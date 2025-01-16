Rory McIlroy Delivers His Verdict On Greg Norman's LIV Golf Exit
Rory McIlroy had some rare words of praise for Greg Norman after it was confirmed the Australian had been replaced as LIV Golf CEO
Saying there's no love lost between Rory McIlroy and Greg Norman is a massive understatement, but the Northern Irishman has given his sparring partner some credit for his work with LIV Golf.
McIlroy has been a staunch critic of LIV Golf since the very beginning, with he and Norman trading insult after insult in a war of words that did little for either man's reputation.
Norman has now been replaced as CEO by Scott O'Neil with LIV Golf looking to cement its place as a regular sporting presence - which has also included a TV deal with FOX Sports.
McIlroy has wanted Norman to "exit stage left" for some time, but now the great golf disruptor has left his post, he did receive some praise from his harshest critic.
"He's probably one of the only people in golf who could have taken on that role. He got it off the ground. You've got to commend him for that," McIlroy said of Norman, as quoted by BBC Sport.
"Now it's time for someone with a bit more experience in this to take over. I honestly don't know what the future holds for them but the moves they are making, especially from an executive standpoint, it doesn't look like they are going to go away any time soon."
Part of those moves LIV has made include bringing in O'Neil. who has vast experience of working in US sports, including with NBA giants the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers, the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, and the NHL’s New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils.
"He's got an amazing track record in terms of what he's done in sport, in terms of managing different teams and ownership groups," McIlroy said of O'Neil.
"He's got the right credentials to take over a sports league."
McIlroy seems to have accepted LIV Golf will remain part of the new landscape, but he's obviously still not a fan - even more so if his young compatriot Tom McKibbin joins as expected.
The 22-year-old, who hails from the same Holywood Golf Club near Belfast where McIlroy played as a youngster, is expected to join Jon Rahm's Legion XII LIV Golf team ahead of the new season starting next month.
McIlroy told reporters he'd spoken to McKibbin about his proposed move, saying: "Look, I said to him, if I were in your shoes, I would make a different choice than the one you're thinking of making."
McKibbin is in the field alongside McIlroy at the Dubai Desert Classic, where both men shot 70 in the opening round on Thurdsay.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
