Rory McIlroy Confirms Dunhill Links Start
The Northern Irishman is set to team up with his father Gerry once again
Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will be playing the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland at the end of September.
The World No.3 has not played in the event since 2019, when he almost won the team element in partnership with his father Gerry. The two will team up again, while Rory will almost certainly start as favourite in the professional event, held across three courses - St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.
“I’m really looking forward to playing,” said Rory, who announced plans to return to Scotland just a month after coming so close to winning the Open Championship at St Andrews. “It’s one of the most long-standing events on the DP World Tour and one I really enjoy, especially when I partner with my Dad. I’ll be taking the team championship just as seriously as the professional event and it would be a special experience if we could win together.”
The McIlroys were beaten by Tommy Fleetwood and amateur partner Ogden Phipps on a countback three years ago, with both teams finishing on 39-under-par. Rory had another near miss in Scotland at this year’s Open, finishing in third place, two shots behind winner Cameron Smith.
Rory had already committed to heading back to the UK after the FedEx Cup finishes, having confirmed he will tee it up at the BMW Championship at Wentworth in early September. He has fond memories of the Alfred Dunhill Links, having won his European Tour card at the event as an 18-year-old in 2007 with his third-place finish.
