of Augusta National creeping up and up over the past few years, the addition of a “strong” fairway wood seems like it could be a smart play. From our testing of the BRNR Mini Driver, we found it could be used effectively from the ground but it really stood out from the tee.
It is unclear as to what holes Rory is planning on using the Mini Driver yet (if it makes it into the starting lineup at all), but my hunch would be possibly the 10th where a strong drawing tee shot is advantageous, but driver can run out of room, and possibly the 13th where the recently increased length makes it almost impossible to cut the corner from the tee now, but again, driver is in danger of running out.
We don’t know whether he is using the 11.5 or 13.5 model as yet, or indeed any specs, but we will keep you up to date as and when we find out.
Rory fans across the world will be hoping that this could be the catalyst to get him over the line in 2024 and join the elite of the game as a Grand Slam champion.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K 9 degree - Fujikura Ventus Red 6X 45.75"
Fairway wood: TaylorMade Qi10 Tour - Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White shaft 70TX 43.25"
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11 - Project X LS 6.5 shafts
Wedges: PXG Sugar Daddy 54 and 60 degree - Project X LS 6.0 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
