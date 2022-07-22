Rory McIlroy To Make BMW PGA Championship Return
The four-time Major winner will headline the field at Wentworth in September
Rory McIlroy is set to make his return to the BMW PGA Championship and the DP World Tour's flagship event at Wentworth for the first time since 2019 this September.
The four-time Major champion was victorious at the 2014 BMW PGA Championship, runner-up to Francesco Molinari in 2018 and also recorded a top five finish back in 2009.
“I look forward to competing again at the BMW PGA Championship,” said McIlroy. “It’s an event I always love playing – the West Course has been good to me in the past, and the fans are incredibly supportive.
“I’ve had a consistent year so far and having a chance to win again at the iconic Wentworth would help my season long campaign.”
VIDEO: THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT RORY MCILROY
McIlroy joins a strong line up for the event, with US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, 2021 US Open champion Jon Rahm, defending champion Billy Horschel and 2020 winner Tyrrell Hatton also in the field. LIV Golf player and Majesticks GC team member Ian Poulter has also vowed to play the event.
It remains to be seen whether more Americans make the trip over to Surrey following the PGA and DP World Tours strengthening their alliance amid the threat of LIV Golf.
The strengthened alliance saw a number of announcements including the PGA Tour acquire a 40% stake in European Tour Productions, a total of 10 PGA Tour cards given to the top 10 finishers on the Race to Dubai and a pledge of increased purses on the DP World Tour.
