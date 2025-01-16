Rory McIlroy Delivers His Verdict On Greg Norman's LIV Golf Exit

Rory McIlroy had some rare words of praise for Greg Norman after it was confirmed the Australian had been replaced as LIV Golf CEO

Rory McIlroy waves to the crowd at the 2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Paul Higham
By
published

Saying there's no love lost between Rory McIlroy and Greg Norman is a massive understatement, but the Northern Irishman has given his sparring partner some credit for his work with LIV Golf.

McIlroy has been a staunch critic of LIV Golf since the very beginning, with he and Norman trading insult after insult in a war of words that did little for either man's reputation.

Norman has now been replaced as CEO by Scott O'Neil with LIV Golf looking to cement its place as a regular sporting presence - which has also included a TV deal with FOX Sports.

McIlroy has wanted Norman to "exit stage left" for some time, but now the great golf disruptor has left his post, he did receive some praise from his harshest critic.

"He's probably one of the only people in golf who could have taken on that role. He got it off the ground. You've got to commend him for that," McIlroy said of Norman, as quoted by BBC Sport.

"Now it's time for someone with a bit more experience in this to take over. I honestly don't know what the future holds for them but the moves they are making, especially from an executive standpoint, it doesn't look like they are going to go away any time soon."

Part of those moves LIV has made include bringing in O'Neil. who has vast experience of working in US sports, including with NBA giants the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers, the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, and the NHL’s New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils.

"He's got an amazing track record in terms of what he's done in sport, in terms of managing different teams and ownership groups," McIlroy said of O'Neil.

"He's got the right credentials to take over a sports league."

Tom McKibbin takes a shot at the Team Cup

Tom McKibbin is thinking of joining LIV Golf

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy seems to have accepted LIV Golf will remain part of the new landscape, but he's obviously still not a fan - even more so if his young compatriot Tom McKibbin joins as expected.

The 22-year-old, who hails from the same Holywood Golf Club near Belfast where McIlroy played as a youngster, is expected to join Jon Rahm's Legion XII LIV Golf team ahead of the new season starting next month.

McIlroy told reporters he'd spoken to McKibbin about his proposed move, saying: "Look, I said to him, if I were in your shoes, I would make a different choice than the one you're thinking of making."

McKibbin is in the field alongside McIlroy at the Dubai Desert Classic, where both men shot 70 in the opening round on Thurdsay.

Contributor

