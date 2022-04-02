Rory McIlroy Misses First Cut Since Scottish Open

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Rory McIlroy had been making his first appearance at the Valero Texas Open since 2013, as he ramped up his preparation for the Masters which begins in just a matter of days.

However, the 32-year-old would struggle around San Antonio, with rounds of 72 and 73 meaning a one-over-par tournament total and a first missed cut since the Scottish Open back in July 2021.

Rory will head to Augusta on the back of his first missed cut in nine months. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prior to the event, the four-time Major winner stated that he "played well here (Texas) back in 2013" and that it "definitely gave me some confidence going into Augusta, and I ended up having a decent week there."

As well as playing the event, McIlroy also stated that he "just wanted to mix it up" and go into Augusta National feeling sharp, revealing he hasn't "really enjoyed the format of the Match Play (last week's event) the last couple years."

The Northern Irishman's plans for Augusta National and the Masters though could have gone better, with McIlroy struggling in Texas as an inconsistent first round of six birdies, six pars and six bogies, was followed up by a second round of a single birdie and two bogies.

McIlroy has two top-10s this season, including victory at the CJ Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although this now means McIlroy will have more time to prep for Augusta National, something that he was seen doing earlier this week as he stopped off to check the course out, he is still looking to add the Green Jacket to his incredible CV and complete the career Grand Slam.

In 2014, after winning the Open Championship, the Northern Irishman had secured three of the four Major championships, with just the Masters left to go. Many voices in the golfing world have stated that McIlroy will indeed pick up the Green Jacket at some point in his career, especially around a venue where he has six top-10 finishes.

His closest call arguably came in 2011 though, where he heartbreakingly shot a final round 80 after leading the field by four shots going into the final day on Sunday. After a one-over-par front nine, McIlroy had still been leading. However, a pulled tee shot on the 10th started a chain reaction that saw him finish 10 shots back of eventual winner, Charl Schwartzel.